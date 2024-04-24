Oklahoma City Thunder Engineer ‘Hunted Down,’ Massacred 3 Sons, Wife, Police Say

Jonathon Candy was a video engineer for the Oklahoma City Thunder professional basketball team who massacred his wife and three kids by “systematically” shooting them inside the family’s home, police said.

Oklahoma City Police Sgt. Gary Knight said in a news conference that Candy, 42, shot and killed his wife Lindsay Candy after an argument on April 22, and then “systematically went through the home killing all of the children” except one.

“It was nothing short of a massacre; those children were hunted down and killed,” Knight said of the three teenage boys who died. He said only a 10-year-old boy inside the home was left unharmed, although authorities don’t know why.

The victims were identified by Oklahoma police as Jonathon Candy’s wife, Lindsay Candy, 39; son Dylan Candy, 18; son Ethan Candy, 14; and son Lucas Candy, 12. The murders occurred at the family home at 2804 Mirage Street, in Yukon Oklahoma, a home assessed at more than $380,000.

1. Jonathon Candy Worked as a Game Night Engineer for the Oklahoma City Thunder Just Hours Before the Mass Shooting

🇺🇸5 DEAD, 1 BOY SPARED IN OKLAHOMA FAMILY MURDER-SUICIDE A 10-year-old boy woke up and discovered his entire family dead the morning after his dad, Jonathon Candy, 42, shot his wife Lindsay, 39, and three sons Dylan, 18, Ethan, 14, and Lucas, 12, before killing himself,… pic.twitter.com/pJsQ1fCY1a — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) April 23, 2024

Police confirmed that Candy worked at the Paycom Center. According to KOCO-TV, he was working as a part-time employee for the Oklahoma City Thunder “at Sunday night’s Thunder-Pelicans playoff game just hours before the shooting.”

“He worked at the Paycom Center,” Knight confirmed, although he did not know Candy’s specific role.

Candy’s LinkedIn page says he was a video engineer for Cox Media.

Jonathon Candy “worked as a part-time game night engineer for the Thunder,” WFLA-TV reported.

2. Police Say They Received a 911 Call From the Surviving 10-Year-Old Boy

An entire family has been murdered due to an act of domestic violence. Jonathon Candy became enraged after an alleged argument with his wife on Sunday night. He grabbed a gun and took out everyone in his home, except for his youngest son, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. 💔 pic.twitter.com/VjZDdwY2lk — Rose (@901Lulu) April 24, 2024

Knight said in the April 23 news conference that the “quadruple homicide” took place in far west Oklahoma City.

At around 9:35 p.m., police received a 911 call from a 10-year-old boy inside the residence indicating that everyone inside the house appeared to be dead, Knight said.

Officers responded to the scene, and they found “the young man out front outside the house” and verified what they were told, Knight said. Once inside the house, officers found five people deceased.

They realized the five people “were beyond saving,” so they left and applied for a warrant after they made sure no one else was inside the home, he said. Police believe that Jonathon Candy took his own life inside the residence.

“Investigators determined that some time overnight, the husband and father in the home Jonathon Candy became involved in an altercation with his wife Lindsay. He armed himself with a gun and shot her multiple times, killing her. At that time, he systematically went through the home killing all of the children,” Knight said.

3. Baseball Team Parents Remembered 1 of the Victims as Police Remain Puzzled Why Jonathon Candy Spared the Other Boy

🚨Reports confirm #JonathonCandy murdered his wife and 3 sons before turning the gun on himself. His 10 year son discovered the 4 bodies. #Oklahoma pic.twitter.com/x5EK64tSRK — Carly (@truecrimecarly) April 23, 2024

Ethan Candy was remembered by members of his baseball team.

Rhonda Armstrong, a self-described “team mom” of the Mustang Misfits baseball team, told OKC Fox, “At this point, I just wish the nightmare would be over. I wish it was all a bad dream and that we would wake up and they would still be here.”

Knight confirmed that authorities don’t know why the 10-year-old boy was “left unharmed.”

“No one’s ever going to know the answer of that,” he said.

He said the child has been placed with relatives. He “woke up” and discovered what had happened, Knight said.

“It was a horrible thing for everybody,” Knight said.

4. Oklahoma City Police Found No Previous Record of Domestic Violence Calls to the Candy Home

Facebook profile of #JonathonCandy, the father accused of murdering his wife and 3 sons, before turning the gun on himself. #Oklahoma pic.twitter.com/N2df75dPzP — Carly (@truecrimecarly) April 23, 2024

Knight said there were no previous calls to the home “regarding any type of domestic abuse” and no history from the family “in our system showing any domestic problems reported to us.”

Police are talking to friends and family to try to learn more about the motive. He confirmed the family members “were shot to death.”

He said two bodies – of the wife and one of the children – were located in the downstairs of the home, and two of the children’s bodies were found upstairs.

“One of them was shot in a bed, at least one of them,” Knight said.

“Unfortunately, it ended very tragically for everyone involved,” he said, adding that it was unknown whether the murders were “planned or spontaneous.”

5. The Facebook Pages of Jonathon & Lindsay Candy Were Filled With Family Photos

Jonathon Candy killed his wife Lindsay, 39, & 3 of his 4 sons before turning the gun on himself Sgt. Gary Knight said It remains a mystery as to what caused Mr. Candy to murder his wife & 3 of his children.We don't know why the 4th child was spared or a motive for the killings pic.twitter.com/UVtyHDKFZ9 — True Crime Updates (@TrueCrimeUpdat) April 24, 2024

Candy’s cover photo on Facebook shows him with his wife, and his profile picture shows one of their kids, although it’s a bizarre photo showing a mock punch. One family photo showed Candy, his wife, and their kids, with two dogs and matching shirts.

In 2017, he wrote with a picture showing him with his wife, “I love you Babe happy Valentine’s Day.”

Candy’s Facebook page says he went to Bishop McGuinness Catholic High School in Oklahoma and was married to Lindsay Terry Candy.

Lindsay Candy’s Facebook profile picture shows her on a beach with her husband. Her page says she was from Prague, Oklahoma. She shared a photo with Jonathon in 2017 and the caption, “I love us.”

