John McAfee Cause of Death: Tech Pioneer Found Dead in Jail

John McAfee, tech pioneer and former presidential candidate, was found dead in a Spanish jail cell while awaiting extradition to the United States, The New York Post reported.

He Reportedly Was Found Dead by Hanging

Hours before he was found dead, Spain had approved the United States’ request to extradite McAfee, Business Insider reported. McAfee was in jail since he was arrested at a Barcelona airport in October.

According to a translated version of the local publication El Pais, McAfee was found hanging in his cell by prison guard officials. Officials reportedly tried to resuscitate him when he was found, but were not able to save him. Officials in Spain are reporting that he died by suicide.

‘Everything Points to Suicide,’ Local Officials Said

An autopsy identifying the exact cause of death is not yet available. The New York Post reported that police are investigating his death and officials told a local publication that “everything points to suicide.”

An Edit on Wikipedia Claiming He Was Murdered Was Quickly Taken Down

After news of his death was disclosed, an edit was made to his Wikipedia page claiming that he was murdered.

The page briefly wrote that he was “a British-American computer programmer, businessman, and probably murder victim.” However, there has been no evidence currently released that indicated murder. The page was quickly edited again and the claim was taken down.

He Was Accused of Evading Taxes

McAfee was being extradited for tax evasion in 2016, 2017, and 2018, El Pais reported. He was accused of not disclosing money earned from cryptocurrency, speaking fees, and selling his rights for a documentary about himself, Business Insider reported.

McAfee was facing a 10-count indictment, New York Post reported. The indictment claimed he had dodged millions in taxes. He was also accused of registering purchases for a yacht, car, and property under a different person’s name. McAfee claimed the tax evasion charges were politically motivated.

A separate indictment accused him of pumping and dumping cryptocurrencies, New York Post reported.

On June 10, McAfee tweeted that he was “old and content with food and a bed but for the young prison is a horror.”

There is much sorrow in prison, disguised as hostility. The sorrow is plainly visible even in the most angry faces. I'm old and content with food and a bed but for the young prison is a horror – a reflection of the minds of those who conceived them. — John McAfee (@officialmcafee) June 10, 2021

On June 8 he tweeted that he was having a down day and did not believe that even 1% of his Twitter followers were actually reading his posts. He wrote, “Ramblings of an old man lost in a near infinite Twitter verse – like tears in rain.”

I have a million followers but I'd be surprised if even 1% bother to read my tweets. Ramblings of an old man lost in a near infinite Twitter verse – like tears in rain. As you may guess I'm having a down day. — John McAfee (@officialmcafee) June 8, 2021

In his last pinned tweet, he said that he did not have any hidden crypto like the U.S. government believed, and all his crypto was dissolved into Team McAfee and his other assets had been seized. He said he didn’t regret anything, but he also didn’t have anything.

The US believes I have hidden crypto. I wish I did but it has dissolved through the many hands of Team McAfee (your belief is not required), and my remaining assets are all seized. My friends evaporated through fear of association. I have nothing. Yet, I regret nothing. — John McAfee (@officialmcafee) June 16, 2021

McAfee founded McAfee Associates, the antivirus software company.

If you or anyone you know is suffering from suicidal thoughts, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

READ NEXT: The latest COVID-19 news & vaccine updates