Joycelyn Wade Releases Receipts Naming Georgia DA Fani Willis in Contentious Divorce

Joycelyn Wade, the estranged wife of Trump special prosecutor Nathan Wade, has released credit card receipts for airplane tickets that name Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis in the Wades’ contentious divorce case.

You can see the receipts later in this article; they were attached to a January 19 court motion filed by Joycelyn Wade’s attorney.

Michael Roman, a defendant in the Trump prosecution, previously accused Willis in a separate court filing of profiting from an extramarital affair with Wade, who has received more than $600,000 from the county since being named special prosecutor by Willis. Willis has not specifically denied the accusations, which accuse her of going on luxury trips paid for by Wade. Roman wants her disqualified from prosecuting him. Read that filing here.

The receipts, which were attached at the end of a court filing by Joycelyn Wade’s attorney, provide the first evidence of a possible relationship between Willis and Trump’s special prosecutor. This credit card receipt shows a purchase for airplane tickets in the names of Nathan Wade and Fani Willis. Nathan Wade purchased the two tickets on Delta Air on April 23, according to the court filing.

However, in her own filing in the Wade divorce case on January 19 seeking to stop a deposition in the divorce case, Willis wrote that Joycelyn Wade “is using discovery as a vehicle to harass Non-Party Deponent Willis.” The Willis filing also says, “The subpoena for the deposition of District Attorney Willis is being sought in an attempt to harass and damage her professional reputation.”

In her countermotion the same day, Joycelyn Wade accused Willis of implying that she wants to prosecute Joycelyn Wade and her attorney.

You can read Joycelyn Wade’s court filing here.

You can read Willis’s filing here, where it was obtained by Courthouse News.

“Defendant Joycelyn Wade has conspired with interested parties in the criminal Election Interference Case to use the civil discovery process to annoy, embarrass, and oppress District Attorney Willis,” Willis’s filing, by her attorney Cinque Axam, states.

Here’s what you need to know:

Joycelyn Wade Also Included a Credit Card Receipt She Says Shows Nathan Wade Purchasing a Cruise & American Airline Tickets for Himself & Fani Willis in October 2023

Another credit card receipt contained in Joycelyn Wade’s filing shows a purchase on October 4, 2023, for American Airlines tickets for Nathan Wade and Fani Willis, as well as a purchase the same day for a Royal Caribbean cruise, according to Joycelyn Wade’s motion.

Wade’s filing calls Willis’s arguments seeking to quash Willis’s deposition in the divorce “disingenuous, specious.” She claims that Willis has information that is “directly relevant” to “equitable division of the marital estate, dissipation of marital assets and spousal support.”

She also accused Willis of making an “implied threat to pursue charges against defendant and her counsel, based on inconvenient facts from her personal life that are directly relevant to the ongoing divorce proceedings in the above-styled action,” calling them “an affront to the integrity of her office.”

Joycelyn Wade’s filing accuses Willis of possessing “intimate information about the Wades’ marriage, albeit false and libelous information.”

Joycelyn Wade alleged that Nathan Wade “did not reveal to Defendant his appointment by Ms. Willis or the substantial income he has been receiving throughout this divorce case as a result of that appointment,” accusing him of leaving her with “little means of financial support while simultaneously spending tens of thousands of dollars per month on a very lavish lifestyle.”

She accused Nathan Wade of producing only a “portion of his outstanding required discovery responses,” and says the responses included credit card statements which demonstrated that he had “paid for and taken trips unrelated to his work with the Fulton County District Attorney’s office.”

Since he filed for divorce he has “taken trips to San Francisco and Napa valley, to Florida and even gone on Caribbean cruises, enjoyed a trip to Belize, another to the country of Panama and even just last month took a trip to Australia. The evidence is clear that Ms. Willis was an intended travel partner for at least some of these trips, indicated by flights he purchased for her to accompany him,” the filing states.

