Jessy Jacob: Detroit Whistleblower Makes Biden Ballot Coaching Claim

Jessy Jacob is a Detroit whistleblower who is claiming she witnessed voters being coached to vote for Joe Biden during the presidential election.

The allegations emerged in an affidavit contained in a lawsuit filed by Great Lakes Justice Law Center.

“An election employee with the City of Detroit was working at a polling location for approximately three weeks prior to the election. This City of Detroit employee directly observed, on a daily basis, other City of Detroit election workers and employees coaching voters to vote for Joe Biden and the Democrat party,” the lawsuit claims. “This employee witnessed these workers and employees encouraging voters to do a straight Democrat ballot and witnessed these election workers and employees going over to the voting booths with voters in order to watch them vote and coach them for whom to vote.”

According to the Detroit News, the lawsuit relies entirely on affidavits of Jacob, a city of Detroit employee, and four Republican poll challengers to outline alleged fraud in the Wayne County vote.

David Fink, the lawyer for the city defendants, told Fox News’ reporter Matt Fink that the lawsuit was “raising baseless allegations, trying to undermine confidence in a well-run election.” The suit is “based upon various conspiracy theories, which have already ben debunked.” One witness “couldn’t even get his name right,” the statement says, and notes there were 200 Republican challengers in the room at the TCF Center.

The lawsuit is seeking a new election in Wayne County.



Jacob, a City Employee for ‘Decades,’ Submitted an Affidavit That Reiterates the Coaching Claims

The Detroit News reports that Jacob has been a city employee for “decades.” However, she is on furlough, the newspaper reported. This 2009 letter calls her a city engineer. Her salary was more than $87,000 in 2018.

This is what Jessy Jacob’s affidavit says in full:

I worked at the election headquarters for most of September and I started working at a satellite location for most of October, 2020. I processed absentee ballot packages to be sent to voters while I worked at the election headquarters in September 2020 along with 70-80 other poll workers. I was instructed by my supervisor to adjust the mailing date of these absentee ballot packages to be dated earlier than they were actually sent. The supervisor was making announcements for all workers to engage in this practice. At the satellite location, I processed voter registrations and issued absentee ballots for people to vote in person at the location. I directly observed, on a daily basis, City of Detroit election workers and employees coaching and trying to coach voters to vote for Joe Biden and the Democrat party. I witnessed these workers and employees encouraging voters to do a straight Democrat ballot. I witnessed these election workers and employees going over to the voting booths with voters in order to watch them vote and coach them for whom to vote. During the last two weeks while working at this satellite location, I was specifically instructed by my supervisor not to ask for a driver’s license or any photo I.D. when a person was trying to vote. I observed a large number of people who came to the satellite location to vote in-person, but they had already applied for an absentee ballot. These people were allowed to vote in-person and were not required to return the mailed absentee ballot or sign an affidavit that the voter lost the mailed absentee ballot. Whenever I processed an absentee voter application or in-person registration, I was instructed to input the person’s name, address, and date of birth into the Qualified Voter File (QVF) system. The QVF system can be accessed and edited by any election processor with proper credentials in the State of Michigan at any time and from any location with internet access. I worked at the satellite location until the polls closed on November 3, 2020 at 8:00 p.m. and properly completed the entry of all absentee ballots into the QVF by 8:30 p.m. I then reported to work at the TCF Center on November 4, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. to process ballots. I was instructed not to validate any ballots and not to look for any deficiencies in the ballots. Absentee ballots that were received in the mail would have the voter’s signature on the envelope. While I was at the TCF Center, I was instructed not to look at any of the signatures on the absentee ballots, and I was instructed not to compare the signature on the absentee ballot with the signature on file. All absentee ballots that existed were required to be inputted into the QVF system by 9:00 p.m. on November 3, 2020. This was required to be done in order to have a final list of absentee voters who returned their ballots prior to 8 p.m. on November 3, 2020. In order to have enough time to process the absentee ballots, all satellites were instructed to collect the absentee ballots from the drop box once every hour on November 3, 2020. On November 4, 2020, I was instructed to improperly predate the absentee ballots receive date that were not in the QVF as if they had been received on or before November 3, 2020. I was told to alter the information in the QVF to falsely show that the absentee ballots had been received in time to be valid. I estimate that this was done to thousands of ballots.

Jacob Previously Filed a Lawsuit Against the City After Whistleblowing Accusations That Led to Fraud Convictions

Attorney for Jessy Jacobs – the whistleblower- confirms this article is the same Jessy Jacobs. She previously filed a lawsuit against the city. https://t.co/EHxtZnkqMB — Matt Finn (@MattFinnFNC) November 9, 2020

Matt Finn, a Fox News correspondent, wrote on Twitter, “Attorney for Jessy Jacobs – the whistleblower- confirms this article is the same Jessy Jacobs. She previously filed a lawsuit against the city.”

That story says that the city’s “former top civil engineer is suing the city claiming officials ignored her when she raised red flags over a controversial contract that ultimately led to charges against Bobby Ferguson.” Ferguson was ultimately convicted on serious charges and sentenced to 28 years in prison. According to USA Today, the judge said of Ferguson: “Bobby Ferguson was the catalyst at the center of an historic and unprecedented criminal scheme.”

The story says she filed a whistleblower lawsuit in 2010, alleging she suffered retaliation for talking to FBI agents.

The contract led to charges “alleging that Ferguson rigged bids for $12 million in work on the Garden Views Estates public housing project during the administration of his close friend, former Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick.”

She claimed that she was fired as a result. She was a city employee since 1986 who was also head engineer for design and field services for public projects.”

She claimed she was forced to work alone in a vacant storage room without voicemail.

The Lawsuit Outlines Other Instances of Alleged Fraud

The lawsuit claims there were “numerous issues of fraud and misconduct that occurred in order to protect the rights of all voters in Michigan, especially Wayne County,” where 850,000 votes were cast in the 2020 presidential election.

Among the other allegations in the lawsuit,

“Defendants instructed election workers to not verify signatures on absentee ballots, to backdate absentee ballots, and to process such ballots regardless of their validity.”

“After election officials announced the last absentee ballots had been received, another batch of unsecured and unsealed ballots, without envelopes, arrived in trays at the TCF Center. There were tens of thousands of these absentee ballots, and apparently every ballot was counted and attributed only to Democratic candidates.”

“Defendants instructed election workers to process ballots that appeared after the election deadline and to falsely report that those ballots had been received prior to November 3, 2020 deadline.”

“On a daily basis leading up to the election, City of Detroit election workers and employees coached voters to vote for Joe Biden and the Democrat party. These workers and employees encouraged voters to do a straight Democrat ballot. These election workers and employees went over to the voting booths with voters in order to watch them vote and coach them for whom to vote.”

According to Detroit News, city officials said no ballots arrived after Election Day that were entered into the system. They said that some absentee ballots were entered at the counting board because some clerks forgot to enter information before.

