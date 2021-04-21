Action Bronson Reveals to Joe Rogan How He Lost 130 Pounds [WATCH]

Rapper Action Bronson told Joe Rogan his 130-pound weight loss “was a long time coming.” The 37-year-old told Rogan, “If it didn’t happen it would have been something else. I would have been in the grave. Or somewhere else, who the hell knows where they would put me.” Bronson, who is also a chef, cookbook writer and host of two TV shows, The Untitled Action Bronson Show and F***, Thats Delicious, on Viceland, appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast on April 20, 2021.

Bronson said, “I’ve been fat my whole life. I’ve been thinking about losing weight for a long time. Probably about 30 years.” Bronson said he started he started losing the weight in March 2020, just as the COVID-19 pandemic began. “Right when it hit,” Bronson said. His weight loss also came right after the birth of his third child. Bronson has weighed almost 400 pounds during his life, according to Men’s Health.

Bronson told Rogan he was a, “F****** round ball of f****** meatball. I was a f***** meatball.” Rogan said he and Bronson worked out together at the Onnit gym in Austin before the podcast episode filming.

Follow the Heavy on Joe Rogan Facebook page for the latest on his podcast and more.

Bronson Told Rogan He Started Losing Weight Because of His Dog

Action Bronson on Losing 130lbsTaken from JRE #1637 w/Action Bronson: open.spotify.com/episode/1d1WYWULDiZeIrGremIubi?si=b35cd92a5fdd440c 2021-04-20T17:11:59Z

Bronson told Rogan that when his dog was going to be flying on a trip last year, they had to weigh her, and he was told she was overweight. “I started losing weight cuz of her,” Bronson said. “Because we both got on the scale and I was like, ‘What the f*** is going on?'” Bronson said, 380-something was his highest weight. “It was despicable. I didn’t look it though, I looked about 350,” Bronson added with a laugh.

Bronson said to Rogan, “You have to shame me. I was shamed into this for sure.” Rogan added, “It’s unfortunate that you have to make people feel bad to start getting them to change. But sometimes, whether it’s a person doing that to you or you just looking in the mirror and feeling bad, that feeling is just reality. That’s what that feeling is. You can’t fat shame a skinny person. … It only means something when it’s real and it’s indulgence thing.”

Rogan said, “It’s a hard thing to control. It’s a hard thing to bounce back from and that’s what I’m most impressed with you.”

Bronson Told Rogan His Wife Shamed Him After the Birth of Their Child Saying, ‘What the F*** Are You Doing? You Don’t Want to Be Around Here>’

VideoVideo related to action bronson reveals to joe rogan how he lost 130 pounds [watch] 2021-04-21T00:01:07-04:00

Bronson said, “I started losing weight by myself in my house, literally during the pandemic. Just eating different. My wife, she was shaming me. Because we have a brand new child. She was like, ‘What the f*** are you doing? You don’t want to be around here, you want to take yourself away from us?’ And that s*** hit. It hit hard.”

Bronson added, “And not only that, I love life, I’ve been going so fast for the past 10 years that I haven’t really enjoyed myself. So this forced stoppage allowed me to really reassess my happiness. I’ve regained everything. … And to regained my health in this matter, man, I don’t want to just lose weight, people can get the surgeries and all that, that ain’t for me. I’m a worker, I like hard work.”

Rogan recently talked with comedian Lara Beitz, who also lost a significant amount of weight during the COVID-19 pandemic. Beitz, who began working out on Zoom with a fellow comedian during the coronavirus lockdown, told Rogan during an earlier April 2021 episode of the JRE podcast, “I feel so much better, I had had back pain since the time I was a teenager. I had joint pain, and I thought that I was just going to have it for my whole life because I didn’t think that I was heavy enough that it was affecting my joints. And that pain is all gone.”

Beitz told Rogan she lost 40 pounds. She said, “I stopped eating flour and sugar, which I’ve heard are inflammatory as well, so I think that might be part of that. But the other thing is just getting to set down the weight. I feel awesome.”

READ NEXT: Social Media Star Claps Back at Joe Rogan for ‘Bodyshaming’