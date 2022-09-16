Janelle Zielinski: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Janelle Zielinski is a former Detroit, Michigan, police officer who quit the force after higher-ups discovered her OnlyFans account.

“One of our officers through her Instagram account had a paywall set up and was posting pornographic videos on the other side of the paywall,” said Chris Graveline, the director of the Detroit Police Department’s Professional Standards section, to Fox 2.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. The Police Spokesman Says Officers Need to ‘Keep Your Private Life Unsullied’

According to Fox 2, Detroit Police Chief James White suspended Zielinski after learning about her Only Fans account on September 13, 2022.

She had already resigned the previous day, Fox 2 reported.

“One of the bedrocks of DPD is you have to keep your private life unsullied as well. This is a major point of emphasis to our officers so when we see something like this, Command moves very quickly. Chief White takes these things very seriously because it represents not just DPD but all of the city of Detroit,” Graveline said to Fox 2.

2. Zielinski Is a Rookie Cop

According to Fox 2, Zielinski “graduated from the police academy and started her career with DPD in March.”

Zielinski has spoken out on the controversy.”I’m going to just say it since everyone’s finding out,” she wrote on Instagram, according to Daily Mail. The post is no longer visible.

“I quit [the Detroit Police Department] to better my life and be with the people I care about and love me.”

She added; “Never fired, or in trouble whatsoever. So whoever is a [p***y] and can’t handle peoples success – that’s on you, not me.”

3. A ‘Bodily Autonomy Activist’ Accused the Police Department of Hypocrisy

Jex Blackmore, an artist and “bodily autonomy activist,” criticized the police response.

“The convenient inconsistency of what the Detroit Police Department’s Professional Standards department considers ‘unacceptable behavior’ points to a hypocrisy which sustains continued violence against citizens,” Blackmore told Metro Times.

“While, I do not think that Officer Zielinski’s alleged work within the sex industry harms our city nor do I think elective sex work should be classified as an endeavor which ‘sullies’ the integrity of any human being, I do believe that the Detroit Police Department’s reaction to learning of Zielinski’s OnlyFans page should be scrutinized.”

4. Zielinski Posted Provocative & Bodybuilding Photos on Social Media

Zielinski posts provocative photos on her Instagram page. Her page is under the name “Jay Victoria” and can be found at @jay_ifbb_pro. Her posts are focused on bodybuilding.

One post on Instagram read, ““When you touch me you take me to heaven. When you hold me my body’s a weapon 🖤🎶” 💋”

Her OnlyFans page is under @baby_jay95 and contains 50 posts.

“Let’s play 💦 We’re back && y’all need to be brought back up to speed 😘” the profile reads.

People can subscribe for $15 a month.

5. Zielinski Wore Her Uniform in Some Posts, Reports Say

According to The New York Post, Zielinski was in uniform in some of her Instagram posts.

However, according to The Post, she was not wearing the uniform in the porn-related posts, however.

On her comment thread on Instagram, some people came to Zielinski’s defense:

“Forget them you do you on your personal time!”

“Bigger and better things, you got this – Keep it up.”

