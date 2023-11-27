Jason J. Eaton Accused in Vermont Shooting of Palestinian Men

Jason J. Eaton is the suspect accused of shooting three Palestinian students in Burlington, Vermont, according to a press release from the Burlington Police Department.

In the press release update issued on November 26, 2023, Burlington police announced the arrest.

“On Sunday afternoon, at approximately 1538 hours, ATF agents who were conducting a canvass at the location of the shooting encountered and detained Jason J. Eaton, 48,” the news release says. Heavy is working to obtain a photo of Jason Eaton and to verify several social media accounts in that name.

Husam Zomlot, head of the Palestinian Mission to the U.K., revealed on X that the three students were on their way to a family dinner.

“Three young Palestinian men, Hisham Awartani, Tahseen Ali and Kenan Abdulhamid, students at Brown and other US universities, were shot last night on their way to a family dinner in Burlington, USA.,” he wrote on X.

“Their crime? Wearing the Palestinian keffiyeh. They are critically injured. And Six weeks ago, 6-year old Palestinian child was stabbed 26 times in a hate crime in Illinois. The hate crimes against Palestinians must stop. Palestinians everywhere need protection.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Jason J. Eaton Lives in an Apartment Building ‘in Front of Which the Shooting Took Place,’ Police Say

Police statement on the arrest of a suspect in the shooting of 3 Palestinian students in Vermont. The suspect has been identified as 48-year-old Jason J. Eaton, who lives in a building near the scene. pic.twitter.com/UuxUhkbNMF — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) November 27, 2023

According to the news release, detectives “worked with the office of the United States Attorney for the District of Vermont, and with the Chittenden County State’s Attorney, Sarah George, to complete a search warrant for Mr. Eaton’s residence in the apartment building in front of which the shooting took place.”

They added, “A judge granted the search warrant and officers executed it at 21534 hours. Evidence collected during that Search warrant, and additional evidence developed during the course of this investigation, gave investigators and prosecutors probable cause to believe that Mr. Eaton perpetrated the shooting. He has been arrested and is expected to be arraigned on Monday November 27, 2023.”

“Throughout the day on Sunday, November 26, 2023, investigators led by Lieutenant Michael Beliveau of the Burlington Police Department’s Detectives Services Bureau conducted a series of canvasses, interviews, and other investigatory procedures in an effort to identify, locate and apprehend the suspect believed to have shot three 20 year old men the previous evening,” the news release said.

“The BPD’s detectives were augmented by a contingent of personnel from long-term partners in the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) with whom the BPD regularly works through the Chittenden County Gun Violence task Force. The BPD also received outstanding assistance from agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), including victim services and computer and cell phone analysis,” it continued.

The 3 Palestinian Students Were on the Way to a Family Dinner When They Were Shot, Reports Say

This morning, ADC was contacted about the shooting, after reviewing the information, we have reason to believe that the shooting was motivated by the three vitims being Arab. The three victims were wearing a Kuffiyeh and speaking Arabic. A man shouted and harassed the victims, pic.twitter.com/b8yoDvK8Nv — ADC National (@adc) November 26, 2023

The three Palestinian students were shot in Burlington, Vermont, on Saturday, November 25, 2023, according to the American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee and WCAX.com.

The American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee wrote on X, “This morning, ADC was contacted about the shooting, after reviewing the information, we have reason to believe that the shooting was motivated by the three victims being Arab.”

The ADC identified the shot students as Hisham Awartani, 20, of Brown University; Kinnan Abdalhamid, 20, of Haverford University; and Tahseen Ahmed, 20, of Trinity University.

WCAX-TV reported that the three men were shot on North Prospect Street around 6:25 p.m. Seven Days VT.com reported that the three men were shot “near the University of Vermont campus.”

The ADC Says the 3 Men Were Harassed by a Man While They Were ‘Wearing a Kuffiyeh & Speaking Arabic’

Three young Palestinian men, Hisham Awartani, Tahseen Ali and Kenan Abdulhamid, students at Brown and other US universities, were shot last night on their way to a family dinner in Burlington, USA. Their crime? Wearing the Palestinian keffiyeh. They are critically injured. And… pic.twitter.com/OwafFkHwg4 — Husam Zomlot (@hzomlot) November 26, 2023

According to the ADC, “The three victims were wearing a Kuffiyeh and speaking Arabic. A man shouted and harassed the victims. Then he proceeded to open fire, injuring all three. ADC calls on law enforcement in Vermont to investigate this shooting as a hate crime.”

NBC News reported that the Kuffiyeh “is a traditional scarf worn by people in parts of the Middle East. The scarf has become a symbol of Palestinian solidarity.”

ADC “has reached out to the DOJ and the FBI to also call on an immediate hate crimes investigation,” the post says.

The post quotes the ADC National Executive Director Abed Ayoub as saying, “We are praying for a full recovery of the victims, and will support the families in any way that is needed. Given the information collected and provided, it is clear that the hate was a motivating factor in this shooting.”

He added, “We call on law enforcement to investigate it as such. The surge in anti-Arab and anti-Palestinian sentiment we are experiencing is unprecedented, and this is another example of that hate turning violent.”

