Donald Trump Says Obama Is Still President in Viral Video

Former President Donald Trump mixed up former President Barack Obama with President Joe Biden in a video on the campaign trail in New Hampshire.

In the campaign appearance, the video shows, Trump referred to Obama as if he were still president.

The new viral moment comes as concerns rise over the candidates’ ages. Biden, 80, on Monday, November 13, 2023, referred to his Vice President Kamala Harris as “President Harris” during an appearance at the White House.

Trump made the Obama comments on Saturday, November 11, 2023, in New Hampshire. It’s not the first time that Trump has referred to Obama as still being president. According to Forbes, Trump has mixed Obama and Biden up sexen times in recent months.

Here’s what you need to know:

In the Speech, Former President Donald Trump Said President Obama ‘Should Immediately Resign’

Trump’s confusion and mental incompetency on display again- he thinks Obama is the current president. (Video: Real America’s Voice) pic.twitter.com/SJZjsfsGDP — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) November 11, 2023

According to Newsweek, Trump was speaking about the Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orbán, when he made the comment about Obama, mixing him up with Biden.

“They were interviewing him two weeks ago and they said what would you advise President Obama, the whole world seems to be exploding and imploding,” Trump said in the speech. “And he said, ‘It’s very simple. He should immediately resign and they should replace him with president Trump, who kept the world safe.’ And I’m not just talking United States.”

According to Newsweek, the Biden campaign has been urging the media to cover Trump’s misstatements as much as they do Biden’s.

Business Insider reported that Trump also recently referred to Orban as the leader of Turkey, when he is actually the leader of Hungary.

Former President Trump Has Mixed up Joe Biden & Barack Obama Before

Trump once again confuses who is currently President, forcing Kilmeade to correct him pic.twitter.com/q3Km6MEhF1 — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) October 12, 2023

According to Mediaite, it’s not the first time that Trump has mistakenly said Obama is still president.

In October 2023, he spoke to “The Brian Kilmeade Show.”

“Trump once again confuses who is currently President, forcing Kilmeade to correct him,” the Biden-Harris campaign wrote on X, sharing the video.

“Brian, it’s all coming through Iran and Obama wants to, he doesn’t want to talk about it, he doesn’t want to mention. He doesn’t even mention them in his statement. It’s all coming through Iran,” Trump said in the radio interview.

Kilmeade responded, “You mean President Biden.”

In the fuller exchange, according to Mediaite, Trump responded, “I also mean Obama” and Kilmeade asked him. “Who do you mean?” Trump then responded, “You know Obama and Biden. But Obama is Biden’s boss. Guess you didn’t really know that.”

For his part, Biden has referred to Vice President Kamala Harris as the president six times, according to Fox News. The November 13, 2023, mix-up came when Biden welcomed the Stanley Cup champions to the White House and referred to “President Harris” during his speech, as the athletes flanked him.

According to Forbes, “Trump also referenced Obama when he clearly meant Biden, at a rally in Ottumwa, Iowa, on October 1, twice in a Fox News Radio interview on October 11 and three times during a September 15 speech before faith leaders in Washington.”