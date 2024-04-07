Milwaukee Bartender Maxwell Anderson Is Person of Interest in Severed Leg Case

Milwaukee bartender Maxwell Anderson is the person of interest in the case of the severed leg found in a local park.

Heavy confirmed the information with three law enforcement sources. Police have not released the name of a person of interest or suspect in the case, although they did confirm a person of interest is in custody. In addition, the address of the arrest matches an address for Anderson in public records, and VINE Link, a national victim notification service, confirms that he was taken into custody on April 4 and placed in the Milwaukee County Jail, although the jail’s inmate search does not list him for unclear reasons.

On Facebook, Anderson describes himself as a bartender at the Rave/Eagles Club. Maxwell Steven Anderson is 33, according to jail records. He is also known as Maxwell S. Anderson and Max Anderson. He has not been charged in the severed leg case. To be clear, sometimes persons of interest are questioned, and it’s determined they had nothing to do with the crime.

The news of the person of interest’s arrest comes as WISN-TV reported that a second “possible body part” was found on April 5 “in the city’s Walnut Hill neighborhood” near North 30th Street and West Lisbon Avenue.

According to WISN, the area of 30th and Lisbon “is where a car belonging to missing 19-year-old Sade Carleena Robinson was found torched” on April 2. That comes just three days after the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that the severed human leg was discovered at Warnimont Park. It’s not yet clear whether the discoveries are related or whether Robinson’s missing person’s case is tied to the discoveries.

1. Maxwell Anderson Was Booked Into the Milwaukee County Jail on April 4

According to VINE Link, Maxwell Anderson was booked into the Milwaukee County Jail at 10:52 p.m. on April 4. You can see more photos of Maxwell Anderson here.

Heavy’s sources say Anderson is considered the person of interest in the discovery of the leg, which was found near a pump house at Warnimont Park.

“MCSO can confirm that a human leg was discovered in or near the water today at Warnimont Park, east of the golf course by the pump house,” the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Department’s spokesman wrote previously in an email to Heavy. “Cudahy Police were initially notified and in turn notified the Sheriff’s Office, which is leading the investigation.”

James Burnett, the spokesman for the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Department, wrote in an email to Heavy that, just before 5:30 p.m. on April 2, the Milwaukee County Dispatch (911 call) Center “was notified about the discovery of a leg in/near the water at Warnimont Park, east of the golf course by the pump house.”

Cudahy Police “were initially notified and in turn notified the Sheriff’s Office, which is leading the investigation,” he wrote. “Again, the leg was confirmed to be human. And, as the investigation continues and gains steam, I can clarify to you that the limb was discovered by an individual patronizing the park – walking, etc.”

“At this time, the aftermath of this discovery is categorized as a death investigation, albeit suspicious,” Burnett wrote, when asked whether the leg is being investigated as a homicide.” However, in an April 6 update, the Sheriff’s Department wrote that the leg discovery is now being investigated as a homicide.

In a statement posted to their Facebook page, Cudahy police wrote, “Cudahy police responded to a call on Tuesday, April 2 of a report of a severed leg near Lake Michigan in Warnimont Park. Cudahy Police notified the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, who responded to the scene. Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation and Cudahy police will assist the sheriff’s office with their investigation, as needed. If anyone has any information regarding this investigation please contact with Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office at 414-278-4788.”

2. The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Department Previously Confirmed That They Took a ‘Person of Interest Into Custody for Questioning’ After Serving a Search Warrant

On April 5, the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Department revealed that a person of interest was taken into custody but did not name him.

“On Thursday, April 4, after securing a search warrant, MCSO detectives and deputy sheriffs converged on a residence on Milwaukee’s south side, in the area of S. 39th Street and W. Oklahoma Ave., and took a person of interest into custody for questioning,” the release said.

Sheriff’s officials did not reveal what led them to the house or person of interest. Authorities also have not released a victim’s name.

WTMJ-TV reported that police raided the person of interest’s home (but did not name him), quoting a neighbor as saying, “I saw a lot of people go in and out of the house, bringing out bags of things.” According to WTMJ, he is the homeowner. On Facebook, Anderson posted about purchasing the home and renting out part of it.

3. Maxwell Anderson, Who Has Worked as a Bartender, Wrote That He Was Previously in the U.S. Navy

On Facebook, Anderson also wrote that he was a “Former Aviation Electronics Technician in United States Navy.”

His Facebook page describes him as single. His top visible post was from April 4, at 10:05 a.m., when he shared a post about volunteering for Feeding America on April 8 and wrote, “Anyone want to join me?”

On March 2, he wrote, “Anyone have a recommendation for sleeping medication?”

He also posted a picture of his basement, his dogs, out with friends, and occasionally weighed in on politics.

On November 18, he shared a graphic that read, “Every single person who confuses correlation and causation ends up dying.” In September, he wrote, with a spelling error, “They cant seriously be giving us Biden vs Trump again. 😒Neither should be eligable.”

In February 2023, he wrote, “I want an open bar at my funeral.” In January 2023, he opined, “Ah, good ol’ January rains. No climate change here 👀” In 2019, he wrote that he was in a relationship. In 2016, he wrote, “Who will I be kissing on new years? The floor, when I pass tf out.”

4. Maxwell Anderson Has a Domestic Abuse History in the Wisconsin Court System

Anderson has a criminal history in Wisconsin. According to online course records, he was convicted of second offense drunk driving in 2022.

In 2019, he was convicted of disorderly conduct. He was convicted in Door County of disorderly conduct – domestic abuse, criminal damage to property, and intimidating a witness in 2015.

In 2014, he was convicted of disorderly conduct in Waukesha County, court records show. The case was charged as disorderly conduct – domestic abuse, but it was pleaded down to disorderly conduct without the modifier.

The state Department of Corrections website says Anderson is no longer under state supervision.

Sade Robinson Is a Criminal Justice Student Who Disappeared on April 1

Sade Robinson’s Facebook page says she went to Ida S. Baker High School, studies at Milwaukee Area Technical College, went to Riverside High School, and lives in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She is from Vicksburg, Mississippi, according to her Facebook page.

Her mother, Sheena Scarbrough wrote on Facebook, “I’m gonna Haunt this Sick muthaf***** in his sleep and dreams and In hell…👁️👁️when I’m done. Whomever hurt my Baby!!🫡🫡😳🥲🥲, Sade keep talking to Us Baby. 💫💫💫 They will Be Dealt with.”

On April 5, she wrote, “Keep Sharing our stories daily. Bring my daughter home❤️❤️”

Scarbrough told WISN that her daughter texted her the afternoon of April 1, and asked for $15, which was “very unusual.” Robinson was studying criminal justice and planning to join the U.S. Air Force, WISN reported. According to WISN, Robinson did not show up for her job at Pizza Shuttle. The family told WISN that her burned car was found about two miles from her home.

“It was catching on fire, and all of a sudden, it was getting bigger, so I called the fire department. Then you could hear the alarm going off in the car, and the airbags exploding,” said Patricia Newton-Powell to WISN.

Milwaukee police have released a “critical missing” alert for Sade Robinson.

The alert says police are “asking for the public’s assistance in locating a critically missing person, Sade Carleena Robinson.

Robinson was “last seen in the area of 1800 N. Commerce St., on Monday, April 1st, 2024,” the police alert says. “Sade is 19-years-old and is approximately 5’00”, 135 pounds, with back hair, and brown eyes. Sade was last seen wearing a black coat, a white-hooded sweatshirt, blue jean pants , and white shoes.”

People with information are asked to call Milwaukee Police District 5 at 414 935-7252.

