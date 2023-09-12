John David Gibson, Susanna Gibson Husband: Video Scandal

Virginia legislative candidate Susanna Gibson and her attorney husband John David Gibson are caught up in a porn video scandal.

According to The Washington Post, Susanna Gibson, 40, a Democrat, is running “in a highly competitive suburban Richmond district.”

The election “will carry significant weight in determining the balance of power in the Virginia General Assembly,” according to CBS News.

After The Post first reported in the Gibson videos, her attorney said publishing the videos would amount to revenge porn, and Susanna Gibson refused to leave the race, The Post reported.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Susanna Gibson, Husband John David Gibson Had Sex in Live Videos Posted to a Porn Site, Reports Say

According to The Associated Press, Susanna Gibson “had sex with her husband in live videos posted on a pornographic website and asked viewers to pay them money in return for carrying out specific sex acts.”

The AP reported that its reporters had seen screenshots.

The Washington Post first reported the story.

According to the Post, the Gibsons streamed live videos on a site called Chaturbate, most recently in September 2022.

“Gibson interrupts sex acts to type into a bedside computer,” the Post reported, adding that she “urges viewers to provide tips” and “agrees to perform certain acts only in a ‘private room.'”

2. Susanna Gibson, Who is a Nurse, Has 2 Children With Her Husband

According to the Washington Post, the Gibsons have “two young children.” Her campaign website calls her, “Mom. Nurse Practitioner. Public Health Expert.”

She wrote, “I am running to represent the 57th District in the Virginia House of Delegates. I am a wife, a mother of two young children, a Nurse Practitioner, and a public health expert, with years of experience providing home-based primary care to vulnerable patients in our community.”

Her website continues, “I have worked in the medical field serving the greater Richmond community for nearly 15 years. Throughout this time, I have cared for patients in several capacities and specialties, including Geriatrics and Home-Based Primary Care, Emergency Medicine, Internal Medicine, and Obesity Medicine. I have extensive experience managing the most medically complex patients in Virginia, and a track record of effectively utilizing local and state resources to best help those in need.”

3. Susanna Gibson’s Husband John David Gibson Is a Local Attorney

On her campaign website, Gibson says that her husband is a “local attorney.”

“I am a graduate of the University of Virginia and Columbia University, and am a lifelong Democrat, born and raised in Virginia, who has lived in western Henrico for over 10 years,” her website says. “My husband, a local attorney, and I have chosen to raise our two young children in this special area of Virginia.”

4. Susanna Gibson Called Her Husband John David Gibson an ‘Amazing Human’ in an Instagram Post

Susanna Gibson has written about her husband on Instagram. “Happy Birthday to this amazing human, the world is a better place with you in it ❤️” read one post.

She repeatedly shared pictures of her husband and their kids on her campaign Facebook page, including on a beach.

5. Susanna Gibson Says the Reporting on the Videos Is Designed to ‘Humiliate Me & My Family’

According to The Post, Susanna Gibson called the reporting on the porn videos “an illegal invasion of my privacy designed to humiliate me and my family.”

“It won’t intimidate me and it won’t silence me,” she said to The Post.

“My political opponents and their Republican allies have proven they’re willing to commit a sex crime to attack me and my family because there’s no line they won’t cross to silence women when they speak up.”

