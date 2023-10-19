Joe Biden Chin Video & Photos Spark Social Media Trend

President Biden chin photos and video from his trip to Israel have sparked a social media trend.

“Can anyone explain why today all the sudden JOE BIDEN has 3 chins?” read one X post. The trend on X exploded on October 18, 2023, with posters noting that Biden’s chin suddenly looks different.

In the photo posted on X, Biden was speaking to reporters on Air Force One who traveled with him to his trip to Israel.

Memes flew about Biden’s chin, which appeared to have a gap that didn’t show up in previous photos.

In this undated photo of Biden when he was vice president (2009 to 2017), his chin is depicted differently:

Here’s what you need to know:

President Biden Condemned the Hamas Attack as ‘Brutal’ & Promised ‘to Get Humanitarian Aid Into Gaza’

In that same interview with his chin malfunction error, Bidan said, “I’m not suggesting that Hamas deliberately did it … (They) gotta learn how to shoot straight.” pic.twitter.com/3rBWHUtVL4 — WayneTech SPFX®️ (@WayneTechSPFX) October 19, 2023

As recently as October 13, 2023, this Getty Images photo shows, Biden’s chin looked very different.

He was in Israel, of course, for a very serious reason.

The White House released a transcript of the press “gaggle” with reporters.

“When we took off, my goal was multifold, but basically to get humanitarian aid into Gaza and to get as many Americans out who wanted to get out — could get out as possible,” Biden said, according to that transcript.

According to the White House pool report, Biden met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Israel. Biden called Hamas’ attack “brutal” and “almost beyond belief,” the pool reporter wrote.

Which Biden Clone is your favorite?

I’m going with 2. Ball Sack Chin Biden pic.twitter.com/iF2px1Jn7h — FreeThinkerFitness (@FreeThinkerFit) October 19, 2023

“I want you to know you’re not alone. … We will continue to have Israel’s back as you work to defend your people,” Biden said.

“We will continue to work with you and partners across the region to prevent more tragedy,” he said, according to the pool report. “The United States stands with you in defense of that freedom.”

According to the pool report, Netanyahu said, “This will be a different kind of war because Hamas is a different kind of enemy.

“Hamas wants to kill as many Israelis as possible,” Netanyahu said, according to the pool report. “As we proceed in this war, Israel will do everything it can to keep civilians out of harms way.

“The road to victory will be long and hard.”

On October 18, 2023, the White House released a press statement on Biden’s trip to Israel. “Today, President Biden traveled to Israel to stand in solidarity with the people of Israel in the wake of horrific terrorist attacks by Hamas that killed more than 1,300 innocent civilians, including at least 31 U.S. citizens. As the President made clear during the trip, Israel is not alone – and with U.S. support it will remain a safe, security, Jewish, and Democratic state today, tomorrow, and forever,” it says.

The statement continued, “The President also addressed the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza, and announced new humanitarian aid to alleviate the suffering of innocent Palestinians, who are paying the price for Hamas’s terror and barbaric tactics.”

The Joe Biden Chin Video & Photos Quickly Sparked Internet Jokes & Memes

WTF happened to Joe Biden’s chin? pic.twitter.com/wwyQS6l2iJ — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 19, 2023

Speculation about the appearance of Biden’s chin sparked jokes and memes on X.

“What happened to his chin?” asked one X user, sharing a side-by-side photo of the recent picture of Biden’s chin with older photos of his face looking somewhat different.

Another person wrote, “I’m still not sure what’s more disturbing in this pic. Bidens chin Or Blinken lurking in the back 🥴.”

I’m still not sure what’s more disturbing in this pic Bidens chin Or Blinken lurking in the back 🥴 pic.twitter.com/B7CA8nS5xQ — ShotGunBonnie (@ShotGun_Bonnie) October 19, 2023

Some people accused Biden of wearing a mask.

❌What’s up with Joe Biden’s ear? This, with his newest ball sack chin looks like he’s wearing a mask. pic.twitter.com/wGcKlQoWkY — BANNED❌ (@HoleSpec) October 19, 2023

It’s possible to find photos of people speculating about a hole in Biden’s chin before his Israel visit, though.

@catturd2 Did you notice Biden’s swollen chin with a hole in it while he was speaking today? pic.twitter.com/w4OA1Qq22X — Mason (@MasonIsMyName) October 10, 2023



Others accused Biden of having a chin implant.

Today President Biden chin implant broke for good 😐 pic.twitter.com/HbAhdpaBHG — Clara Jones (@debbieformola) October 19, 2023

READ NEXT: German Woman Shani Louk Paraded on Back of Hamas Militants’ Pickup