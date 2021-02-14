Jorge Masvidal Responds To ‘Coffin’ Threat [LOOK]

UFC superstar Jorge Masvidal responded to Kamaru Usman’s latest threat. After Usman defeated Gilbert Burns at UFC 258 on Saturday at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Usman told the media at the post-fight press conference that he would finish Masdvial in the proposed rematch.

“I’m going to put him in a coffin this time,” Usman said per MMA Junkie. “He don’t want that fight. He don’t want that fight. I guarantee he don’t want that fight. I wouldn’t say it if I didn’t want it. Have I lied up here yet? Have I lied to you guys yet about anything? Nothing. I said what I wanted to do, and that’s what I’m going to do. We’ll see if it materializes.”

But Masvidal didn’t see things the same way. In fact, the popular welterweight contender laughed off Usman’s “coffin” threat altogether.

Game plan to putting me in a “coffin” hug and toe stomp 😂😂 who is this guy fooling? He 👃🏿’s #theresurrection https://t.co/Yh3N1ZgQTY pic.twitter.com/j6DiqOgOtx — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) February 14, 2021

Last year, Usman defeated Masvidal via unanimous decision at UFC 251.

But Masvidal took that fight on just six days’ notice, so most pundits expect the two UFC stars will end up in a rematch together sometime soon.

Even the champ seems to believe that. Usman used his post-fight interview time with Joe Rogan after beating Burns at UFC 258 over the weekend to lobby for the fight.

You can watch that moment below.

Here’s what Usman said:

“We got this little street thug calling himself Jesus…we tried to make that fight several times. We tried to make that fight but he kept backing out. The only reason this man took the fight was because it was on six days’ notice and he had a built-in excuse. He’s still running his mouth. He’s talking about how he broke my nose…Guess what! It’s not done. I’ll give you a whole training camp. I guarantee you, he won’t sign on that dotted line because this time I’m gonna finish your a**.”

Usman stopped Burns in the third round at UFC 258 to defend his UFC welterweight championship.

Other fighters Usman could potentially find himself locking horns with next include current welterweight contenders Colby Covington and Leon Edwards or even retired UFC champion Georges St-Pierre.

But Masvidal remains Usman’s most likely next opponent.

