Slain North Carolina Officers Joshua Eyer, Alden Elliott & Sam Poloche Remembered

Three of the four law enforcement officers who were shot to death in Charlotte, North Carolina, on April 29 have been named. They were described as “heroes” by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings, and they are being remembered in online tributes.

The deceased officers named so far are North Carolina Department of Adult Correction veterans, Sam Poloche and William Alden Elliott and CMPD Officer Joshua Eyer. Heavy is writing a tribute to each of the officers below. Elliott and Poloche were former probation and parole officers who leave behind wives and children.

In a news conference, Jennings said the officers were attempting to serve a weapons offense and eluding warrant on a 39-year-old felon who then opened fire on them.

Terry Clark Hughes Jr. is the suspect who fired first and was subsequently shot and killed by officers, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police. Jennings said a second person, who has not been named, also opened fire. It’s not clear who shot which officer.

“Four Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officers were shot, one of which succumbed to his injuries. Additionally, four officers from the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force were shot, three of which succumbed to their injuries,” CMPD wrote.

Here’s what you need to know about each deceased officer:

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer Joshua Eyer

“Eight officers were struck during the gunfire. The officers were rushed to area hospitals,” police wrote in a news release.

“Three task force officers were pronounced deceased at the hospital. One of the injured CMPD Officers, Joshua Eyer, a 6-year veteran, fought for his life for several hours before succumbing to his injuries,” police noted.

The CMPD wrote in a tribute post on X,

Officer Joshua Eyer has passed away tonight from his injuries after being shot in the line of duty this afternoon while assisting other officers with the apprehension of a suspect. Officer Eyer faithfully served the CMPD’s North Tryon Division for six years and was a member of the 178th Recruit Class. We are forever indebted to Officer Eyer for his bravery and ultimate sacrifice. His life and service will never be forgotten. Please say a prayer for Officer Eyer’s loved ones during this difficult time.

Sam Poloche

North Carolina Department of Adult Corrections Secretary Todd Ishee wrote in a statement, “Tonight we are mourning the loss of two members of our #NCDAC family, killed today in a tragic shooting in #Charlotte. Sam Poloche and Alden Elliott were both 14-year NC Department of Adult Correction veterans. They were task force officers assigned to the U.S. Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force.”

According to Ishee, “Sam Poloche joined our NCDAC Special Operations and Intelligence Unit in 2013.”

He wrote that “Sam leaves behind a wife and two children.”

William ‘Alden’ Elliott

Elliott joined the NCDAC Special Operations and Intelligence Unit in 2016, Ishee said, adding that both Elliott and Poloche served “several years as probation/parole officers. They loved their work, and were passionate about their roles in protecting our communities.”

“Alden and his wife were parents to one child,” Ishee wrote.

“These officers died as heroes and made the ultimate sacrifice in their service to our state. We remember them, we honor their service, we send our deepest condolences to their families and friends, and we pray for healing for all affected by this tragic incident,” he wrote.

The fourth deceased officer has not yet been named.

