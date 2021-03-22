How to Watch Iowa vs. Oregon Basketball Online Free

The No. 2 seed Iowa Hawkeyes (22-8) and the No. 7 seed Oregon Ducks (21-6) get the slate of second-round games on Monday underway when they meet in an NCAA Tournament West Regional matchup from Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Iowa vs. Oregon Preview

The second-seeded Iowa Hawkeyes and the seventh-seeded Oregon Ducks look to punch their ticket to the Sweet 16 when they face-off in the West Regional second round on Monday.

Oregon received a berth into the Round of 32 when their first-round game with No. 10 VCU was deemed a no-contest, due to COVID-19 issues experienced by the Rams. It was the first time in NCAA Tournament history that a team advanced via a no-contest.

Iowa began their 2021 NCAA Tournament campaign on Saturday night with a first-round win over the No. 15 seed Grand Canyon Antelopes, 86-74. The Hawkeyes scored the first five points of the game and never trailed throughout the evening. The 86 points were the most points scored by Iowa in an NCAA Tournament game since 1992 when they put up 98 vs. Texas in the first round.

Hawkeyes senior center and Naismith Player of the Year finalist Luka Garza got his tournament off to a solid start with a 24-point, 6 rebound effort, including connecting on 4-of-5 from three-point range.

Junior guard Joe Wieskamp netted 16 points and grabbed a game-high eight rebounds. Freshman Keegan Murray came off the bench to score 13 points and contributed seven rebounds, three assists and four blocks.

Iowa will have to clamp down on defense against their second-round opponent Oregon, who ranks 13th in offensive efficiency (per KenPom’s metrics). The Hawkeyes allow 72.1 points per game, which ranks them 228th in the country. Their perimeter defense is a weakness, ranking 263rd, which they will need to tighten up on Monday considering Oregon led the Pac-12 conference in three-point field goals per game (8.1).

Oregon comes into the second-round game, winners of 11 of their last 13 contests. The Pac-12 regular-season champs were tripped up in their last game on the court when they fell to Oregon State in the Pac-12 Tournament semifinals. Oregon State went on to win the conference tournament, securing an automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament, and has run off two upset wins to reach the Sweet 16 as a No. 12 seed.

The Ducks won 20 games for the 11th straight season – an impressive feat that is matched in Division I only by Gonzaga, Kansas and Belmont. They are making their 7th appearance in the Big Dance in the last eight tournaments.

Oregon is led by Chris Duarte, who is one of five finalists for the Jerry West Point Guard of the Year Award. Duarte, who was named to the All Pac-12 defensive team, is averaging 16.7 points per game.

Monday’s matchup features two of the best point guards in the land, as Duarte will duel with fellow Point Guard of the Year Award finalist Wieskamp from Iowa.

The winner of Iowa-Oregon will take on the winner of No. 3 Kansas vs. No. 6 USC in the Sweet 16 next weekend.