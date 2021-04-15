Joe Rogan Talks About How Popular OnlyFans Became During COVID-19

Joe Rogan talked about how popular OnlyFans has become during the COVID-19 pandemic during a conversation on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast with comedian Ali Macofsky. Rogan asked the 25-year-old Los Angeles-based stand-up comic during the April 13, 2021, episode, “You don’t have an OnlyFans, do you?” She replied with a laugh, “No, Patreon is the closest I’ll get.”

Rogan then asked, “How many gals have turned to OnlyFans during the pandemic?” and Macofsky replied, “So many.” Rogan then chirped in with, “So many women have shown their t**s.” Macofsky said, “I thought about it a couple times. I was like ‘Do I? How do I subtly get into this.”

Rogan then said, “How does it work though? Because someone will always save those pictures,” and Macofsky added, “That’s why I would never do it. If it was like top secret, just between us, don’t tell anyone. … And also I’m too sensitive. If I posted like, ‘I have an OnlyFans now’ and like two people joined, one of them being my mom because she’s supportive, I’d be like ‘This hurts.'”

Rogan said someone he knows joined OnlyFans and “she got all this hate, even from her own family. People furious at her for showing her t**s.” Macofsky replied, “That’s crazy. If you have good t**s and you don’t mind showing ’em.” Rogan added, “It’s a weird thing. Why is everyone mad? It’s one thing if your wife is showing her p**** … But if it’s your sister or something like that, I don’t think you’re allowed to say anything. You can’t get mad at her. I don’t understand the getting mad part. What are you mad at?”

Macofsky added, “I think it’s a great way for people to make money if they can. It’s saturated so it’s hard. You have to really hustle, that becomes your business.” Rogan said a woman who works for former UFC fighter and podcast host Brendan Schaub makes “$100,000 a month showing her feet,” which shocked Macofsky.

Rogan’s producer, Jamie Vernon, chimed in, adding, “And there’s no more, ‘Hey she’s doing Playboy.’ … That used to be a big thing, they’d make a huge offer or something.” Rogan added, “Right, like a famous person would show their t***. Yeah I remember that, like didn’t Demi Moore do that. Actresses and famous people. Playboy was classy. ‘Ohh she’s in Playboy.'”

Macofsky Previously Made Rogan Laugh With a Joke About OnlyFans

The April 2021 conversation on the JRE podcast was not the first time Macofsky has talked about OnlyFans with Rogan. During an August 15, 2020, episode, Macofsky cracked a joke about the site. Rogan and Macofsky were talking about politics and the changing economy, and how automation would be taking away jobs.

She told Rogan, “I feel like OnlyFans is the new trading of furs. Here’s nudes, can I make money? Do you need anything?” Rogan, cracking up, said, “That’s such a great joke. You shouldn’t have said that on the podcast, you should save that one.”

Macofsky replied, “OK, I’m putting that in the bank,” and Rogan said, “Yeah we have to f***** bleep that.” Macofsky, laughing, told Rogan to keep it in because it’s funny, saying, “I need any funny moments I can get.” Rogan told her to, “leave it the way it is but then just expand upon it as a bit. Because you’re totally right, it is like the new trading of furs.” Macofsky added, “It’s true. I was thinking, if comedy is dead … I want to go back to trading, but there’s only so much you can trade. And the only thing I have is my feet.”

Several Media Outlets Explored How Coronavirus Led to an OnlyFans Boom as People Turned to the Site as a Way to Make Money

Several media outlets have explored the way that OnlyFans exploded during the COVID-19 pandemic, with many women, and some men, turning to the site as a way to make money by selling photos and videos of themselves. The New York Times reported in January 2021, “OnlyFans, founded in 2016 and based in Britain, has boomed in popularity during the pandemic. As of December, it had more than 90 million users and more than one million content creators, up from 120,000 in 2019. The company declined to comment for this article.” One woman told The Times she has made $64,000 a month after leaving her job as a medical biller.

Angela Jones, a sociology professor at the State University of New York at Farmingdale, told The Times, “A lot of people are migrating to OnlyFans out of desperation. These are people who are worried about eating, they’re worried about keeping the lights on, they’re worried about not being evicted.”

Clarissa Smith, a professor at the University of Sunderland and co-editor of the Journal of Porn Studies, told Insider, “Many people prefer the ‘authenticity’ of non-professionals that they can find online whether that’s on Pornhub or via social networking sites. OnlyFans offers the opportunity to see the ‘other side’ of the professional performer and that’s really been opened up during this pandemic.”

The Hollywood Reporter added that influencers, musicians, actors and other celebrities have also been turning to OnlyFans for extra money and to grow their fanbase. Not all of them are selling nude images. Tony Minter, head of talent at an OnlyFans agency, Behave, told THR, “Talent from all walks of life are looking to generate revenue outside of what they traditionally were doing. You’ve got models, influencers, musicians, dancers, cooks — we’re having conversations with everyone about how they can get on OnlyFans and monetize.” Minter’s agency helps creators use the platform.

Rachel, a single mother from Minnesota who was laid off from her job at a casino, told HuffPost in December 2020, “What I struggled with most when deciding to do this — and I still beat myself up about it — is that even if I finish school and graduate, and have everything I need for a better career, I may go out into the workforce and be discriminated against for having done this. … It was better to have something to fall back on than nothing. A lot of people who do this feel like they have no other options, so we go and make ourselves vulnerable.”

