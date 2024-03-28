Minnesota Conjoined Twin’s Wedding Dance With Army Veteran Is Captured on Video

Abby Hensel, who is a conjoined twin from Minnesota along with her sister Brittany Hensel, is now married to Army veteran Josh Bowling.

That’s according to the TODAY show, which confirmed the marriage through public records.

A video shows the wedding first dance between Bowling and Abby Hensel. You can watch the video later in this article. Property records show that Joshua Bowling lives at a home in St. Paul, Minnesota, with the conjoined twins. It’s valued at more than $500,000.

The twins also shared photos showing them with Bowling on their TikTok page. Their posts have been viewed millions of times.

The wedding occurred in 2021, according to TMZ, but news of it went public in March 2024. The State of Minnesota’s license database confirms that Joshua Bowling, who was born in 1990, is a registered nurse.

The conjoined twins previously starred in a TLC reality series “Abby & Brittany.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Josh Bowling Is a U.S. Army Veteran & the Twins Are Working as 5th Grade Teachers

According to TODAY, Bowling is a U.S. Army veteran, and the conjoined twins are working as 5th graders teachers. In the wedding video, Bowling kisses one of the twins, Abby, as the other looks on.

In 2021, the Minneapolis Star-Tribune wrote a feature story about Bowling, saying he was part of a program to help give nursing care to military veterans.

That article described Bowling as a Maplewood resident who “served as an Army medic with the 1st Cavalry Division in both Iraq and Afghanistan.”

“I dealt with a lot of death and dying — the bad version of it,” he said to the newspaper, which quoted him as saying nursing patients in hospice care was “like a calling.”

The twins are now 34 years old, according to public records. Their profile photo on Facebook shows the wedding.

Other photos on the Facebook page show the twins enjoying the beach in swimsuits. On their TikTok page, they shared a photo of them in a wedding dress and other pictures with Bowling. According to People, Bowling has described himself as “Christian, Father, Husband, Veteran, and occasional gamer,” and has shared photos of his travels with the twins.

Another video they shared on TikTok showing them with Bowling contains the hashtags, #happy #love #lovestory.

Joshua Bowling’s Facebook page is deleted, but a cache of it says, “Father, veteran, nurse. Former Health Care Specialist at United States Army. Studied Nursing at Century College.”

The twins had previously expressed a desire to have children, their mother Patty Hensel revealed in their documentary.

“That is probably something that could work because those organs do work for them,” Patty said.

According to Today, the twins are technically called “dicephalus conjoined twins.”

Abby & Brittany Shared a Body But Have Separate Hearts & Stomachs

A 2001 article on the twins in Time Magazine described their “intimate bond.”

They were raised by their parents in Minnesota to function like any other kids. “They go shopping with their parents and younger brother and sister, attend school and even play in Little League T-ball games,” Time reported at the time.

According to Time, the twins have one body but “Abby controls the right limbs, Britty the left. Although they have separate necks and heads, separate hearts, stomachs and spinal cords, they share a bloodstream and all organs below the waist.”

Conjoined twins only occur in 1 of every 50,000 births, the article says.

The twins’ parents thought they were having a single baby until the twins were born, according to Time. The parents opted not to try to separate the twins out of concern that one, or both, would not survive.

“How could you pick between the two?” Mike Hensel told Time. Even back then, their dad told Time he envisioned them marrying some day, saying, “They’re good-looking girls. They’re witty. They’ve got everything going for them, except, they’re together.”