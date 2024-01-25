Adult Film Actress Jesse Jane’s Likely Cause of Death at Oklahoma Home Revealed

Adult film actress Jesse Jane and her boyfriend Brett Hasenmueller have been found dead inside a home in Moore, Oklahoma.

How did they die? A likely cause of death was revealed. According to KTUL-TV, it’s suspected by police that both died of a drug overdose, although the Medical Examiner will make the final determination.

“It sounds like their death is drug-related,” TMZ reported.

Here’s what you need to know:

Moore, Oklahoma, Police Found Jesse Jane & Brett Hasenmueller Dead After Responding for a Welfare Check

According to TMZ, the adult film actress and her boyfriend were found dead on Wednesday, January 24.

Police responded for a welfare check and discovered both deceased inside the Moore home, TMZ reported. According to TMZ, the employer for Hasenmueller asked for the welfare check when they “hadn’t heard from him in a few days.”

TMZ reiterated that the deaths appear “to have been a drug overdose of some sort,” and it’s not clear how long the couple were dead inside the home.

Jane’s real name is Cindy Taylor, according to KTUL.

In 2020, Jane was accused of domestic violence. according to TMZ, which reported that police accused her of punching and biting her boyfriend “after a night of drinking.” However, it was not clear who the boyfriend involve din that incident was.

In 2018, Jane was accused of public intoxication, according to The New York Post. The Post reported that the scene was captured on video.

“As you can see in the story, it looks like you got great footage of me being intoxicated,” Jane told The Post in an email at the time. adding, that the video “looks like when someone is roofied. I was extremely incoherent as seen in the video. I couldn’t even stand up on my own.”

Jesse Jane Starred in Commercials & Had a Role on ‘Baywatch’ Before Breaking Into the Adult Film Industry

According to her IMDb page, Jane “grew up on military bases and was somewhat of a tomboy. She combined her love of sports with her long training in dance and became a top cheerleader in high school.”

She starred in “Hooters” restaurant commercials and won “Hawaiian Tropics” beauty contests, IMDb reported.

According to IMDb, Jane also worked as a “bikini model” and had a role on “Baywatch: Hawaiian Wedding” in 2003 before she switched into the adult film industry.

She had an “extremely popular” line of adult films as well as “sex toys,” according to IMDb, which added that she was originally from Fort Worth, Texas.

“Digital Playground launched Jesse Jane into superstardom with global exposure on hundreds of magazine covers including: FHM, Maxim, Front, Strip Las Vegas and Arena,” IMDb reported.

She was described as having a “love of life and bubbling personality.” She also had a show on Playboy TV, the site reported.

According to Complex, Jane leaves behind a child. According to IMDb, her child is a son, and she was previously divorced from husband Rick Patrick. Patrick is an actor and production manager, IMDb reported.

