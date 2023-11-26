Multiple Palestinian Students Shot in Burlington, Vermont

Three Palestinian students were shot in Burlington, Vermont, on Saturday, November 25, 2023, according to the American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee and WCAX.com.

The American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee wrote on X, “This morning, ADC was contacted about the shooting, after reviewing the information, we have reason to believe that the shooting was motivated by the three victims being Arab.”

The ADC identified the shot students as Hisham Awartani, 20, of Brown University; Kinnan Abdalhamid, 20, of Haverford University; and Tahseen Ahmed, 20, of Trinity University.

WCAX-TV reported that the three men were shot on North Prospect Street around 6:25 p.m., and that police had not released a motive. Seven Days VT.com reported that the three men were shot “near the University of Vermont campus.”

Here’s what you need to know:

The ADC Says the 3 Men Were Harassed by a Man While They Were ‘Wearing a Kuffiyeh & Speaking Arabic’

This morning, ADC was contacted about the shooting, after reviewing the information, we have reason to believe that the shooting was motivated by the three vitims being Arab. The three victims were wearing a Kuffiyeh and speaking Arabic. A man shouted and harassed the victims, pic.twitter.com/b8yoDvK8Nv — ADC National (@adc) November 26, 2023

According to the ADC, “The three victims were wearing a Kuffiyeh and speaking Arabic. A man shouted and harassed the victims. Then he proceeded to open fire, injuring all three. ADC calls on law enforcement in Vermont to investigate this shooting as a hate crime.”

ADC “has reached out to the DOJ and the FBI to also call on an immediate hate crimes investigation,” the post says.

The post quotes the ADC National Executive Director Abed Ayoub as saying, “We are praying for a full recovery of the victims, and will support the families in any way that is needed. Given the information collected and provided, it is clear that the hate was a motivating factor in this shooting.”

He added, “We call on law enforcement to investigate it as such. The surge in anti-Arab and anti-Palestinian sentiment we are experiencing is unprecedented, and this is another example of that hate turning violent.”

Heavy has reached out to Burlington police for comment. The Police Department has been silent on its social media pages about the incident.

A Local Television Station Confirmed That the 3 Young Men Are of ‘Palestinian Descent’

ADC National Executive Director @aayoub said, “We are praying for a full recovery of the victims, and will support the families in any way that is needed. Given the information collected and provided, it is clear that the hate was a motivating factor in this shooting, and we… pic.twitter.com/N8cYvq7snQ — ADC National (@adc) November 26, 2023

According to WCAX, the station “has confirmed that all three are young men of Palestinian descent.”

Two of the wounded men were “found injured on the scene, another man found injured a short distance away,” the television station reporting, adding that they were still alive.

The suspect is unclear, according to WCAX. A name has not been released.

MyNBC5 reported that the men were taken to a local medical center.

Seven Days VT reported that crime scene tape “extended around the back of an eight-unit apartment house. Around 8:30 p.m., an investigator was taking photos of items strewn across the building’s front yard and sidewalk.”

The condition of the wounded men was not released.

