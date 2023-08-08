Jonah Oswald: A Tribute to the Fallen Fairway Police Officer

Jonah Oswald was a 29-year-old Fairway, Kansas, police officer who died after being shot at a Quik Trip after a police pursuit of a stolen car.

A woman shared a photo of Oswald on her Facebook page and wrote, “You were a wonderful person to not only work with but be friends with. We hadn’t talked in a while and I fully regret it. I’m so sorry I didn’t keep in contact when I left JOCO 😔 RIP Jonah. We have it from here 💔💙 thank you for your ultimate sacrifice!” She also changed her profile picture to the Fairway Police Department badge.

“I am devastated to hear the news of the passing of Officer Oswald,” U.S. Senator Roger Marshall wrote on Facebook. “At 29, Officer Oswald spent the past 4 years protecting others and I have no doubt would have had a distinguished career. Praying for his loved ones and the Fairway Police Department during this difficult time.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Officer Jonah Oswald, Who Leaves Behind a Wife & 2 Children, Was Remembered as a ‘Warm-Hearted Individual’

Fairway Chief of Police J.P. Thurlo wrote in a statement that he was “heartbroken at the tragic loss of Officer Jonah Oswald, who made the ultimate sacrifice while carrying out his oath to serve and protect.”

Officer Oswald “was an integral part of our team and made significant contributions to our department and to the Fairway community,” Thurlo wrote in the statement.

“We will remember him as a warm-hearted individual whose hard work and passion touched the lives of many. On behalf of the entire Fairway Police Department and the city of Fairway, I extend our deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to Officer Oswald’s family and friends,” the chief wrote.

A closer look at the first bouquets placed outside #FairwayPD in honor of fallen officer Jonah Oswald. pic.twitter.com/cKWjhz1rKY — Taylor Hemness (@taylorhemness) August 8, 2023

“We recognize that their loss is immeasurable and our thoughts and prayers are with them. Officer Oswald leaves behind a wife and two young children. The Oswald family has asked for privacy at this time and is appreciative of the support being shown to them,” he added.

According to KMBC-TV, Oswald died on Monday, August 7, 2023, the day after he was shot.

The incident began when Lenexa police officers located a stolen car, which struck a patrol car and fled, the television station reported, adding that, after a pursuit, two suspects “ran into a QuikTrip located at 4700 Lamar Ave.”

Multiple departments responded to the QuikTrip, including Oswald, and a shootout resulted, injuring Oswald. Shannon Wayne Marshall, a 40-year-old suspect was also shot and killed in the shootout, and Andrea Rene Cothran 32, was arrested, KMBC-TV reported.

Kansas Officials Offered Prayers for Officer Jonah Oswald, With the Attorney General Declaring Himself ‘Grateful for His Life & Service’

Please join me in praying for God’s comfort for officer Jonah Oswald’s family, friends, and fellow officers. I am grateful for his life and service. We will not forget his sacrifice. Greater love has no one than this, that someone lay down his life for his friends. pic.twitter.com/7feUEdHVQG — Kris W. Kobach (@KrisKobach1787) August 8, 2023

Kris Kobach, the attorney general of Kansas, wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “Please join me in praying for God’s comfort for officer Jonah Oswald’s family, friends, and fellow officers. I am grateful for his life and service. We will not forget his sacrifice. Greater love has no one than this, that someone lay down his life for his friends.”

Johnson County Board of County Commissioners Chairman Mike Kelly wrote, “Our hearts go out to the family, friends and Fairway Police Department colleagues of Officer Jonah Oswald on what is a very sad day in Johnson County.”

People placed bouquets of flowers at the Fairway Police Department to honor Oswald.

