Irvin Hernandez Flores: Streamed Live Video on Facebook

Irvin Hernandez Flores is a former U.S. Marine who is accused of murdering his father and stepmother in California and streaming a live Facebook video of the graphic scene.

The murders occurred in front of his 11-year-old sister, and he has since given a dramatic jailhouse interview, according to KTVU-TV.

The victims were Jose Hernandez and Yessenia Soto Hernandez.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. In the Video, Flores ‘Appears Proud & Happy With Himself,’ Prosecutors Say

Play

San Francisco couple shot and killed in Bayview home in apparent family dispute A Bayview couple was shot and killed while they were asleep in their Bayview home. Their 11-year-old daughter was also inside the home during the shooting, but was not physically harmed. Police arrested a 23-year-old man, the son of one of the victims, in connection to the fatal shooting. Subscribe to KTVU's YouTube channel: youtube.com/channel/UCVhtkN7-c8mA8GXEoxS4YQw?sub_confirmation=1… 2022-08-18T05:54:08Z

Prosecutors confirmed to the San Francisco Chronicle that Flores live streamed video of the death scene on Facebook.

“In this video, the defendant appears proud and happy with himself, all while you can clearly see his father laying in a pool of blood, and his step-mother slowly dying from her multiple gunshot wounds,” Randy Quezada, a spokesperson for the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office, told the San Francisco Chronicle.

The prosecutor called the slayings “clearly premeditated.”

Heavy has reached out to the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office for additional details. Daily Mail posted a screenshot from the live stream video.

2. Flores Described How He ‘Emptied the Clip’ in a Jailhouse Interview

UPDATE: Irvin Hernandez Flores charged by @SFDAOffice @BrookeJenkinsSF w/2 counts of murder & burglary in shooting deaths of his father Jose Hernandez & stepmother Yesenia Soto. Killings happened in front of their 11yo daughter & he live-streamed crime scene, @AmberKTVU reports pic.twitter.com/QRU6rWvwup — Henry K. Lee (@henrykleeKTVU) August 18, 2022

Flores spoke to KTVU-TV in a jailhouse interview. He claimed he was upset by accusations of sexual abuse against his dad.

In that interview, he said he did not intend to kill the victims but did go to their home after drinking heavily and armed with a firearm.

“I don’t remember much, but that gun was legally mine,” he told the television station.

He said that, when he entered his father’s bedroom as they slept, Jose Hernandez, in the words of the television station, “charged at him in the dark and Flores said he fired his gun.”

“Once I emptied the clip I turned on the lights and I see him on the floor. I see his suffering and then I stopped his suffering,” he told KTVU.

He admitting shooting his dad some more and then explained his stepmother was in the crossfire.

“I didn’t have any intentions to deal with her,” he said to the television station.

3. Flores Is a Former Marine Who Wanted to Be a Police Sniper

Flores is a former Marine who wanted to be a police officer, according to KTVU.

He told the station that he was “honorably discharged from the Marines after four and a half years of service.”

“He said he was in the process of fulfilling his dream of joining the San Francisco Police Department to become a SWAT member as a sniper,” the television station reported.

“All my life I wanted to do good for my family, but my father-he killed my dreams,” said Flores to KTVU.

4. Police Found the Victims ‘Suffering From Apparent Gunshot Wounds’

In a news release, the San Francisco Police Department wrote that, on August 13, 2022, at approximately 2:45 a.m., San Francisco Police officers “assigned to Bayview Station responded to a residence located on the 1100 block of Ingerson Ave. regarding calls for a wellbeing check and for shots fired.”

Upon arrival, the release says, “officers located a 47-year-old male victim and a 41-year-old female victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Officers rendered aid and summoned medics to the scene who transported the victims to the hospital for life-threatening injuries. Despite the lifesaving efforts of the emergency responders and medical staff the victims succumbed to their injuries and were pronounced deceased at the hospital.”

The SFPD Homicide Detail “responded to the scene and took over the investigation. During the investigation, officers detained a relative of the victims, a 23-year-old male, at the scene who was identified as the possible suspect.”

According to the release: “Investigators developed probable cause to arrest the male, Irvin Hernandez Flores. Hernandez Flores was transported to San Francisco County Jail where he was booked for two counts of homicide (187PC), burglary (459 PC), and child endangerment (273a(a) PC).”

5. Hernandez Flores Wrote That He Was a Sniper in the Military

On LinkedIn, Hernandez Flores wrote,

I grew up in San Francisco. I joined the marines as a Rifleman on 04/17/2017 and after deployment i came back and was selected to become a Sniper. I gained many skills such as surveillance, marksmanship, radio communication, 180 hours of an EMT program casualty care and being able to work as a team. I got out 11/01/2021 after 4.5 years and I’m currently looking for a job in Security while going to college for Criminal Justice.

He was a sniper in the military, he wrote.

He added that he was studying criminal justice and corrections at City College of San Francisco.

READ NEXT: Videos Capture Salman Rushdie Stabbing Scene