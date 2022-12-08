Joseph Bruno Video: Francis Parker School Dean in Chicago Under Fire

Joseph Bruno is the Francis Parker school dean in Chicago, Illinois, who is under fire after a Project Veritas video.

A Google cache of his now-deleted LinkedIn page says he is Dean Of Students at Francis W. Parker School, Chicago.

Heavy wrote Joe Bruno through his Francis Parker school email and requested comment. It will be added to this story if comment is received. That page says that he is the “Dean of Upper School Student Life.” Heavy also contacted the head of Bruno’s school and principal seeking comment.

On Facebook, the school describes itself as “an independent, coeducational, college preparatory day school.”

Project Veritas Claims Joseph Bruno Bragged on Video About Teaching ‘Queer Sex’ to Minors by ‘Passing Around Dildos’

Dean in Chicago, IL school brags about handing out dildos, butt plugs, and lube to students while teaching them about queer sex. He also brought in a drag queen to perform for students. pic.twitter.com/0edbvQ16dF — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 8, 2022

On its website, on December 7, 2022, Project Veritas claimed:

Elite Chicago Private School’s Dean of Students Brags About Bringing in LGBTQ+ Health Center to Teach ‘Queer Sex’ to Minors … ‘That’s a Really Cool Part of My Job’ … ‘Passing Around Dildos and Butt Plugs’ … ‘Using Lube Versus Using Spit’

Project Veritas released a video that it says showed Joe Bruno. “Bruno, who works as the Dean of Students at an elite school in Chicago called Francis W. Parker, said that these were the items brought into the classroom by an LGBTQ+ group,” the conservative group, which has been accused of editing videos in the past, wrote.

“So, I’ve been the Dean for four years. During Pride — we do a Pride Week every year — I had our LGBTQ+ Health Center come in [to the classroom]. They were passing around butt-plugs and dildos to my students — talking about queer sex, using lube versus using spit,” Bruno said, according to Project Veritas.

He added, according to the video: “The kids are just playing with ‘em, looking at ‘em [butt-plugs and dildos] … They’re like, ‘How does this butt-plug work? How do we do – like, how does this work?’ That’s a really cool part of my job.”

The School Stood by Bruno, Writing That He Was Ambushed by Project Veritas

BREAKING: Fracis W. Parker School in Chicago, IL – where the Dean of Students Joseph Bruno was caught on video talking about giving students butt plugs and dildos- sent out this email to parents saying that they stand in full support of the Dean. pic.twitter.com/isHOxfLEQK — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 8, 2022

The Twitter page Libs of TikTok obtained a copy of an email statement sent by Francis Parker school Principal Dan Frank to the school community.

“We are writing to let you know that one of our employees, while at a conference last week, was targeted by a right-wing fringe group of individuals that seeks to undermine and manipulate Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging work in schools,” Frank wrote.

“This evening, the group showed up outside the school and attempted to confront and ambush the employee with aggressive questions. A handful of students and family members were present,” the statement continued.

“This incident is very upsetting, and we stand in full support of our employee. We have put additional security measures in place, and we will notify the community should there be any additional activity from this group regarding the school or our employee. We advise members of our community not to engage with any organization that fits this general profile.”

The principal of the school also released a statement read by Project Veritas’s James O’Keefe on video.

UPDATE: @fwparker just sent an email attacking Project Veritas & defending the schools "comprehensive approach to sex education" "Please know this video contains descriptive language. If you choose to view it, we ask you not to share it, because it will add to its viral power" pic.twitter.com/7qXfXbvA9m — Project Veritas (@Project_Veritas) December 8, 2022

The statement said one of the employees was “targeted” by Project Veritas and misled to believe he was conversing with a conference attendee over coffee. He was filmed without his knowledge while describing our “inclusive, affirming and comprehensive approach to sex,” the statement said, according to O’Keefe.

The video was edited with “malicious intent,” the statement said, according to Project Veritas.

“There are no edits. It’s just him talking about dildos and butt plugs and spit…these are underage children being given anal sex toys,” O’Keefe says in the video.

“Are they saying he didn’t say these things? Then sue me.”

Again, Heavy has reached out to the principal and Bruno for comment.

The School Teaches 944 Students Ages 4 to 18

The principal’s statement on the school website explains,

Parker’s passion for education emanates from our desire to know all students and guide them in their learning and development so they can become authentic, effective, responsible and empathic citizens and leaders in our democracy and the wider world. At Parker, we affirm the dignity of each person and inspire all to learn and grow to make a difference in the world.

The admissions page says,

Parker is a second home to our 944 students, ages 4–18 years in our 14 grade levels. With all our students together under one roof on our beautiful 6-acre campus, Parker is a diverse and inclusive school where students, teachers and families truly embody what it means to be a community.

