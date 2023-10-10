Israel Rave Attack Videos: Dashcam Video From Tribe of Nova Festival

Israel rave attack videos have emerged that show the Hamas militants paragliding into the dance festival before shooting revelers.

Be forewarned that some of the videos are very graphic and disturbing.

The Jerusalem Post described the rave as “an all-night’ nature party’ filled with thousands of dancing, singing young Israelis near Kibbutz Re’em.”

Drone footage shows the aftermath of a rave party attack near Re'im, which became one of the first targets of paragliding Hamas gunmen who crossed into Israel on Saturday. At least 260 bodies were found by emergency services following the assault. https://t.co/vITijvKPSs pic.twitter.com/NplKMLJztN — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 9, 2023

The Times of Israel reported that at least 260 people were killed at the rave, and an unknown number of people were kidnapped.

Another clip from the attack on the rave/nature party in Israel from where the attack started. From fun into surprise into fear of their lives.

A lot of nationalities together to send a peace message regarding the conflict. #hamas🐷 killed the

message.#IsrealUnderAttack pic.twitter.com/1FCsxFGmKk — Arjan (@ArjanPapecity) October 9, 2023

Here’s what you need to know:

A Dashcam Video Shows Heavily Armed Terrorists Shooting at a Fleeing Reveler

💥Fresh horror: Vid obtained from dashboard cam of a group of Hamas terrorists assaulting an Israeli civilian near a roadside bomb shelter near the Nova Rave. They finish off one victim, realize others are hiding in the shelter, throw in a grenade & shoot those trying to escape. pic.twitter.com/DldaS0Aq3B — Noga Tarnopolsky נגה טרנופולסקי نوغا ترنوبولسكي💙 (@NTarnopolsky) October 9, 2023



One dashcam video shows terrorists shooting after a fleeing reveler.

A video showed the militants paragliding into the rave.

HOLY SHLIT Hamas paradropped right into an ongoing rave in Israel They had no idea what was coming pic.twitter.com/dl78zDkRIM — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) October 8, 2023

The Israel Ministry of Foreign Affairs shared photos showing blurred-out bodies and wrote on Facebook, “We debated whether or not to share these horrific images, but the world needs to know what we are up against. These aren’t ‘freedom fighters.’ They are Hamas terrorists, but no different than ISIS terrorists. Same tactics, different names. Butchering families, kidnapping grandmothers. Desecrating bodies. Help us get this message out.”

Full Detailed Report of the Rave Festival with Timeline…. pic.twitter.com/9FLVVpyFMe — We the People… (@77HERCULES77) October 9, 2023

According to The New York Post, some of those photos show “people who were gunned down in the street while fleeing the Tribe of Nova music festival.” The Post reported that the above photo showed bodies in a tent at the festival.

Witnesses Described How Dozens of Terrorists Suddenly Arrived at the Scene & Started ‘Firing Indiscriminately’

🚨 Footage of the moment tanks arrive to rescue rave party goers in #Israel after they was attacked by #Hamas fighters 👀 Follow and keep updated. pic.twitter.com/zCdooSBbdk — HumanDilemma (@HumanDilemma_) October 10, 2023

The Israeli television channel News Channel 12 wrote in Hebrew that partygoers said a van “loaded with terrorists arrived at the scene, and they started firing indiscriminately – including RPG missiles.”

Security guards and revelers who fought back prevented additional carnage, Channel 12 reported.

An Israeli who was trying to escape the rave party.

Video from his car camera pic.twitter.com/CbEcy6WQEO — WeAreAtWar (@dopaminedealers) October 9, 2023

A reveler named Ortel told Channel 12, “In the middle of the party, which was big and at high volume, a red alarm started. They turned off the music and we all gathered our things. They turned off the electricity and suddenly out of nowhere they come inside with gunfire, opening fire in every direction, I took the car keys and we started moving forward to escape the gunfire. At some point they overtook us, they shot at our vehicles.”

Distressing video warning. Verified video shows the moment attendees of a rave festival in southern Israel on Oct. 7 tried fleeing from oncoming Hamas gunmen. Many from the festival were killed, injured and/or kidnapped by the Islamist militants. pic.twitter.com/o5HAXwpCa7 — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) October 8, 2023

Ortel continued:

“Fifty terrorists arrived in vans, dressed in military uniforms. They fired bursts, and we reached a point where everyone parked their vehicles and started running. I went into a tree, a bush like this, and they just started spraying people. I saw masses of wounded people thrown around and I’m in a tree trying to understand what’s going on here.”

NEW: 23 year old American citizen Hersh Golberg-Polin is missing after sending his parents a chilling message as Hamas terrorists paraglided into the desert rave in southern Israel. His parents are fearing the worst. In a text message to his mom and dad, Golberg-Polin wrote: “I… pic.twitter.com/2QcbnwRVnp — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 8, 2023

Raziel Tamir told the Jerusalem Post:

When I went outside my tent, I saw a crazy number of bodies, and terrorists running and firing everywhere, throwing grenades and stun grenades at people,” he said. “People tried to run to their cars, but the terrorists waited and slaughtered them as they tried to get into their cars and escape.” He said that rockets were shot at those trying to flee.

🚨UPDATES: HAMAS ATTACK ISRAELI RAVE PARTY

🚨HUNDREDS MISSING, POSSIBLY KIDNAPPED

🚨FEMALE SOLDIER PARADED WAS NOT A SOLDIER The raid into Israel this morning started with a brutal attack on an all-night nature party near Kibbutz Re'im, close to the Gaza Strip. It has been… pic.twitter.com/mGcjBC4tDl — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) October 8, 2023

According to Jerusalem Post, Tamir said some terrorists were disguised as Israeli soldiers and opened fire when partygoers ran toward them for help. He said:

We lay on the ground under the bushes, covered ourselves with dirt and leaves so our skin and clothes would not be seen. The terrorists were firing on the ground and into the trees because they knew people were hiding there. It is a miracle we got out of there without a scratch,”he said. Some people nearby were wounded and screaming from the pain.

READ NEXT: German Woman Shani Louk Paraded on Back of Hamas Militants’ Pickup