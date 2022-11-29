John Fleming, Boulder, Colorado: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

John Fleming was named on the police scanner in connection with the standoff that was unfolding in a Boulder, Colorado home on Broadway Street.

A man was barricaded inside the home in the active standoff situation, and there were early reports of a booby trapped house, according to scanner reports. At one point on the scanner, police said they were advised that there were four dead bodies in the basement. However, authorities have not officially confirmed whether that ended up being true. The suspect was described as wearing a baseball cap.

You can listen to live scanner audio here on Broadcastify. The suspect was “armed with guns and explosives,” police said on the scanner.

Officers gave John Fleming’s name early on in the police response and said at another point that he was in a door. Online records say John Lee Fleming is in his mid-50s and is tied to the home in the 3300 block of Broadway, the site of the standoff, an address given on the scanner and, generally, in a police tweet.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Police Asked People to Avoid the 3300 Block of Broadway in Boulder

Officers discussed the location of the suspect inside the house.

Shortly after 10 p.m. on November 28, 2022, Boulder police tweeted, “Please avoid the 3300 block of Broadway near Iris. We are currently responding to a man barricaded inside a residence. This is a very active scene and more information will be coming shortly #boulder #bouldercolorado.”

At one point on the scanner, officers described a male on the north side of the house.

They said they were in contact “with Fleming” through the door. Police have not formally identified the suspect nor named the suspect as Fleming. “The party shut the window and went back inside the house,” police said at another point.

2. The Man Inside the House Is ‘Anti Law Enforcement,’ Officers Said on the Scanner

#BREAKING Hostage/Active situation in Boulder, Colorado. A man is barricaded in a house, which is reported to be booby trapped. pic.twitter.com/A517CPYN6C — Royal Intel 👑 (@RoyalIntel_) November 29, 2022

On the scanner, officers discussed a large law enforcement response to the scene, including SWAT officers.

They also discussed that the man in the standoff is “anti law enforcement” and possibly was in possession of hand-held flood lights and green lights.

Early on in the standoff, police said all victims were outside, and only the suspect remained inside. That was before the bodies in the basement report, though. Officers discussed getting the suspect’s cell phone number from victims who escaped the home.

3. Officers Discussed Evacuating Nearby Houses & Described a ‘Pulsating White Light’ From the Home

https://heavy.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/boulder.mp3

Police have not confirmed how many people are dead or injured and how they were injured specifically. Officers described seeing a “pulsating white light” through a window of the home. Officers discussed evacuating houses adjacent to the home where the man was barricaded.

Officers also said that a female hostage had escaped out a window.

At another point, they discussed ambulances arriving to the scene to ferry victims away from the home. They were trying to confirm whether anyone was still inside the home other than the suspect.

4. The Motive Is Not Clear; Officers Referenced a Female Hostage

He’s banging on the front window…

Someone is sharing reports of what’s inside, per escaped hostage, and this dude has serious issues. Those poor people, that poor, sweet dog. #Boulder — D F 🏔🌻🇺🇦🌻🏔 (@Hunterrider) November 29, 2022

The motive was not clear. Officers discussed trying to force entry at one point. The reports were preliminary and the details subject to change.

At one point, officers said a female hostage was escaping through a window. The suspect was “using pepper spray,” police said on the scanner. An officer was sprayed in the face by pepper spray.

Officers said at another point that three dogs were inside the home and “all humans” were “out” of the house.

5. Fleming Is From a Long-Time Boulder Family

BREAKING: #BNNUS Reports A person has barricaded himself inside a house and is holding up to five people hostage with several firearms, according to #Boulder, #Colorado police. The house is thought to be booby trapped and is located near Iris Avenue and Broadway. pic.twitter.com/YDf7WQtbCt — Gurbaksh Singh Chahal (@gchahal) November 29, 2022

An obituary for Fleming’s father said he was the son of William Van Alstyne Fleming of Boulder, Colorado, who passed away April 17, 2014 in Boulder.

“William was born December 11, 1933 in Los Angeles, California. He worked as a machinist and enjoyed working with special effects. He is survived by his wife, Gloria Jean; son John Lee Fleming and three step-children…” the obit says.

Property records show the home in question was listed to Gloria and John Fleming.

