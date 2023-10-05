Joshua Pleasnick: Man Accused of Bringing Gun to Evers’ Office Is Bernie Donor

Joshua Pleasnick was identified by the Wisconsin Capitol Police as the man who is accused of showing up at the office of Governor Tony Evers with a gun and returning with an “AK Style rifle.”

His name is included in an alert sent out by the Capitol police to Wisconsin legislators and their staffs. Heavy has obtained a copy of the release. Pleasnick’s LinkedIn page says he works as a Madison-area chef.

Federal Election Commission campaign finance records show Pleasnick made four small donations to ActBlue earmarked for Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders. Evers is a Democrat. The alert says Pleasnick wanted to speak with the governor about “domestic abuse towards men.”

Although his Facebook page is largely free of political posts, he did post a picture in 2021 of a person holding a sign at a riot that said, “shoot the f*** back.”

Joshua Pleasnick Is Accused of Saying He Would ‘Not Leave Until He Saw Governor Evers’

The alert says that Joshua J. Pleasnick goes by the nickname “Taco.”

It says that he lives in Madison and is 43 years old.

According to the alert, on October 4, 2023, at around 1:54 p.m., Pleasnick “approached the security desk outside the Governor’s office at the Capitol open carrying a handgun. He made contact with the officer at the desk and stated he would not leave until he saw Governor Evers.”

Pleasnick was “told he could not open carry in the Capitol. Pleasnick stated he would not comply with that order. Pleasnick was arrested for openly carrying a firearm in a public building. While being interviewed, Pleasnick said he would continue coming to the Capitol until he spoke to the governor about domestic abuse towards men,” the alert says. “Pleasnick stated he did not own a vehicle and it is likely he has access to a large amount of weapons and is comfortable using them.”

After bailing out of jail, “Pleasnick returned to the E. Main Street and MLK Blvd. side of the Capitol grounds at approximately 8:50 p.m. armed with an AK style rifle. Pleasnick stated he was not going to leave until the Governor spoke with him. Pleasnick was taken into protective custody,” the alert said.

The alert said people should “use extreme caution when in contact with Pleasnick. He should be considered armed.”

Dan O’Donnell, a conservative talk show host in Milwaukee, was first to report Pleasnick’s name.

Joshua Pleasnick Made 4 Small Donations to Bernie Sanders in 2020

The FEC records show four small donations by Pleasnick to Bernie Sanders in 2020. The donations were made through ActBlue.

There was a 2019 donation for $27; a $3 donation in 2020; another $27 donation in 2019; and a $27 donation in 2016. The earlier donation said he worked for a pizzeria in the Madison-area at that time.

No state campaign contributions come up for Pleasnick through the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign database.

Joshua Pleasnick Wrote on Facebook That He Was ‘Completely Damaged But Not Entirely Broken’

On his Facebook page, Pleasnick uses the name “Talko, Talko, Talko.”

“Completely Damaged but not entirely broken,” his page reads. His cover picture is a photo that reads, “Dude, I don’t even f****** know anymore.”

He posted photos of James Dean, a car crash, his dog, with a child, and of himself. There are not any political photos or posts visible on his public Facebook page, although he did share a photo of a riot scene with burning car and a person holding a sign that read, “shoot the f*** back” in 2021.

@oldpunkmadhatter This makes me an offical Disney Princess. After baby deer coming up to me, horses, cats, dogs, chickens, etc following me around the farm, catching a baby raccoon with my bare hands and now catching and holding a dove with my hands. Lol. ♬ original sound – Joshua Pleasnick

He also has a TikTok page. He shared a video showing him petting a bird and wrote, “This makes me an offical Disney Princess. After baby deer coming up to me, horses, cats, dogs, chickens, etc following me around the farm, catching a baby raccoon with my bare hands and now catching and holding a dove with my hands. Lol.”