Jared Fogle Now: Where Is ‘Jared From Subway’ Today?

Jared Fogle found sudden celebrity as a Subway pitchman, “Jared From Subway,” who discussed his dramatic weight loss after eating the chain’s sandwiches. His life now is very different.

Today, Fogle, 45, is sitting in a federal prison in Colorado, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons.

His downfall is being told in a new “Investigation Discovery” series called “Jared From Subway: Catching A Monster.” It’s a three-part series, ID says.

"It's time for the victims to tell their story.

A November 9, 2015, news release from the U.S. Department of Justice announced that Jared S. Fogle was “convicted of distributing and receiving child pornography and traveling in interstate commerce to engage in unlawful commercial sex acts with minors.”

Fogle, then 38, of Zionsville, Indiana, “was sentenced to 188 months (15 ½ years) in federal prison by U. S. District Judge Tanya Walton Pratt in federal court in Indianapolis,” the press release said.

Jared Fogle Today Is Incarcerated in a Low-Security Federal Correctional Institution

According to the federal Bureau of Prisons, Fogul is inmate number “12919-028.” He is now age 45, and his release date is given as March 24, 2029, according to the Bureau of Prisons. He is currently incarcerated at “FCI Englewood,” the Bureau of Prisons says.

That prison is located in Littleton, Colorado. Its website describes it as a “low security federal correctional institution with an adjacent minimum security satellite camp and a detention center.”

According to the Herald-Times, Fogle once weighed 425 pounds. The newspaper reported that Fogle “had lost 245 pounds on his strict diet of Subway sandwiches,” and a student newspaper article about him caught the attention of Subway. That led to his career as a pitchman for the chain, which dramatically increased its sales, the Herald-Times reported.

That all ended when he was convicted of receiving and viewing child pornography and engaging “in unlawful commercial sex acts with minor,” according to The U.S. Department of Justice.

According to a federal news release:

Between March 2001 and May 2015, Fogle received and viewed child pornography some given to him by his co-conspirator, Russell Taylor (federally charged separately, May 2015). Fogle did this to fuel his sexual fantasies involving children. The child pornography Fogle viewed included homemade material involving victims in Indiana as well as commercially produced files Taylor obtained through internet sources. Fogle knew that the children depicted in the homemade images or videos were under the age of 18 years. He also knew of Taylor’s family relationship or association with the victims, including in many instances, their actual names. In November 2012, Fogle traveled to New York City and engaged in commercial sex with a 17 year old minor in a hotel there. After the encounter, he sent the victim text messages, offering to pay her a fee if she could find other underage girls to have sex with him. In January 2013, he returned to New York City and engaged in commercial sex with the same victim knowing she was under 18 years old. Fogle later returned to New York and engaged in commercial sex with yet another underage minor.

Jared Fogle Was Attacked by Another Inmate While Serving His Sentence

In 2016, Fogle was beaten in prison by another inmate, according to AZCentral. The newspaper reported that the “prison fight” left Fogle “beaten and bloodied.”

According to AZCentral, the inmate accused of attacking Fogle, Steven J. Nigg, had a decades-long criminal history. His family told the newspaper Nigg “wanted to draw attention to what he feels was his own, unnecessarily harsh prison sentence,” AZCentral reported.

Nigg was accused of attacking Fogle “by striking him multiple times in the face with a closed fist,” AZCentral reported.

Jared Fogle Wrote a Letter From Prison, Saying, ‘I Really Royally Screwed Up’ & Revealing He Weighs 180 Pounds

In 2022, The New York Post obtained a letter that Fogle wrote from prison the year before. “I really royally screwed up to wind up where I am,” he wrote. “I was selfish and entitled.”

According to The Post, he also wrote that he thinks “about all the people I’ve let down every single day, especially my family.” Fogle’s second wife Kathleen McLaughlin divorced him. The Post reported. They had two children together who were ages 9 and 11 at the time the Post wrote about the letter.

Of his prison diet, he wrote, according to The Post: “I try to avoid too much junk food. I snack on granola bars and protein bars. I feel really good physically and mentally.”

He continued, according to The Post, “I run four to five miles every day and am the most healthy and in shape I’ve ever been. We don’t have a lot of control over our daily lives in prison but working out is one of the things I can control. I currently weigh 180 pounds.”

