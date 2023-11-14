Joe Biden Calls His VP ‘President Harris’ in New Viral Video

President Joe Biden referred to “President Harris” in a viral video while talking about his Vice President Kamala Harris on November 13, 2023.

“President Harris there to make sure we do this the right way,” Biden said in the video, which you can watch below.

The comment comes as a top Democratic strategist raised questions about Biden’s age. According to a Politico article highlighting the concerns, Biden called Democratic strategist David Axelrod, who has been critical of the president recently, a “prick.”

Biden is 80 years old. Former President Donald Trump, who is leading the Republican candidates in the polls, is 77. Trump had his own gaffe on video when he mixed up Biden and former President Barack Obama during a campaign stop, according to Newsweek.

According to Fox News, Biden has referred to Kamala Harris as the president on at least six other occasions.

Here’s what you need to know:

President Biden Made the Comment About ‘President Harris’ While Honoring Stanley Cup Champions

BIDEN: "President Harris is here to make sure we do this the right way" 😬 pic.twitter.com/tdp72sjSDT — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 13, 2023

“The 2023 Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights,” Biden said in a longer version of the video before making the comment on Harris.

Did #Biden misspoke again referring to President #Harris or is this the plan for inevitable transfer of power pic.twitter.com/OE6K8QSJJ6 — Arthur Morgan (@ArthurM40330824) November 14, 2023

That video shows Biden flanked by the athletes. According to the Associated Press, Biden welcomed the athletes to the White House on November 13, 2023. He also “joked about ignoring his sagging poll numbers in Nevada and thanked the NHL’s Vegas Golden Knights for their role in helping the city recover from the 2017 mass shooting,” AP reported.

“Showing up for victims’ families, survivors, first responders — in fact, your championship ring honors them,” Biden said, according to AP. “The diamonds on your rings form a star: the same star on the banner that you raised that honored 58 people who were lost on that day. You guys are something else.”

According to AP, the players also had a private meeting with both Biden and Harris.

President Joe Biden Has Called VP Kamala Harris ‘President Harris’ Multiple Times in the Past

WATCH: Joe Biden again refers to Kamala Harris as “President Harris” pic.twitter.com/anpOg4RZJW — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 11, 2022

According to Fox News, Biden also referred to Harris as “President Harris” in January 2022. That time he was “was speaking about voting rights to students at the Atlanta University Center Consortium on the campus of Clark Atlanta University and Morehouse College,” Fox News reported.

In that video, he referred to “President Harris and I.”

In October 2022, according to The New York Post, Biden said to Harris, “Happy birthday to a great president.” That comment came “during an event at the White House celebrating Diwali, an important Hindu holiday,” The Post reported, noting that Biden also acknowledged Harris’s birthday.

Biden tells Kamala Harris: "Happy birthday to a great president" pic.twitter.com/VNB9r9P5nT — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 24, 2022

The Republican National Committee has repeatedly shared videos on X that highlight the president’s comments about Harris.

Fox News reported that Biden also once referred to Harris as the “First Lady.” He called her “President Harris” in South Carolina in December 2021 as well, according to Fox News.

In the recent Trump gaffe, Trump, on Saturday, November 11, 2023, referred to the Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orbán and said: “They were interviewing him [Orbán] two weeks ago and they said, ‘What would you advise President Obama? The whole world seems to be exploding and imploding?’ It’s very simple. He should immediately resign, and they should replace him with President Trump, who kept the world safe.'”

