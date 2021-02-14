UFC Champ Bashes Rival: ‘He Won’t Sign!’ [WATCH]

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman stopped Gilbert Burns in the third round on Saturday night in the main event of UFC 258 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. While top-ranked contender Burns nailed the champ with clean shots in the first round, “The Nigerian Nightmare” stormed back over two rounds to demolish his latest foe.

After the emotional victory over his former teammate, Usman demanded a rematch against Jorge Masvidal.

There’s only one problem.

Usman suggested that the UFC “BMF” champ would be reluctant to sign up for another title fight thrashing vs. Usman anytime soon.

Usman defeated Masvidal via decision at UFC 251.

“I guarantee you, he won’t sign on that dotted line…!” Usman told Rogan during his post-fight interview.

You can watch Usman’s post-fight call out of Masvidal below.

Usman: ‘I’ll Give You A Whole Training Camp!’

Usman defeated Masvidal last year at UFC 251, but the contender took that fight on just six days’ notice after Usman’s original opponent, Burns, had to pull out of the fight because of COVID-19.

But Usman argued the only reason Masvidal took the fight in the first place was that the late notice gave the challenger a “built-in excuse”.

You can read Usman’s entire statement to Rogan below about the matter below.

“We got this little street thug calling himself Jesus…we tried to make that fight several times. We tried to make that fight but he kept backing out. The only reason this man took the fight was because it was on six days’ notice and he had a built-in excuse. He’s still running his mouth. He’s talking about how he broke my nose…Guess what! It’s not done. I’ll give you a whole training camp. I guarantee you, he won’t sign on that dotted line because this time I’m gonna finish your a**.”

Rogan asked, “That’s the fight you want? Another fight with Jorge Masvidal?”

Usman replied, “Any of these fools can get it…But he’s the one that keeps running his mouth.”

Other top welterweight contenders include Colby Covington and Leon Edwards. Of course, Usman has already defeated both those guys, too.

Regardless, Usman is one of the most dangerous and dominant champions in the UFC.

According to ESPN, Usman’s latest win over Burns at UFC 258 moved him by retired UFC legend Georges St-Pierre for most wins in the UFC’s 170-pound division at 13.

Masvidal: ‘I Take Your Head’

Since losing to Usman at UFC 251, Masvidal has been adamant that he would have beaten the champion had he had more time to prepare for the fight.

Most recently, Masdvial posted, “I took your nose on 6 days. 3 weeks I take the belt. Full camp I take your head.”

I took your nose on 6 days. 3 weeks I take the belt. Full camp I take your head #theresurrection — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) February 12, 2021

Usman revealed after his win over Masvidal that he had entered that fight with a broken nose already, but Masvidal has contested that idea. Instead, Masvidal claimed he’s the one that shattered Usman’s nose.

“Gamebred” also seemed to be suggesting that time was running out on Usman’s time with UFC gold in his hands.

Both fighters seem anxious for the rematch, so it could be on its way next for both stars.

