Anderson Lee Aldrich: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Anderson Lee Aldrich was identified as the suspect accused of perpetrating a mass shooting at Club Q, a gay night club in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

The active shooter burst into the night club and left 18 injured and five dead after opening fire inside just before midnight,Colorado Springs Police Lt. Pamela Castro said in an early morning news conference.

Authorities said the case is being investigated through the “lens” of a hate crime, but that has not been definitively determined.

“It is with a heavy heart that I have to tell you that we had a shooting at a local club this evening,” she said, adding that a firearm was used, although she didn’t specify the type of gun. No officer-involved shooting was involved.

Authorities said that Anderson Aldrich is a 22-year-old male. Authorities did not immediately release a photo of Aldrich. Heavy is working to verify pictures on a relative’s Facebook page. There were not any immediately apparent social media accounts for Aldrich. Some people are falsely sharing a picture of Raleigh, North Carolina, Christmas parade suspect Landon Glass on Twitter and saying it is Aldrich. Glass has nothing to do with the Club Q shooting.

“It came in as an active shooting,” Castro said at the news conference.

The victims have not yet been identified. The mass shooting broke out around midnight on November 19, 2022, on an evening in which the night club was hosting a drag show.

Police Chief Adrian Vasquez said in a November 20, 2022, news conference that police are “working tirelessly” to make sure justice is achieved.

“Club Q is a safe haven for our LGBTQ citizens,” Vasquez said, adding that all citizens have a right to feel safe in Colorado Springs.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Anderson Lee Aldrich, Who Lives in Colorado Springs, ‘Immediately Began Shooting People Inside,’ Police Say

Online records show Aldrich with an apartment complex address in Colorado Springs. Online records indicate he lives with a 44-year-old woman who works as a support engineer and previously lived in California.

The police chief described how Aldrich, 22, entered the gay night club and opened fire.

“The suspect entered Club Q and immediately began shooting people inside,” Vasquez said. At least two “heroic people confronted” and stopped the suspect, stopping Anderson Aldrich from being able to harm others, the chief said. The witnesses were not identified. The FBI is on the scene. Police are still working to identify the victims who have died, he said. Aldrich used a long rifle, he said.

Some of the people were wounded when they fled; all might not have been shot, Castro said.

The call came in just before 11:57 p.m. of an active shooting at Club Q. The suspect is in the hospital, but Castro said she did not know the gunman’s condition or how the shooter sustained the injuries.

In a press conference on November 20, 2022, Castro said police responded within seconds, and, by 12 a.m., the first officer arrived at the scene. By 12:02 a.m., the suspect was in custody.

The suspect was located inside, Castro said. “We had numerous people transported to multiple local hospitals” by ambulance and police vehicles, she said.

The FBI is on scene and assisting, according to Castro.

“We did get numerous calls on this,” Castro said.

Colorado Springs Police Department holds news conference on nightclub shooting The Colorado Springs Police Department holds a news conference after five people were killed at an LGBTQ nightclub. Read more: wapo.st/3EOoire. Subscribe to The Washington Post on YouTube: wapo.st/2QOdcqK Follow us: Twitter: twitter.com/washingtonpost Instagram: instagram.com/washingtonpost/ Facebook: facebook.com/washingtonpost/ 2022-11-20T15:47:46Z

Castro said closing time in Colorado Springs is 2 a.m. Numerous homicide detectives are processing the scene. Vehicles at the scene need to remain until they are fully processed.

2. A Man Named Anderson Lee Aldrich Was Previously Involved in a Standoff Following a Bomb Threat; Club Q Referred to the Shooting as a ‘Hate Attack’

In 2021, a man named Anderson Lee Aldrich was accused of being involved in a bomb threat situation with weapons in the Lorson Ranch neighborhood of Colorado Springs, a press release says.

According to the June 18, 2021, press release from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, the reporting party “said her son was threatening to cause harm to her with a homemade bomb, multiple weapons and ammunition. The reporting party was not in the home at the time when she made the call and was not sure where her son was.”

