Live Presidential Election Results & Electoral College Map 2020

The election between President Donald Trump and Vice President Joe Biden is finally here. It’s been a long road, but voters have one last day to cast their ballots and elect the new President of the United States. It might take a while before results are known in some states, but other states are expected to have results in fairly soon after polls close. You can see the results live right here, along with a live updated electoral college map.

This is going to be an unusual race overall this year. Before Election Day, more than 97 million votes had already been cast, The New York Times reported. This accounted for more than 2/3 of the total number of people who voted in 2016. Of these numbers, 35.5 million were in person and 62.1 million votes were cast by mail. It’s not clear at this time if that means there will be a larger turnout for voting in general, or if the majority of voters will have cast their votes early. It’s likely, however, that this means the turnout will break records.

In fact, some Texas counties have said that they expect record turnouts this year. Coryell County Election Administrator Justin K. Carothers told KCENTV that they had 5,000 voters on Election Day 2016, and they are expecting 2,000 to 3,000 more than that today.

Follow the 2020 presidential election results courtesy of Heavy’s partners at Decision Desk HQ below:

See the Most Recent Presidential Electoral College Results & Map Here

Decision Desk HQ is also tracking the race the 270 electoral college votes, which are what Trump or Biden need to secure the election. You can see the most recent electoral college vote estimates below.

And, courtesy of Decision Desk, the most recent Presidential vote results in map form are below. You can click on a specific states to see more details about that state.

Poll results have left it tougher to predict who is going to walk away with the win this time around, 538 reported, but so far Biden has the lead. When accounting for polls’ quality, sample size, and recency, Biden has 51.8% in the polls compared to Trump’s 43.4%. That’s a solid 8.4 point-lead. Individual polls may show closer results.

For example, YouGov for October 31-November 2 gave Biden 53% to Trump’s 43%, a solid lead. Research Co. for October 31-November 2 gave Biden 50% to Trump’s 42%, which is also a solid lead of eight points.

Ipsos narrowed the lead to seven points, giving Biden 52% to Trump’s 45%. Swayable, which 538 doesn’t rank quite as high as some other polls, gave Biden a six-point lead of 52% to Trump’s 46%.

Meanwhile, SurveyMonkey for October 30-November 1 handed Biden 52% to Trump’s 45%. No recent poll has actually shown Trump in the lead, and some have given Biden an even stronger double-digit lead. For example, Redfield & Wilton Strategies, for October 30 through November 1, gave Biden a 12 point lead of 52% to Trump’s 41%. A Quinnipiac University poll for October 28-November 1 gave Biden 50% to Trump’s 39%, which is an 11-point lead. So overall, Biden is leading the polls, though more recent ones have narrowed that lead just a shade.

Both Campaigns Have Had Extensive Rallies in the Last Week

Both candidates have been campaigning extensively in the last few days. Biden and former President Barack Obama had a joint rally in Michigan over the weekend. The Democrats’ rallies tend to be drive-in rallies that encourage social distancing and mask-wearing.

Trump, meanwhile, has been attracting thousands to his rallies across multiple states. Some days, he’s hosted three to five rallies in a single day. Here are some photos from recent rallies.

While Trump supporters have enjoyed his rallies, Democrats have criticized Trump for hosting large-scale rallies that in some cases broke outdoor gathering limits for certain states.

See Overall Senate & House Results Below

While you’re waiting for Presidential results, you may also be interested in keeping an eye on Senate and House results nationwide. Below is the map for overall control of the Senate. Similarly, you can hover over the state of Texas or you can see all the results from the Senate races across the country.

You can see a map of the results for the House below. Hover over the state of Texas or any other state whose results you want to see.

It’s possible that we won’t know who won the election by the end of tonight, depending on how the electoral votes stack up for early-reporting states. Some battleground states are allowed to count mail-in ballots for several days after the election, as long as they are postmarked by today. Whether or not this slows knowing who won depends on how the electoral votes for other states are split up tonight.

