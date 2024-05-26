Jared Ravizza Named as Suspect Accused of Braintree Movie Theater Stabbing Attack

Jared Ravizza is the suspect accused in the mass stabbing attack at a Braintree, Massachusetts, movie theater, and Plymouth McDonald’s.

That’s according to Boston 25, which cited a “law enforcement source” as naming Ravizza as the suspect, who injured six people, including four underage girls. Police have not yet named the suspect in the May 25 attack, although a photo that emerged from the scene resembles Ravizza.

The same suspect is being investigated in connection with a Deep River, Connecticut, death investigation, Connecticut state police wrote in a news release.

The New York Post described Ravizza as “an entrepreneur and the CEO of an ‘internationally renowned’ digital marketing agency.” Heavy is working to identify social media accounts in Ravizza’s name as the suspect’s. The Post reported that Ravizza “splits time between Beverly Hills and Martha’s Vineyard.”

Jared Ravizza Is Accused of Entering the Theater Without Paying, Police Say

An AMC employee told CBS News, that the suspect was wearing “an oversized trench coat, sunglasses, and a long blonde wig.”

The attack occurred around 6 p.m. on May 25, according to a press release from the Braintree Police Department, when a man entered the AMC Braintree movie theater complex at 121 Grandview Avenue.

“He proceeded past the ticket counter and entered one of the theaters without paying,” the Police Department’s news release says. “Inside of that theater, he encountered four young females. Without saying anything and without any warning, he suddenly attacked and tabbed the four young females. The attack appeared to be unprovoked.”

The victims in the movie theater, ages 9 to 17, “all sustained non-life-threatening injuries. All were transported to Boston hospitals for treatment,” the release said, adding that the suspect “ran out of the theater and left in a vehicle.”

Braintree police “were able to quickly review video footage and retrace the suspect’s movements,” and determined he left in a likely black SUV, the police news release says.

Officers determined he was no longer in the area, but video footage allowed them to “capture a license plate. A general broadcast was put out to law enforcement,” according to the release.

Braintree police said a “vehicle matching the description was reportedly involved in similar assault in Plymouth. That vehicle was pursued by Massachusetts State Police and ultimately crashed in Sandwich. The driver has been taken into custody. It appears as though the crimes are related,” the release says.

An Instagram Page in the Name of Jared Ravizza Describes Its Owner as an Artist

An Instagram page in the name of Jared Ravizza describes Ravizza as an artist and uses the pronoun “she,” although the police news release described the Braintree suspect as a male.

The Instagram page in the name of Jared Ravizza contains selfies showing Ravizza wearing a Nirvana shirt and posing for the camera. “Say yes to pleasure. Say yes to magick. Say yes to paradise,” the page posted on April 10. The page also posted pictures of Ravizza with a guitar and keyboard.

Oher Instagram posts showed a Porsche and artwork, as well as a picture of a famous piece of artwork showing former President Barack Obama. Some of the posts are stamped Martha’s Vineyard and Connecticut.

Jared Ravizza Is Accused of Attacking 2 People in a Plymouth McDonald’s

According to Massachusetts State Police, “This evening at approximately 7:04 p.m., the State Police began receiving 911 calls for a reported stabbing at the McDonalds inside the Rt 3 Park and Ride in Plymouth,” they wrote. “Troopers located a 21 year-old female and a 29 year-old male with apparent stab wounds. Both were transported to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.”

The release noted that a description of the suspect’s vehicle “was given which helped Troopers locate the vehicle operating on a public way in Sandwich. Troopers attempted to pull the vehicle over, but it failed to stop. The suspect crashed the vehicle and was taken into custody shortly thereafter by Sandwich and State Police. He is currently being treated at an area hospital.”

Preliminary investigation “suggests a likely connection to an earlier incident at a movie theatre in Braintree resulting in non-life threatening injuries to four juveniles. They are being treated at area hospitals,” the release says.

A Movie Theater Employee Describes Theatergoers as Looking ‘Like They Just Saw a Horror Movie’

One witness described the scene to CBS News.

“It’s so heartbreaking that’s what I’ll be thinking about the rest of the night is seeing those kids coming down the steps and just crying. They looked really stunned like they just saw a horror movie, not a kid’s movie,” Matteo Rojas told the network.

Connecticut State Police wrote in their press release that “preliminary information indicates that on 05/25/2024, at approximately 3:36 p.m., Connecticut State Police Troop F – Westbrook responded to a report of a disturbance at an address in the town of Deep River.”

A deceased individual “was found at this location. The identity of the decedent has not been confirmed and the investigation remains active and ongoing,” the release says.

A suspect in this investigation “has been taken into custody in the State of Massachusetts and there is no active threat to the public,” the Connecticut release says.