Authorities responded and realized the suspect, Anderson Lee Aldrich, DOB 5/20/2000, was in a residence 1 mile away. The deputies contacted him by phone and he refused to surrender. A tactical support unit responded to the scene and began evacuating 10 homes in the area as a precaution.

Eventually he complied and walked out the front door after a crisis negotiations unit became involved, the release says. It says he was booked into the El Paso County Jail on charges of felony menacing and first-degree kidnapping. That press release said a mugshot for Aldrich would be released in the future. Heavy contacted the jail to seek that mugshot and was sent to a voicemail that is full.

Authorities would not comment on any past criminal history for Anderson Aldrich. There is no ongoing court case listed for Anderson Aldrich in Colorado court records. No formal charges were ever filed, and the case was sealed, so it’s not clear why, Gazette.com reported.

Authorities have not released the gunman’s motive in the gay club attack. However, in a statement, the club referred to it as a “hate attack.”

However, on its Facebook page, Club Q, which is a night club, wrote:

Club Q is devastated by the senseless attack on our community. Our prays and thoughts are with all the victims and their families and friends. We thank the quick reactions of heroic customers that subdued the gunman and ended this hate attack.

Authorities said they were still investigating whether the mass shooting was a hate crime.

3. The Club Promoted an ‘All Ages Musical Drag Brunch’ & Held Another Drag Show the Evening of the Mass Shooting

The club was hosting a series of drag shows this weekend.

The night of the attack, the club hosted a drag show, according to its Facebook page. The drag show started at 9 p.m. on November 19, 2022.

Right around the time of the attack, Club Q was posting about an upcoming drag show.

“Let’s prep for a fantastic Sunday Funday!” the club wrote on its Facebook page.

“Doors open at 11am for our noon ALL AGES DRAG BRUNCH!!! Join us for a fantastic drink special and even more amazing drag show! Then stick around for an all stars cast of our freshest faces! We’re celebrating Transgender Day of Remembrance with a variety of gender identities and performance styles! Show starts at 8pm!”

According to Castro, authorities don’t know whether “minors were at the event.”

4. ‘Brave Individuals…Blocked the Gunman,’ the Governor Says

Video captured a massive law enforcement response to the scene.

huge emergency response near Club Q in Colorado Springs. counted at least six ambulances pic.twitter.com/lOUwKsVhcO — daisy (@daiziezie) November 20, 2022

The governor, Jared Polis, released a statement on Facebook:

The Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs was horrific, sickening, and devastating news to wake up to. My heart breaks for the family and friends of those lost, injured, and traumatized in this horrific shooting. I have spoken with Mayor Suthers and clarified that every state resource is available to local law enforcement in Colorado Springs. We are eternally grateful for the brave individuals who blocked the gunman, likely saving lives in the process, and for the first responders who responded swiftly to this horrific shooting. Colorado stands with our LGTBQ Community and everyone impacted by this tragedy as we mourn.

Authorities would not say whether Aldrich said anything during the shooting.

5. People Offered Prayers & Expressed Anger Over the Mass Shooting

To all the victims at #ClubQ last night I am sorry our Country refuses to do better, & last night you had to join a growing list. My condolences to the families of the 5 that passed & their friends. May they Rest in Peace. 🕊️💔🏳️‍🌈To the 18 I pray for your full recovery. 🙏🏼 — Ken Preston (@unKleBING) November 20, 2022

On social media, people expressed heartbreak over the shooting. “Heartbroken for my people of the springs lgbtq community,” wrote one man. “I would drive by Club Q every day on my way to work at Brewer’s Republic.”

A woman wrote, “This is devastating. Club Q is a favorite for many friends here in the Springs. I’m not even sure how to process this, but I need to- before the names are released. God bless each and every person involved.”

A man wrote, “To all the victims at #ClubQ last night I am sorry our Country refuses to do better, & last night you had to join a growing list. My condolences to the families of the 5 that passed & their friends. May they Rest in Peace. 🕊️💔🏳️‍🌈To the 18 I pray for your full recovery. 🙏🏼”

