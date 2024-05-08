Texas Lawyer Shot to Death by ‘Irate’ McDonald’s Customer Who Demanded Order Refund, Police Say

Jeffrey Limmer was a Houston, Texas, attorney who was shot and killed after trying to calm an angry customer at a McDonald’s restaurant.

Family members identified Limmer to Click2Houston and said that he was shot by a McDonald’s customer.

According to Click2Houston, police believe that Limmer, 46, was tried to “calm down” an “irate customer” who wanted a refund for his order, but the customer then shot Limmer.

Houston Police Say They Found the Victim, Now Identified as Jeffrey Limmer, With ‘Multiple Gunshot Wounds’ at the Restaurant

According to a press release from the Houston Police Department, “Houston police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man at 8147 Katy Freeway (West Interstate Highway 10) service road about 6 p.m. on Saturday (May 4).”

At that time, they did not release the identity of the victim but said he was 46 years old.

HPD Homicide Division Detectives H. Martinez and S. Chettrey reported in the news release that Houston police patrol officers “responded to a shooting at a restaurant at the above address and found an unknown male unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds. Houston Fire Department paramedics responded to the scene and pronounced the man deceased.”

According to the release, “The suspect fled the scene in an early 2000s blue Ford pickup truck. A preliminary investigation indicated the victim was shot by the suspect after a verbal disagreement.” The release does not specify the nature of the disagreement.

The Suspect Was ‘Dissatisfied’ With His Order, Reports Say

According to Click2Houston, the unidentified suspect was “dissatisfied” with his order, although it’s not clear why.

At one point, as the argument escalated, Limmer pushed the suspect to the ground, according to the Jouston television station.

Greg Monteverde played football with Limmer at Memorial High School and told Fox26 Houston that Limmer was the quarterback.

“I feel for his family, his sister, Angie, their dad. They’re great people and I know they’re just devastated. Jeff and I, we grew up together. He was my Quarterback. I called him QB1,” Monteverde told Fox 26 Houston.

Monteverde told Fox 26 Houston, “Heff stepped in to try and deescalate the situation try and calm him down. I thought it was brave. I respect it. I think a lot of us knew Jeff to be that type of individual. In school, he would invite somebody who wasn’t the most popular student to a party or things like that,” Monteverde explains.”

Jeffrey Limmer Was an Associate With a Houston Law Firm, Where He Practiced Personal Injury Law

a href=”https://lewisbrisbois.com/attorneys/limmer-jeffrey” target=”_blank”>Limmer’s biography with the Lewis Brisbois firm says that Jeffrey Limmer “is an associate in the Houston office of Lewis Brisbois and a member of the General Liability Practice.”

“Mr. Limmer has experience in personal injury, first party insurance coverage, including bad faith and uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage and premises liability,” the biography says.

“Prior to attending law school at South Texas College of Law, Mr. Limmer attended the University of Texas at Austin where he received a B.A. in Government with a Business Minor. Mr. Limmer enjoys spending time outdoors hunting, fishing, skiing, biking and running,” it reads.

Limmer’s Facebook page contains a few pictures about Texas and that show him enjoying the outdoors.

Jeffrey Limmer’s Sister Described Him as a Person Who ‘Always Wanted to Fight for the Little Guy’

Jennifer Thomas, who is Limmer’s sister, told ABC 7, “He loved fiercely his family and friends. Always laughing, making jokes, and just loving life.”

She told the television station that he went to the McDonald’s “frequently” because he lived nearby.

“Knowing Jeff, he’s the one who always says, ‘Calm down. It’s not that big of a deal,’ and divert the situation,” Thomas said. “He’s always wanted to fight for the little guy and do the right thing.”

