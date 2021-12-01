It’s Always Sunny Season 15 Streaming: How to Watch Online

Set for its record-breaking 15th season, “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” returns on Wednesday, December 1 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FXX.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” Season 15 episodes online:

When “It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia” debuts its 15th season, it will break the record held by “The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet” for the longest-running live-action comedy series in United States TV history. In fact, it will continue to break its own record for the next three years, as the series has been renewed through season 18.

When we last saw the gang of Paddy’s Pub, it was over two years ago. The season 14 finale, “Waiting for Big Mo” saw Dennis (Glenn Howerton) and Charlie (Charlie Day) standing guard at their laser tag base waiting for the legendary “Big Mo” (Conlan Harveson) to try to ambush them. Mac (Rob McElhenney) and Dee (Kaitlin Olson) were helping out by crawling through the air ducts trying to get the jump on Big Mo. But it quickly turns darkly hilarious when the gang has an existential crisis about fumbling around in the dark.

When the show returns for season 15, the show will be tackling the global pandemic in usual “It’s Always Sunny” fashion.

The FX press release reads:

In the seismic wake of Covid-19 and all things 2020, The Gang stands at a crossroads in this strange new world. The rules are changing quicker than anyone can keep up with, despite herculean efforts from Mac, Charlie, Dennis, Dee and Frank (Danny DeVito) to continue business as usual. Now, they must face the music and decide who they’ll become in the cultural upheaval that is 2021. Across the span of eight episodes — and the Atlantic Ocean — we find them answer in a way only they could think to. Like a fine Irish whiskey, “Sunny’s” distinct flavor has gotten richer and intensified through the years. First barreled in 2005, the show has become a landmark for dark comedy and American satire, uniting the most devoted of fans from all over the country and abroad, and this monumental 15th season is truly one to crack open and celebrate. Continuing to deliver some of the hardest laughs on television while tackling society’s most pressing issues, “Sunny” turns its fearless focus both outward and inward: to a national and international level but also to a deeply personal level. This is a season that sees The Gang try to exploit pandemic aid, sidestep cancel culture, evade criminal justice, reflect on their origins, and reconcile their identities and homeland roots.

The premiere episode is titled “2020: A Year In Review” and its description teases, “The Gang looks back on 2020 to justify their numerous PPE loans as they contributed to the chaos of the past political year way more than anyone could have imagined.”

Also on December 1 comes episode two, titled “The Gang Makes Lethal Weapon 7.” Its description reads, “Upon discovering that their self-made Lethal Weapon sequels have been pulled from the local library, the Gang decides to address their political incorrectness by making another film: Lethal Weapon 7.”

Then on December 8 comes episodes three and four, titled “The Gang Buys a Roller Rink” and “The Gang Replace Dee With a Monkey.” Their descriptions read:

In the past, an innocent Dennis learns the horrifying details of Frank’s business; a truly sweet Dee is excited to head off for Hollywood while Charlie and Mac’s jobs at the roller rink are in jeopardy. When the Gang suspects Dee is menopausal, they scramble to find a new employee for Paddy’s Pub; Dee decides to put her acting career on hold in order to mentor young actors.

“It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia” airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on FXX.