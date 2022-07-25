Jerry Ward: Bodybuilder Death Was Sudden

Jerry Ward was a bodybuilder and NPC/IFBB judge who has died unexpectedly. He was only 46 years old.

His death was confirmed in late July 2022 by event promoter and judge Gary Udit in an Instagram post.

Ward’s cause of death is not yet clear. He had a YouTube channel and had even posted a video just hours before his death. He had 156,000 subscribers to his YouTube channel.

Here’s what you need to know:

Ward ‘Died Suddenly’ in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Udit’s post revealed that Ward died suddenly in Pennsylvania. It reads:

Sadly we lost a terrific friend today with the passing of Jerry Ward. Jerry died suddenly last night. He was here in Pittsburgh commentating on the Live Stream of the NPC Teen, Collegiate and Masters Nationals. In the NPC and IFBB PRO LEAGUE over the years Jerry was an excellent competitor, judge, expediter, head judge and PPV commentator. His knowledge of the sport of Bodybuilding was unparalleled! Jerry was liked and loved by everyone he came in contact with! We are devastated at his passing.

This is Ward’s final Instagram post:

He leaves behind wife Erin Merritt:

RXMuscle’s Dave Palumbo said in a news update on YouTube that YouTube celebrity-bodybuilder-bodybuilding coach Jerry Ward “has passed.”

Palumbo said Ward was known for his educational and opinionated videos “that people enjoyed.”

Ward was doing a live stream at the NPC Teen, Collegiate and Masters Nationals. He had been complaining that he thought he had pulled a left rib, according to Palumbo, who added, “It was bothering him.” He got a chair massage, but it felt worse after that. He said he was “really tired” and was going to go to sleep. He stopped texting friends. A friend found him dead in his room.

“Jerry had died in his sleep,” Palumbo said. “…He passed peacefully in his sleep.” His wife was flying in, according to Palumbo. “Jerry was just one of these guys that everyone liked.”

Ward Was Remembered as One-of-a-Kind, a Kind Person & a Mentor

People offered tributes and condolences in Udit’s comment thread. Here are some of them:

“😢😢😢 can’t believe this. Just fist bumped and talked to him as I walked off the stage on Thursday.”

“Wtf this one hurts. Been watching and following him for years. 😢”

“I’m so terribly shocked to hear this news, Jerry believed in me and I was looking forward to seeing him at my upcoming show in Pittsburgh 😢💔 love and prayers to Jerry’s family.”

“Rip jerry. Always a great and positive person and gave a lot to the sport of BB.”

“My heart is breaking hearing this🙏🏽 Jerry has always been incredible to me at every show and we had a great 15min convo while I was heating up food yesterday morning. Sending so many prayers to his family our Body Buidling community.”

“So sorry…. Only met him once but he was very kind to me.”

“Such a good guy prayers go to him and his loved ones. Thank you for sharing.”

“My heart 🥺 such a great person and mentor, he helped me out so much with my first show. He will be so missed. Sending my condolences out to his family and loved ones.”

“Wow this is horribly devastating. I’m so sorry and sad for his family and for everyone around him that had the pleasure of knowing him. 😔”

“So sorry to hear this. Saw him back stage really nice guy. Prayers for all.”

“One of a kind! Genuine amazing person!!🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼”

