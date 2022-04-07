Chelsea Doss Rose, Congressman John Rose’ Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Chelsea Doss Rose is the wife of Tennessee Congressman John Rose. She is the mother of their two sons and the executive director of the Tennessee FFA Foundation. The couple married in 2011, when Rep. John Rose was 46 and Chelsea Rose was 22. The age difference between the couple has gained attention on Twitter and elsewhere on social media in April 2022 amid conservative attacks accusing Democrats and members of the LBGT community of grooming.

Chelsea Rose, who is now 33, lives with her husband and sons in Cookeville, Tennessee, near where she grew up. She studied agriculture in college. John Rose, now 57, founded an information technology company and, with his wife, runs their family farm. The Roses have not commented about the spotlight that has been put on their marriage.

John Rose is also a former Tennessee commissioner of agriculture and was the chairman of the Tennessee Future Farmers of America, an organization his wife has been a member of since her high school days. He was involved in the group while she was a teen member and when she was in college. Chelsea Rose now works for the FFA and her husband is also still involved in the group, according to his social media posts. He was elected to his seat in the U.S. House of Representatives in 2008 and represents Tennessee’s 6th District.

Here’s what you need to know about Chelsea Rose, Congressman John Rose’s wife:

1. Chelsea Doss Rose Received a Scholarship Provided by John Rose, Her Future Husband, When She Was in College at Tennessee Tech & Said ‘John Has Made Everything Possible That I’ve Done in FFA Since High School,’ Adding That He ‘Coached Her’





Chelsea Brooke Doss was born in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, according to her 2011 engagement announcement. She graduated from Eagleville High School in 2007 and played basketball and softball while there, according to the announcement. She was also the student body vice president and the FFA president. Her future husband was the chairman of the Tennessee FFA Foundation at the time of their engagement.

According to the engagement announcement, Doss was awarded the Rose Scholarship when she was a 20-year-old junior at Tennessee Tech University. She was studying agribusiness management and agricultural communications at the college. The scholarship, given by John Rose, is named for his parents. She was a Tennessee state FFA officer and a national FFA officer in college.

A 2009 Tennessee Tech press release about Doss becoming a national FFA officer said, “Tennessee Tech University’s Chelsea Doss is the fresh face of today’s FFA and becoming a pathfinder for other students nationwide who seek careers in agriculture. Doss breaks many of the old stereotypes of FFA, previously called the Future Farmers of America. The first female national officer from Tennessee didn’t grow up on a farm. In fact, fewer of today’s FFA members live on farms.”

She said about her future husband, “John has made everything possible that I’ve done in FFA beyond high school. Through the scholarship that he provides, I’ve not had to have a job through college. I’ve been able to train, improve, focus on FFA and focus on school. That scholarship has made all the difference . He has also coached me during my preparation, which has been extremely helpful.”

2. Chelsea & John Rose Were Married in January 2011 at the First Baptist Church in Cookeville

Chelsea and John Rose were married on January 8, 2011, according to her Facebook page. The engagement announcement in the Eagleville Times said they were married at the First Baptist Church in Cookeville. It was not immediately clear when their romantic relationship began or how long they had been dating. She was still in college at Tennessee Tech at the time. Her husband also graduated from Tennessee Tech, in 1988.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Chelsea Rose graduated from Tennessee Tech in 2012. She then studied at the University of Tennessee, graduating with a master’s degree in agricultureal communication/journalism in 2014. While in grad school she also worked as a government affairs specialist at the Tennessee Electric Cooperative Association.

Chelsea Rose also served as a legislative intern for then-Lieutenant Governor Ron Ramsey, according to a Tennessee House bill recognizing her time working in the state’s governement. The bill notes she is, “a career farmer at Rose Farm, Chelsea has devoted her life to American agriculture, first serving as the president of the Tennessee Future Farmers of America Association from 2007-2008, during which time she also served as communications intern for the Tennessee Farmers Cooperative.”

The bill adds she is, “no stranger to honors and accolades, she is the recipient of the 2012 Derryberry Award and the 2012 Harold Love Award, participated in the 2010 Tournament of Roses Parade and the 2010 International Motivational Speaking Tour, and served as a Maymester. guest lecturer at Texas A&M University and a keynote speaker at the Tennessee Tech University Convocation.”

It also says, “Ms. Rose is also an active and devout member of Rockvale Church of Christ, where she faithfully and graciously serves her fellow congregants. … Her many accomplishments aside, Chelsea Rose enjoys the love and companionship of her husband, John Williams Rose, and their three dogs, The Sixth Snoopy of the Hall,. registered beagle; Buster, second beagle in command; and Inky, the lovable black Labrador.”

