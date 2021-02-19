Jazz vs Clippers Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

Two Western Conference contenders are set to clash for a second consecutive game as the streaking Utah Jazz visit Staples Center to take on the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday.

The game starts at 10 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN (nationally), Fox Sports Prime Ticket (Clippers markets) and AT&T Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Jazz markets).

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Note: This is the only streaming service that includes Fox Sports Prime Ticket and AT&T Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (local markets), plus it comes with NBA League Pass and a 14-day free trial

Note: Fox Sports Prime Ticket and AT&T Sportsnet Rocky Mountain are not included, but if you’re in the Jazz or Clippers markets, you can still watch the game on ESPN

Note: Fox Sports Prime Ticket and AT&T Sportsnet Rocky Mountain are not included, but if you’re in the Jazz or Clippers markets, you can still watch the game on ESPN

Note: Fox Sports Prime Ticket and AT&T Sportsnet Rocky Mountain are not included, but if you’re in the Jazz or Clippers markets, you can still watch the game on ESPN

Note: Fox Sports Prime Ticket and AT&T Sportsnet Rocky Mountain are not included, but if you’re in the Jazz or Clippers markets, you can still watch the game on ESPN

Jazz vs Clippers Preview

Since starting the season 4-4, the Utah Jazz have been the best team in the NBA, reeling off a 20-1 record. That includes a 114-96 victory over a shorthanded Clippers squad last time out. Donovan Mitchell led the way with 24 points, while big man Rudy Gobert added 23 points and 20 rebounds for the Jazz. It was just the third time this season that the Clippers had been held under 100 points.

“I think it really started from the defensive end, our physicality,” Gobert said. “They were really aggressive in the first half. They were just playing harder than us. Regardless of who we play, we can’t really let that happen if we’re going to be the team we want to be. In the second half, we became more aggressive and we got better shots.”

Since landing a massive extension this offseason, Gobert has been the target of criticism — specifically from Shaquille O’Neal — due to his offensive output. But the French big man has been key to the Jazz’s success this season.

“He’s huge every night. I think it looks different when he has 20 and 20, or whatever he had — obviously, it makes it stand out a bit more, and everyone notices a bit more. But we know what he does for us on a nightly basis,” Jazz veteran Joe Ingles. “He’s had games where he doesn’t have double-digit points, but he has such an impact on the defensive end. I mean, he makes all of us look good. He’s made me look like a good defender for many years.”

As good as the Jazz were, the Clippers were missing three starters in Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Nicolas Batum. Leonard has a bruised leg, while George has been out the last seven games with a toe injury and Batum is dealing with a concussion.

“I can’t fault our effort and our competing, (but) it’s just one of those games where they played well enough to beat us, especially in the fourth quarter when they got it going,” Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said. “That’s why they’re the best in the league defensively, because of the way they make you play.”

The Clippers are looking to keep pace with the Jazz and Lakers as the top teams in the West. All three squads have more wins than the 19-10 Eastern Conference-leading Philadelphia 76ers.

INJURY REPORT

Clippers: Nicolas Batum: out (concussion), Paul George: out (foot), Kawhi Leonard: out (leg).

Jazz: Mike Conley: day-to-day (hamstring).