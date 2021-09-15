What Time Is the SpaceX Inspiration4 Launch Today?

If you’re wanting to watch SpaceX’s historic civilian launch, then you’re likely wondering exactly what time you should tune in. The Inspiration4 launch has a five-hour window for later tonight and then a backup window scheduled for the next day.

The Launch Window Starts This Evening

Static fire test of Falcon 9 complete – targeting Wednesday, September 15 for launch of Dragon’s first all-civilian human spaceflight. The 5-hour launch window opens at 8:02 p.m. EDT — SpaceX (@SpaceX) September 13, 2021

The five-hour launch window begins at 8:02 p.m. Eastern today on Wednesday, September 15, 2021. Note that this is a five-hour window that lasts from 8:02 p.m. Eastern to 1:02 a.m. Eastern on September 16.

In other time zones, this means that the launch window begins at:

8:02 p.m. Eastern

7:02 p.m. Central

6:02 p.m. Mountain

5:02 p.m. Pacific on the West Coast

4:02 p.m. in Juneau, Alaska

2:02 p.m. in Hawaii

If you want to see what this time translates to different locations around the world, you can see the event page on TimeandDate.com here.

Here are some examples of what time the launch window will begin in different locations around the world:

Amsterdam: Thursday at 2:02 a.m.

Athens: Thursday at 3:02 a.m.

Auckland: Thursday at 12:02 p.m.

Baghdad: Thursday at 3:02 a.m.

Beirut: Thursday at 2:02 a.m.

Berlin: Thursday at 2:02 a.m.

Bucharest: Thursday at 3:02 a.m.

Cairo: Thursday at 2:02 a.m.

Calgary: Wednesday at 6:02 p.m.

Dublin: Thursday at 1:02 a.m.

Guatemala City: Wednesday at 6:02 p.m.

Hanoi: Thursday at 7:02 a.m.

Johannesburg: Thursday at 2:02 a.m.

London: Thursday at 1:02 a.m.

Montevideo: Wednesday at 9:02 p.m.

Montreal: Wednesday at 8:02 p.m.

New Delhi: Thursday at 5:32 a.m.

Rio de Janeiro: Wednesday at 9:02 p.m.

Sao Paulo: Wednesday at 9:02 p.m.

Stockholm: Thursday at 2:02 a.m.

Sydney: Thursday at 10:02 a.m.

Zurich: Thursday at 2:02 a.m.

Watch the Launch Live

No matter where you are, you can watch the launch live as it happens via SpaceX’s official live stream on YouTube, which is embedded below.





Play



Inspiration4 | Launch SpaceX is targeting Wednesday, September 15 at 8:02 p.m. EDT (Thursday, September 16 at 00:02 UTC) for launch of the Inspiration4 mission – the world’s first all-civilian human spaceflight to orbit – aboard SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon spacecraft from historic Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Approximately three days… 2021-09-08T03:30:24Z

SpaceX wrote on YouTube about the video:

SpaceX is targeting Wednesday, September 15 at 8:02 p.m. EDT (Thursday, September 16 at 00:02 UTC) for launch of the Inspiration4 mission – the world’s first all-civilian human spaceflight to orbit – aboard SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon spacecraft from historic Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Approximately three days after liftoff, Dragon and the Inspiration4 crew will splash down at one of several possible landing sites off the Florida coast. SpaceX’s webcast for launch of the Inspiration4 mission will go live about 4 hours before liftoff. Inspiration4 is commanded by Jared Isaacman, founder and CEO of Shift4 Payments and an accomplished pilot and adventurer. Joining him are Medical Officer Hayley Arceneaux, a physician assistant at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and pediatric cancer survivor; Mission Specialist Chris Sembroski, an Air Force veteran and aerospace data engineer; and Mission Pilot Dr. Sian Proctor, a geoscientist, entrepreneur, and trained pilot.

You Can Be Alerted About the Launch Time

Launches are subject to change, and weather or other factors could delay today’s launch. The next launch window is set for September 16 at 8:05 p.m. Eastern, Space.com reported. This is another five-hour window that serves as a backup in case the launch today has to be delayed.

One app that you can be used to be notified about when the launch is happening is Space Launch Now, available on Google Play or iOS.

READ NEXT: The latest COVID-19 variant details, cases, and vaccine updates