She attached credit card statements “showing purchase of plane tickets for plaintiff and Ms. Willis,” according to the motion.

Joycelyn Wade’s filing says she wants to depose Willis “in order to determine details surrounding her romantic affair with Plaintiff, as there appears to be no reasonable explanation for their travels apart from a romantic relationship.”

She denied using the deposition to harass Willis, saying she was instead trying to “seek pertinent information from her husband’s paramour.”

The motion was filed by Joycelyn Wade’s attorney Andrea Dyer Hastings.

DA Fani Willis Says She Has Nothing to Add to the Divorce Case Between Nathan Wade & His Estranged Wife, Joycelyn Wade

In her filing, Willis asks that Joycelyn Wade’s effort to depose Willis in her divorce case be quashed, writing, “The deposition is not reasonably calculated to lead to the discovery of relevant or admissible evidence.”

The motion acknowledges that Willis’s office “executed a contract with Nathan J. Wade, P.C., which is the legal entity that employs the Plaintiff, Nathan J. Wade. This contract was executed in compliance with state and local rules and regulations.”

According to Willis’s filing, “The contract commenced in November 2021. As a part of the contract, Nathan J. Wade worked as a special prosecutor on the case charged under indictment 23SC188947 concerning the former president of the United States and other alleged co-conspirators.” Roman’s filing had raised questions about Nathan Wade’s level of experience to handle a RICO case.

“Contemporaneously on January 8, 2023, Michael Roman, who is a defendant in the Election Interference Case, through his attorney Ashleigh Merchant, filed a Motion to Unseal the above-styled divorce matter,” Willis’s filing notes, adding that he then moved to disqualify Willis from prosecuting his case.

According to Willis’s filing, Willis “lacks unique personal knowledge of any matter that is relevant to the subject matter involved in the pending action.”

Willis’s filing continues:

Attorney Fani T. Willis cannot provide unique personal knowledge of any matter that is relevant to Defendant Wade’s divorce; because on Information and belief, the Plaintiff filed for divorce on November 2, 2021, on the grounds the marriage was irretrievably broken, and on November 30, 2021, the Defendant answered and agreed the marriage was irretrievably broken.

She continued, “Because the parties agree that the marriage is irretrievably broken and the concept of fault is not at issue, there is no information that District Attorney Willis could provide that might prove relevant to granting or denying the divorce.”

Fani Willis’s court filing also accuses Joycelyn Wade of confessing “to an adulterous relationship” with Nathan Wade’s “longtime friend,” leading to the marriage breaking down before Willis ever met Nathan Wade, as early as 2017.

“The Defendant Joycelyn Wade’s adultery precluded any chance of reconciliation. To protect the interest of both parties, Plaintiff and Defendant agreed to seal the records in their divorce case; however, the parties delayed filing for the benefit of their children – specifically to allow the children to reach the age of majority,” Willis’s filing contends.

The Wades have two children together.

Willis also asked the court to order Joycelyn Wade to pay her attorneys’ fees for filing the motion.

In her motion, though, Joycelyn Wade wrote that Willis had presented “false allegations of the Defendant (Joycelyn Wade) engaging in an affair in 2017. However, the evidence will demonstrate that Ms. Wade did not have an affair.”

She acknowledged reconnecting “with an old friend through social media and text messages were the sole extent of their contact.” She said that she and Nathan Wade worked through the issue, and Nathan Wade did not file for divorce for four more years. Joycelyn Wade said she had no physical contact with the man.

Joycelyn Wade’s filing indicates that the reason Nathan Wade is being scrutinized and not the other special prosecutors in the Trump case “seems to be met with a response that suggests ‘because you, Ms. Willis, are having an affair with him and not them.’”

That appears to be a reference to comments Willis made at a church, in which she said, according to Fox News, “All three of these special counselors are superstars. But I’m just asking God, is it that some will never see a Black man as qualified no matter his achievements? What more can one achieve? The other two have never been judges. But no one questions their credentials.”

