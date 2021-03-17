Joe Rogan Just Sold His Los Angeles Home For This Chunk of Change

Joe Rogan has sold one of his Los Angeles homes after making his escape from the California city to Austin, Texas. Rogan completed the sale of his Bell Canyon mansion on March 12, 2021, according to Compass Real Estate. The home was listed at $3.2 million and sold for $3.45 million, the Compass website says.

Rogan ended up making a nice profit on the Ventura County mansion. He bought the home in 2003 for $2.3 million. Compass Real Estate listed the home in October, not long after Rogan announced he would be moving to Austin and after he signed a reported $100-million-dollar deal with Spotify for exclusive hosting of his “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast. The 53-year-old podcaster had previously lived in the Los Angeles home with his wife and three daughters.

Rogan, who still owns another home in the same Bell Canyon neighborhood, left the gated San Fernando Valley community for a sprawling estate in Texas. He said on his podcast in July 2020 that he was searching for a “little bit more freedom” and space. He also left behind a hefty income tax and will now save even more in money he has had to pay the government. The Bell Canyon home cost Rogan more than $30,000 in taxes in 2020, according to the Ventura County Treasurer-Tax Collector’s Office.

The ‘Secret Garden Estate’ Has 5 Bedrooms, 5 Bathrooms, a Gym, Media Room & a ‘Gourmet Chef’s Kitchen’

Rogan’s longtime dwelling at 97 Stagecoach Road in Bell Canyon is described by Compass Real Estate as a “secret garden estate” with five bedrooms and five bathrooms. The custom home sits on 2 acres behind gates. The real estate listing said, “this majestic French Country estate offers an emotional and unparalleled luxury throughout its grand living spaces and private outdoor acreage. Serene grounds including rolling lawns, glass balcony to showcase the sparkling city lights view, multiple viewing points, enchanting meditation atrium, al-fresco dining and entertaining spaces complete with enticing pool and spa overlooking the sprawling mountains and valley views.”

According to Compass Real Estate, the home is over 7,500 square feet and it, “suggests a luxurious and grand lifestyle from the inside but a modest yet captivating feel from the front exterior.” It includes a “gourmet chef’s kitchen,” featuring a custom range, pewter center island countertop from Paris, a La Cornue range with custom hood, two dishwashers, three sinks, two refrigerators and marble counters, according to the real estate listing.

“Truly an open floor plan as each room opens effortlessly to the next. Some of the rooms include great room, living room and dining rooms with views, media room with pool table and wet bar, library/office and gym,” the listing adds. “The dramatic floating staircase leads you to the master bedroom retreat with separate sitting room and sliding doors that lead you over a charming bridge to a private upper viewing deck. Vacant lot adjacent to the property is included in sale to make for optimal privacy. This custom estate is sure to sweep you off your feet.”

Details about the new owners of the home were not immediately available.

Rogan Also Owns Another Home, Valued at $5 Million, in Los Angeles That He Bought in 2018

Rogan might not be living in the Los Angeles area now, but he still has ties to California. He owns a second home in Bell Canyon that he bought in September 2018 for $4.5 million, according to Dirt.com. It is not clear if he plans to sell that home also, or if he will keep it as an investment or rental property. The home is now valued at $5 million.

Dirt.com wrote in 2018 after Rogan bought the mansion five minutes away from his then-home, “Records show the property was last sold in late 2014 to a local man named Elad Brachot, who acquired the then-vacant 1.27-acre lot for the paltry sum of $400,000. Our Mr. Brachot then spec-built the 8,720-square-foot ‘architectural masterpiece’ (per the listing) that y’all see above. He also most assuredly made major bank after selling it to Mr. Rogan for nearly for $5 million. Good for our Mr. Brachot, we suppose.”

According to Compass real estate, which sold the Dapplegray Road home to Rogan, the home “features spectacular, mountain and sunset views. As you step through the grand entry door into a world of elegance, an indoor/outdoor reflection pool with 10’ waterfall beckons. Sunlight fills the open floor plan, highlighted by soaring ceilings and sliding walls of glass.”

Rogan Moved Into a $14.4 Million Home in Texas Overlooking Lake Austin in 2020

Rogan has settled in to a $14.4 million estate in Austin, Texas, overlooking Lake Austin, which he purchased in 2020, according to Variety. He built a podcast studio to host “The Joe Rogan Experience” from the comfort of his property. The entertainment news site said the sale was one of the largest in Austin area history.

According to Variety, Rogan’s new home sits on a 4-acre lot and is 10,890 square feet and has eight bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. The sale was off-market and done quietly, Variety reported. Public records show the home was previously owned by architectural designer Benjamin Wood and his philanthropist wife Theresa Castellano-Wood.

Realtor.com wrote in October 2020, “Built in 2008, Rogan’s private and gated waterfront estate is set on Lake Austin on nearly 4 acres, with 300 feet of water frontage, according to the original listing. … Details include a formal dining room with built-ins, a dual-island kitchen with a casual eating area, and a living area with floor-to-ceiling windows that open outside. The floor plan comes with an office with multicolored stained-glass windows, a master suite with a sitting area, and an en suite bathroom with free-standing tub. A gym can also be found on the grounds.”

Brian Linder, of Compass, told Realtor.com about Rogan’s new neighborhood, “It’s much more private. There isn’t a culture of celebrity. A celeb can have a low-key lifestyle.” Linder said the Lake Austin location provides a “serene surrounding” away from other homes, while still being close to the city.

