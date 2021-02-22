Kadance Hooper: Missing Alabama Mother May Endanger Her 2 Children, Cops Say

Kadance Ciera Hooper is the Alabama mother who disappeared with her two children on February 16 and police have expressed concern that she could endanger their lives as well as her own. They went missing from New Brockton, a small town in Coffee County located in the southeastern part of the state.

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, officials say Hooper is believed to be armed and anyone who encounters her is warned to use caution. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency included in the missing person alert that Hooper “may be living with a condition that may impair her judgment.”

Anyone who may know where Hooper and the children could be was asked to call the New Brockton Police Department at 334-894-5559 or to call 911.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Hooper Picked Up Her Older Son From School in New Brockton on February 16 & Hasn’t Been Seen Since

Hooper is believed to have left New Brockton along with both of her young sons, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

ABC affiliate WDHN-TV, citing police, reported Hooper picked up her older son from school on February 16 around 3:30 p.m. Hollister Lee Hooper, who is 6-years-old, attends New Brockton Elementary. The outlet reported Hooper had the baby, Thomas Reagan Hooper, with her as well.

Hooper is believed to be driving a 2017 white Nissan Rogue, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. The vehicle has an Alabama license plate and the number is NYD337.

According to a photo posted on Facebook by her husband and the children’s father, Steven Hooper, the vehicle’s license plate is bright yellow with the words “Don’t tread on me” printed along the bottom.

2. Hooper Turned Off Her Phone, According to Her Husband

Law enforcement officials are struggling to pinpoint Hooper’s whereabouts in part because she turned off her cellphone. Steven Hooper wrote on Facebook that he and other family members have been trying to get in touch with her without any luck.

In response to a question about where Kadance Hooper may have taken the children, Steven Hooper responded, “No one knows. They have had no contact whatsoever with any friends or family members. Phone has been off since Tuesday. No family, no friends, and no school contact.”

Steven Hooper wrote on the post asking for anyone who sees it to share and to keep an eye out for his sons.

3. Police Say Hooper Suffers From Multiple Sclerosis & Officials Expressed Concern About Her Mental Well-Being

Officials have expressed concern that Hooper could pose a danger to herself as well as to her two children. CBS affiliate WTVY-TV, citing New Brockton Police Chief Dale Grimes, reported Hooper was believed to be armed. WDHN-TV also reported Hooper had two handguns in her possession when she took off.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency noted in the missing person report that Hooper had a condition that could impair her judgment. Grimes told WTVY-TV Hooper suffers from multiple sclerosis.

According to the Mayo Clinic, multiple sclerosis negatively impacts the central nervous system. Patients may lose the ability to walk, experience paralysis and suffer from blurry vision. The illness also has potential mental side effects such as depression, mood swings and forgetfulness, the Mayo Clinic explains.

4. Hollister Hooper Is Missing His Two Front Teeth & the Toddler, Thomas, Has Blonde Hair

Kadance Hooper is 29-years-old, stands about 5’7″ and weighs about 150 pounds. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children described her as having brown hair and brown eyes. But widely shared images of Hooper depict her with blonde hair.

Her older son, Hollister Lee Hooper, is 6-years-old. He has red hair and brown eyes. He is about four feet tall and about 45 pounds. His father added on Facebook that Hollister is currently missing his two front teeth.

The younger child is Thomas Reagan Hooper. He will be 2-years-old in June. Thomas has blonde hair and blue eyes.

5. It’s Unclear Whether Hooper Would Have Turned to Other Relatives for Help

Officials have not yet publicly shared any clues as to where Hooper may have gone. A search of online records suggests she could have family in Arkansas.

Hooper’s father, Benjamin Edward Etzkorn Jr., passed away in May 2016. According to his obituary, he lived in Barling, Arkansas. The obituary mentioned Hooper and her son Hollister but did not reference Hooper’s mother.

Hooper’s grandfather, Benjamin Etzkorn Sr., passed away in March 2020. Kadance Hooper and her husband Steven were both mentioned in the obituary. The obit noted that Etzkorn Sr. had 10 grandchildren.

READ NEXT: Texas Family Sues ERCOT After Boy Dies in Freezing Trailer