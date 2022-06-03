John Roemer: Retired Judge Killed in Targeted Wisconsin Murder

John Roemer, a retired Juneau County Circuit Court Judge, was murdered in his Town of New Lisbon, Wisconsin, home in a targeted attack by a man who is accused of being enraged at the criminal justice system and having a hit list of “other targets.”

Heavy has confirmed the judge’s name with a law enforcement source. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel also reported that Roemer was the victim in the June 3, 2022, early morning slaying. The newspaper is reporting that Democratic Gov. Tony Evers was on the suspect’s hit list as well. Authorities have not confirmed that information, however.

620 WTMJ reported through sources that the suspect was part of a militia and that he had a hit list “that included the names of several elected officials including Governor Tony Evers.” Authorities have not confirmed the militia angle either, however. The Wisconsin governor, who is up for reelection in November, has not commented on the report.



Roemer Was Killed in a ‘Targeted Act’ & Had Other Targets ‘Related to the Judicial System,’ the State’s Attorney General Says

In a news conference on June 3, 2022, Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul said the “critical incident” occurred in the town of New Lisbon that morning. He said the victim was targeted based on court cases. Kaul declined to name the victim or suspect.

“This incident appears to be a targeted act,” Kaul said.

“The individual who is a suspect appears to have other targets related to the judicial system,” Kaul said. Law enforcement officials don’t believe there is an active danger to others, however.

The state Department of Justice that Kaul leads handles select criminal cases of statewide importance, he said.

Roemer Was a Retired Lieutenant Colonel in the Army Reserve & a Former Prosecutor

According to Ballotpedia, John P. Roemer was “a circuit court judge for the Juneau County Circuit Court in Wisconsin. He was elected to the bench in the spring of 2004 after defeating former judge Dennis C. Shuh with 62 percent of the vote. Roemer was re-elected in 2010 and 2016.”

The site reports that, before he was a judge, Roemer “was a Juneau County assistant district attorney for twelve years. Roemer also worked as an assistant state public defender in Baraboo, Wisconsin. In November 2002, Roemer retired from the U.S. Army Reserve as a lieutenant colonel.”

Roemer “received a J.D. from Hamline University Law School,” Ballotpedia reports.

The Suspect Is in Critical Condition

Kaul said in a news conference that the suspect was found with a self-inflicted wound and is in critical condition.

Asked by a reporter whether he was recently incarcerated and then released, Kaul would not say.

At 6:30 a.m., on June 3, 2022, the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office received a call notifying law enforcement of an armed person and shots fired, Kaul said.

The caller had exited the home and called law enforcement. After failed attempts to negotiate with the gunman, a special response team entered the residence and located the homeowner, a 68-year-old male, who was deceased. The attorney general did not name him.

The 56-year-old suspect was located in the basement with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. A firearm was recovered. That male was transported to a medical facility, Kaul said.

Kaul confirmed that the incident occurred at the “home of a former judge,” and said, “This is an ongoing investigation.”