3. The Couple’s First Son Was Born in 2017 & Their Youngest Son Was Born in 2021 — the Couple Lost a Son in 2019

The Roses oldest son, Guy, was born in 2017, and their youngest son, Sam, was born in 2021, according to the couple’s social media pages. In 2019, the couple lost a child, a son named Mack, according to a press release from Rep. Rose’s office. Chelsea Rose was hospitalized with complications in November 2019 and the baby was delivered and did not survive.

“We are heartbroken by the unexpected loss of our anticipated baby boy. God filled our hearts with joy and hope when we learned that we would be blessed with another child. We may not get to walk with him in this life, but we pray we see him in Glory one day,” John Rose said in a statement. “We ask for your prayers for us, our son Guy, our family, and our close friends who will help us move forward in the days ahead. We extend sincere thanks to our doctor and the capable nurses who gave this child every chance. Further, we extend our sympathy to families who have gone through or are going through extraordinary loss, such as this.”

Happy birthday to our son Sam! He's one year old today. He's walking, exploring and he's always interested in what big brother is up to. We love you buddy! pic.twitter.com/onnu5uueEy — John Rose (@JohnRoseforTN) March 23, 2022

Chelsea Rose wrote on Facebook a year after Mack’s death, “Today marks one year since we lost our little boy, Mack. Sadly, my water spontaneously broke at 18.5 weeks and our baby was just not big enough to survive outside the womb. Many tears have been shed over the past year, but also many blessings have come into our lives thanks to Mack and the people who have prayed for us, comforted us and supported us in many ways since.”

She added, “I love that this day is the start to adoption awareness month. If you’re interested, I would love to memorialize Mack this year by helping a family who cannot have a baby naturally and wants to adopt. In this case, this year, it happens to be my older sister and my brother in law. If you would like to help them with their quest to give a baby a loving, Christian home to grow up in, please consider giving. But, if you do nothing else, I hope you will say a prayer today for the many wanting moms and dads for whom child birth just doesn’t come easy. Thank you.”

4. Chelsea Rose Was Executive Director of the Tennessee FFA From 2014 to 2017 & Returned to the Organization in 2021

Chelsea Rose became the executive director of the Tennessee FFA in 2014, according to a press release from the foundation.

“This is an incredible opportunity to serve the organization that molded me during my formative years,” Rose said in a statement at the time. “I am excited to apply my experience and skill set in a way that will maximize the potential of the Tennessee FFA Foundation, while fostering meaningful relationships with industry stakeholders. The FFA holds a special place in my heart and I am proud to be given the chance to work with donors, teachers, students, and alumni in this role.”

The press release added, “Rose earned a Bachelor of Science degree in agriculture from Tennessee Tech University in 2012, at which time she was awarded the Derryberry Award, the university’s highest student honor. She is now enrolled part-time in the Master of Science program in agriculture at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, and expects to graduate later this year. Chelsea and her husband John, who is a lifelong volunteer for FFA, live in Hickman, TN. They raise beef cattle, tobacco, hay, and Kentucky 31 Fescue seed. Rose will begin her new role on Monday, March 24 at the 86th Annual Tennessee FFA State Convention.”

Rose left the organization from 2018 to 2021, but returned in October 2021, according to her LinkedIn profile. Her husband has often posted photos on social media showing his continued attendance at Tennessee FFA events and his support for the organiztion. Her LinkedIn says she manages staff, fundraises and advocates for the Tennessee FFA Foundation.

5. Chelsea Rose Posts Often About Her Christian Faith on Social Media

Chelsea Rose often posts on Facebook about her Christian faith, something that is also important to her husband. He has often talked about his faith on the campaign trail and while serving in Congress. They are members of a Baptist church.

In December 2021 she wrote on Facebook, “If you are pondering a 2022 Resolution, consider reading the Bible through. And, if you are willing to make that commitment, there’s a One Year Bible waiting for you, free of charge.We will get a Bible to you ASAP so you can start 2022 in the word of God. Just follow the link below and sign up. It only takes 15 minutes a day and you will be so glad you did it.”

In April 2017 she wrote on Facebook, “On this Lord’s Day, John and I are thankful for a baby boy due in early October. We appreciate all the encouragement from friends and family over the past 6+ years. We ask for your prayers for Guy Williams Rose as he continues to grow. This is an exciting time!”