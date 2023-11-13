‘Courageous’ Las Vegas Teen Dies After ‘Attack’ Caught on Video

Jonathan Lewis was a 17-year-old Las Vegas, Nevada, high school student who died after being attacked by 15 youths, according to his father’s statement on GoFundMe.

A press release from Las Vegas police says authorities are investigating; the release says Lewis, who was not named in it, was involved in a “physical altercation” that left him with “substantial injuries.”

A very graphic video shows the scene. Be forewarned that it is very disturbing.

According to 8NewsNow, Lewis died after an “attack” that happened on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, “in the 1900 block of Searles Avenue near Rancho High School.”

On a GoFundMe page, Lewis’s dad wrote, “We have been given a statement from our son’s girlfriend that what occurred was that one of his smaller friends had something stolen by this group of 15 and they threw the small boy in the trash can and our son confronted them and he was attacked by them. He’s a courageous young man.”

1. The Death of Jonathan Lewis Is Under Investigation by the Police Homicide Unit

The video, which is very disturbing, shows a group of young people who appear to be beating someone.

According to 8NewsNow, the death is being investigated by the homicide unit of the Las Vegas Metro Police Department, but no arrests have occurred.

In the news release, the Las Vegas police wrote, “On November 1, 2023, at approximately 2:05 p.m., LVMPD officers responded to reports of a fight involving students near a school in the 1900 block of Searles Avenue. School personnel performed CPR on the juvenile who appeared to be unconscious. Medical personnel responded and transported the victim to UMC Hospital with life-threatening injuries.”

2. Police Confirmed That They Believe Jonathan Lewis Was ‘Involved in a Physical Altercation With Approximately 15 Individuals’

According to the police news release, “This investigation is being led by the LVMPD Homicide Section due to the victim suffering substantial injuries. The investigation indicates the victim was involved in a physical altercation with approximately 15 individuals prior to officers arrival.”

At the time of the release, police wrote, “Currently, the victim remains in critical condition at the hospital. This is an ongoing investigation, and we are actively working on identifying the individuals involved.” As noted, Lewis later died.

“Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com,” police wrote.

3. Jonathan Lewis Was a ‘Gentle Young Man Who Has the Heart of a Champion,’ His Dad Says

Lewis’s dad, also named Jonathan Lewis, organized the GoFundMe page.

“I’m sure many of you have seen the news in Las Vegas of our son who is in critical condition and on life support after what the news is describing as 15 people attacking him,” he wrote.

In a later update, though, on November 7, he wrote, “today at 11:26 am my son was pronounced dead he will always be so loved as his dad I’ll forever hold him in my heart, shine even brighter, love even more and work all my life to bring peace into this world.”

“We can’t release any other information yet except to say that we denounce violence as a means to resolve sociological conflict, we believe community members can coexist peacefully, and we love our son and all children with all our hearts!” Lewis added in the earlier post. “Our son is a kind, loving, gentle young man who has the heart of a champion and the brightest loving energy that attracts people to him with love!”

The father continued:

He’s an aspiring artist, devoted big brother, and a fierce protector of love ones! We are so grateful for all the love and community support that has poured in for our son and hope that the world will focus on all that love and compassion as a beacon of hope for human relations and place recognition upon how much stronger the love and the spirit of community is than the dark moments of violence. Love wins our son is a champion of love and family and the resilient spirit of human perseverance and will to be good and kind and loving!

4. The Father of Jonathan Lewis Wrote That the Death Was ‘Not a Race Thing,’ Calling on Society to ‘Break the Cycle of the Imprisonment of Violence & Apathy’

In an update the dad wrote, “The human RACE is calling screaming for us to see our unity calling us to break the cycle of the imprisonment of violence and apathy. Showing us from the how it comes through in the youth. Begging us to see that when we gather great power of change is possible great power of awareness will be directed to the mob so the mob can demand change can cry out to humanity and scream the pain of the children. This is a humanity thing beloved people of the United States. Not a race thing!”

In another update, he wrote,

Although our hearts are broken and this tragedy is absolutely absurd madness, we want to focus on the legacy of our son. Jonathan was a loving, giving, kind, fierce young man who loved community and caring for others. This horrific tragedy is reflective of the divisive, conflict based, uncaring state that our society and humanity is currently facing with how we interact with our community. Empathy and love are great strength and cowardly violence is pathetic. A true warrior would never cowardly beat one person just because the two or three members of the group couldn’t beat the one warrior a true warrior would let the others learn and grow. We denounce violence as a means to sociological conflict and believe being living, caring, respectful, kind, compassion, and caring are the great strength of community and emphasize that those are the values that the warriors of our family teach.

5. Jonathan Lewis Was From a Military Family

Lewis’s dad sketched out the family’s military tradition on the GoFundMe page.

“Jonathan’s grandpa is a retired Navy special ops MST Diver, his great grandfather a highly decorated WWII veteran with two purple hearts, his uncle’s marine and army veterans and even his dad, me, joined the army the day I turned 18 although I had major medical issue and had to have surgery and couldn’t finish my enlisted,” he wrote.

“The way the community has come together shows that wicked cowardly violence will always loose and those who do so will loose their freedoms and love will always win!”

