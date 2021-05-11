Ilnaz Galyaviev: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Ilnaz Galyaviev is a 19-year-old man accused in the mass murder of students and staffers at a school in Kazan, in Tatarstan, about 12 hours from Moscow, Russia.

A chilling video emerged that appears to show Galyaviev, clad all in black, walking into the school building, where officials say he shot almost 30 people. Seven students and two adults died, most from gunshot wounds but two children died from leaping out of a window to escape the gunman, according to BBC.

Local Tatar media provided a detailed timeline of the massacre, describing children hiding under desks as the gunman barged into a classroom. He is accused of writing disturbing messages on a Telegram account, calling himself “God.” Now the suspect who was himself born on a day of infamy – September 11, 2001 – is accused of being a terrorist.

more pictures of the recent kazan shooter, ilnaz galyaviev pic.twitter.com/DKgMu3Ldug — v (@selectorpekka) May 11, 2021

The massacre occurred on May 11, 2021.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Disturbing Video Appears to Show Ilnaz Galyaviev Walking to the School, Clad in Black

This morning, lone shooter opened fire in one of the schools in Kazan, Russia. 9 people were killed (eight children and a teacher), at least 32 injured. The attacker was detained. Below a footage of him heading to the school before shooting. pic.twitter.com/esxKZY28dE — Status-6 (@Archer83Able) May 11, 2021

The video appears to show the gunman casually strolling with a long gun and backpack toward the school.

The suspect is in custody. The Tatar Inform, a local news site, said the suspect openly carried the gun and first shot at a 16-year-old girl he saw near the gymnasium, but didn’t hit her. A security guard pressed a panic button and closed the door, but Galyaviev shot out the glass and entered the building, wounding the female guard, according to the local news site.

ilnaz galyaviev getting arrested at the kazan school pic.twitter.com/TmJ23ebCca — v (@selectorpekka) May 11, 2021

Next the gunman shot and wounded a man, planted an explosive device near a classroom door, and then ran to the second floor and entered a classroom, the site reported. “In the classroom, the children hid under the desks, the teacher did not hide. Galyaviev started shooting at them,” Tatar Inform reported of the terrifying sequence of events.

The mass shooting occurred in Kazan, which is located in Tatarstan. The BBC named the suspect as Ilnaz Galyaviev; reports of two suspects proved false.

2. On Telegram, the Suspect Is Accused of Writing, ‘Today I Am Going to Kill a Huge Amount of Bio Trash’

some posts from ilnaz galyaviev on telegram, roughly translated to 'today i am going to kill a huge amount of bio trash and shoot myself' and 'you are all fucked' pic.twitter.com/ncOTEf2ZYF — v (@selectorpekka) May 11, 2021

Very disturbing, threatening Telegram messages, attributed to Ilnaz Galyaviev, emerged.

“Some posts from ilnaz galyaviev on telegram, roughly translated to ‘today i am going to kill a huge amount of bio trash and shoot myself’ and ‘you are all f***ed,” translated one Twitter user.

Tatar Inform wrote that Galyaviev created the Telegram channel on May 4, 2021 called “God”, which has no subscribers. On May 6, 2021, “he published a statement on the channel that he is God. On May 11, 2021, at 8.57, he posted his masked photograph and signed it as follows: ‘Today I will kill a huge amount of bio-waste and I will shoot myself.'”

The news site reported that authorities found substances used to make explosives at his home, along with laptops.

3. Children Jumped From the School Building, Two to Their Deaths, Reports Say

Children seen jumping from building amid school shooting in Kazan, Russia; at least 9 killed pic.twitter.com/CUpS3NpBty — SHAMEEM (@SHAMEEMR19) May 11, 2021

Children jumped from the school building in a horrifying scene as the gunman rampaged through the school. BBC reported that the dead are four boys and three girls (all 8th graders), a teacher, and a school worker.

JUST IN – Mass shooting in a school in Kazan, Russia. At least 13 dead, 12 hospitalized. One suspect detained. Another one holds several people hostage.pic.twitter.com/yiGlmOXlVn — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) May 11, 2021

BBC reported that two of the children died from jumping out of the windows. Video shows children hiding under desks at the school. According to the Tatar Inform timeline, the killer “tried to take the children hostage, sitting them at the window and demanding not to go out. At this time, two people jumped out of the windows of the school.”

Police responded quickly and prevented even more deaths, detaining Galyaviev, according to the news site.

4. Galyaviev Was a Registered Gun Owner, Son of a Cashier & Garbage Truck Driver; the Country’s Leader Called the Man Born on September 11, 2001, a ‘Terrorist’

a video of kids hiding under desks during the kazan shooting pic.twitter.com/zWlOLqrVtH — v (@selectorpekka) May 11, 2021

According to Tatar Inform, Ilnaz Galyaviev was born on September 11, 2001 “into an average family. His father worked as a garbage truck driver, his mother was a cashier in a bank, his older brother is a student of KFU.”

Tator Inform reported that he “bought a gun less than a month ago in the Republic of Mari El for 30 thousand rubles, having previously received permission. Galyaviev’s father claims that three years ago he underwent brain treatment.” Which kind of brain treatment was not revealed.

Rustam Minnikhanov, the head of the wider Tatarstan region, said on video, according to Reuters: “We have lost seven children – four boys and three girls. We also lost a teacher. And we lost one more female staff worker. The terrorist has been arrested. He’s a 19-year-old who was officially registered as a gun owner.” The student victims were ages 14 and 15.

This video shows the inside of the school building. “We heard the sounds of explosions at the beginning of the second lesson. All the teachers locked the children in the classrooms. The shooting was on the third floor,” said one teacher, quoted by Tatar Inform, a local news outlet, according to Reuters.

UPDATE: School shooting in Kazan, Russia, also involved some type of explosion, officials say pic.twitter.com/NKCJfILTnE — BNO News (@BNONews) May 11, 2021

Daily Mail identified one of the adult victims as Elvira Ignatieva, 26, an English teacher.

5. Galyaviev Was a Former Student at the School, Reports Say

a picture of ilnaz galyaviev in 2017 pic.twitter.com/bBliSQU7CZ — v (@selectorpekka) May 11, 2021

According to Daily Mail, the suspect was a former student at the Kazan school. Some crime scene photos also emerged. Tatar Inform also reported that Galyaviev was “graduated from gymnasium No. 175 earlier.”

crime scene photos of the shooting in kazan pic.twitter.com/LcZbFciI6N — v (@selectorpekka) May 11, 2021

Tatar Inform has a timeline of the mass shooting. “19-year-old Kazan resident Ilnaz Galyaviev woke up in the morning and went to the gymnasium to see the lesson schedule. At about 7.45, he entered the building, and a timetable was posted to the left of the entrance. At this time, a female watchman approached him and said that he was not a student of the school and did not have the right to view the schedule of classes,” they wrote.

Nine kids and one teacher is dead during school shooting in Kazan Russia today

One attacker in custody

Another is still inside the school, holding hostages pic.twitter.com/KXp2YpXmYn — Meanwhile in Russia (@officialrus1) May 11, 2021

“Galyaviev left the educational institution, returned home, took the weapon and again headed down the street to the school.”

