Terry Clark Hughes Jr. Is Suspect in Deaths of 4 Officers in Charlotte, Police Say

Terry Clark Hughes Jr. is the 39-year-old suspect who opened fire at the scene where four law enforcement officers in Charlotte, North Carolina, were shot and killed on April 29, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

Hughes was not the only shooter, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings said in a news conference. “When they approached Hughes,” officers “were met by gunfire and returned the gunfire, striking” Hughes, who was found deceased in a yard, Jennings said.

Officers then received “additional gunfire from inside of the residence,” he said. It was not immediately clear whose bullets struck which officers. Police have not identified the other shooter, although two other people are in custody. Police confirmed they believe two people opened fire; Hughes opened fire first, Jennings said.

“On Monday, April 29, 2024, an armed suspect opened fire on law enforcement officers in the 5000 block of Galway Drive in the North Tryon Division,” police wrote in an April 29 news release.

“The deceased suspect has been identified as Terry Clark Hughes, Jr, 39,” police wrote. WSOC-TV reporter Joe Bruno confirmed that the above mugshot is Hughes Jr.

“Four Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officers were shot, one of which succumbed to his injuries. Additionally, four officers from the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force were shot, three of which succumbed to their injuries,” CMPD wrote.

Three of the deceased officers have been named; they are North Carolina Department of Adult Correction veterans, Sam Poloche and Alden Elliott and CMPD Officer Joshua Eyer.

1. Police Say the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force Was Attempting to Serve Active Felony Warrants at a Home When Terry Clark Hughes Opened Fire First

On Monday, April 29, 2024, around 1:30 p.m., the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, “comprised of officers from multiple agencies, was conducting an investigation in the North Tryon Division at a home in the 5000 block of Galway Drive,” the release says.

“The preliminary investigation indicates officers were attempting to serve active felony warrants on a male subject,” it notes. “As officers approached, the male subject discharged his firearm striking multiple officers.”

The release continues: “These officers requested immediate response from other officers. As officers responded, the gunfire continued, striking additional officers.”

The US Marshals Service wrote in a statement on Facebook, “Our hearts are heavy tonight for the lives shattered by today’s horrific shooting in Charlotte, NC. We mourn the loss of our Deputy and two Task Force Officers. We are grateful for all the support, and we keep the families and colleagues of all officers involved, in our thoughts.”

Lt. Kevin Pietrus said in the news conference, “Our Charlotte community has experienced a tragedy today.”

He added, “It never gets easier.”

“We are dealing with a tragic loss today. That loss of life is very fresh,” he said.

Jennings said in the news conference that “today we lost some heroes” who were out “trying to keep our community safe.”

Around 1:30 p.m., he said the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force went to the home in an “attempt to serve a warrant.” That’s when the shooting occurred. The other officers are in stable condition with injuries ranging from a graze wound to a wound “requiring more attention,” police said.

2. Officer Joshua Eyer ‘Fought for His Life for Several Hours’ Before Dying of His Injuries, Police Say

Officer Joshua Eyer has passed away tonight from his injuries after being shot in the line of duty this afternoon while assisting other officers with the apprehension of a suspect. Officer Eyer faithfully served the CMPD’s North Tryon Division for six years and was a member of… pic.twitter.com/TwrINLkJUT — CMPD News (@CMPD) April 30, 2024

In total, police wrote, “eight officers were struck during the gunfire. The officers were rushed to area hospitals.”

“Three task force officers were pronounced deceased at the hospital. One of the injured CMPD Officers, Joshua Eyer, a 6-year veteran, fought for his life for several hours before succumbing to his injuries,” police noted.

The CMPD wrote in a tribute post on X,

Officer Joshua Eyer has passed away tonight from his injuries after being shot in the line of duty this afternoon while assisting other officers with the apprehension of a suspect. Officer Eyer faithfully served the CMPD’s North Tryon Division for six years and was a member of the 178th Recruit Class. We are forever indebted to Officer Eyer for his bravery and ultimate sacrifice. His life and service will never be forgotten. Please say a prayer for Officer Eyer’s loved ones during this difficult time.

3. Terry Clark Hughes Was Pronounced Deceased at the Residence & 2 Females Exited It, Police Say

According to the release, “the male suspect exited the residence on Galway Drive with a firearm. Law enforcement officers perceived an imminent deadly threat and fired their service weapons striking the suspect in the front yard of the residence.”

At this time, the CMPD’s Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWAT) “began negotiations with other occupants in the house. Two females exited the residence and were transported to the Law Enforcement Center (LEC) in Uptown (601 E. Trade St.) to be interviewed by detectives,” the release says.

“Upon securing the scene, the suspect was pronounced deceased at the residence.”

4. Terry Clark Hughes Jr. Was Wanted for Possession of a Firearm by a Felon

Numerous law enforcement officers struck by gunfire in active situation in the 5000 block of Galway Drive. The scene is still active. Avoid the area. Many roads are closed for faster ambulance transport. Please cooperate with authorities. Media staging at 6212 The Plaza at the… — CMPD News (@CMPD) April 29, 2024

Hughes was being sought for multiple felony counts, including a weapons offense, police wrote.

“Mr. Hughes was wanted for Possession of a Firearm by Felon and Felony Flee to Elude (2 counts) out of Lincoln County, North Carolina,” the release says.

Hughes’ Corrections record in North Carolina says he served 2 years and 3 months for possession of a firearm by a felon as well as speeding, eluding arrest, dating to 2012.

He also has convictions for reckless driving, another possession of a firearm by a felon, and a post-release revocation, Corrections records show.

Hughes’ mugshot appeared with a story in 2021 by WCCB-TV that reported he was accused of “Flee Or Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle (Felony) – Maintain Vehicle Or Dwelling Or Place CS (Felony) – Manufacture Marijuana.”

“The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, The U.S. Marshals Office, North Carolina Department of Adult Correction, CMPD’s Crime Scene Investigations, CMPD’s Operations Command, Victim Services, N.C. State Highway Patrol, Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, U.S. Attorney’s Office, Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Homicide Prosecution Team, MEDIC and the Charlotte Fire Department all responded to the scene,” police noted.

5. The Deceased Officers Included 2 Veterans of the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction

The senseless tragedy that claimed the lives of four public servants today in Charlotte – including two state employees – serves as a reminder of the dangers they face in the line of duty. Our hearts are broken for the families of all of the officers killed. Officers Sam Poloche… pic.twitter.com/1I6l4CgsOh — SEANC (@SEANC) April 30, 2024

Sam Poloche and Alden Elliot “were both 14-year NC Department of Adult Correction veterans,” the Correction secretary wrote in announcing their deaths.

“They were task force officers assigned to the U.S. Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force,” the statement reads. “Sam Poloche joined our NCDAC Special Operations and Intelligence Unit in 2013 and Alden Elliot followed in 2016, each after serving several years as probation/parole officers. They loved their work, and were passionate about their roles in protecting our communities.”

Sam leaves behind a wife and two children, and Alden and his wife were parents to one child.

These officers died as heroes and made the ultimate sacrifice in their service to our state. We remember them, we honor their service, we send our deepest condolences to their families and friends, and we pray for healing for all affected by this tragic incident.

“The investigation is being conducted by CMPD’s Homicide Unit,” the police news release says.

“This is an active and ongoing investigation. As is standard procedure with any officer involved shooting, the CMPD’s Internal Affairs Bureau will conduct a separate but parallel investigation,” it notes.

“As additional information develops, it will be released by the CMPD’s Public Affairs Office. For additional information in reference to this case, please refer to the report: 20240429-1333-00.”

