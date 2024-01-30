Kansas City Chief’s Fan Was Found Dead in Lawn Chair, Brother of Deceased Man Reveals

Jonathan Price, the brother of Ricky Johnson, has provided new details in the mysterious deaths of three Kansas Chiefs fans who were found dead following a watch party in Kansas City, Missouri.

Price’s brother, Ricky Johnson, 38, was found dead alongside David Harrington, 37, and Clayton McGeeney, 36. He appeared on NewsNation with Chris Cuomo on January 29.

In that interview, Price criticized police, saying they had not provided any explanation for the men’s deaths to the family. And he revealed new details about where Harrington was found.

According to Fox4KC, the men’s bodies were discovered on January 9 at a home on N.W. 83 Terrace near N. Overland Drive. The fiance of one of the men discovered the bodies after looking for them, the television station reported, adding that police later revealed the men’s identities.

The men were last seen on January 7 at a Kansas City Chiefs’ watch party with Jordan Willis, who is an HIV scientist who rents the home, according to The New York Post. Kansas City Police told Fox News Digital that “this case is 100% not being investigated as a homicide.” Heavy has reached out to Kansas City Police for additional details.

Rick Johnson’s Brother Says the Way David Harrington Was Found ‘Paints a Picture We Didn’t Have From the Beginning’

We have to stay on this story – this family needs some answers. Tonight, I had on the brother of Ricky Johnson, Jonathan Price — followed by Retired Forensic Pathologist/Medical Examiner, Dr. D’Michelle DuPre, MD to try and get us some answers. pic.twitter.com/eu8PRT4kI8 — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) January 30, 2024

In the interview with Cuomo, Price revealed that Harrington was “found on a lawn chair on the back porch, rather than all three laying flat, which definitely paints a picture we didn’t have from the very beginning. It definitely brings up some questions you would have.”

Price said he’s not sure whether there was foul play.

“I’m not saying there was or was not a crime, but if you immediately suspect no foul play, then you should have a story, you should have something to tell the families, and for no one to hear anything, that doesn’t make any sense,” he said to Cuomo.

NEW INFO! Jonathan Price, the brother of Ricky Johnson, is saying that he was found sitting up in a lawn chair on the back porch, not lying down in the snow. #ChiefsFans #kansascity #news pic.twitter.com/2avkn0YeOd — ⚡Publicly Buzzed⚡ (@PubliclyBuzzed) January 30, 2024

“I want to be involved more. My mother and Ricky’s father, they want to be involved more, and we’re just not getting answers from anybody, even the people that claim they’re doing the investigation,” he continued.

“It’s the same every day with the lack of answer and the inability to truly mourn without any cause,” Price added to Cuomo.

“It’s just very difficult,” he said, noting: “I don’t think I’ll ever move on until, I mean, really, I’ll never move on, but especially not knowing what happened to my brother.”

He insisted that he is not a person who “tries to speculate” but said police have not provided many concrete details to his family.

On January 20, Price wrote on his Facebook page, “I love you Ricky forever!”

Earlier Reports Said the Men May Have ‘Froze to Death,’ But Toxicology Reports Are Pending

David Harrington, Clayton McGeeney, and Ricky Johnson went missing after going to a friend’s house to watch the Kansas City Chiefs football game on Jan 7, 2024. On Jan 9, the fiancée of one of the three broke into the house, finding one of the men on the back porch. #KansasCity pic.twitter.com/gO0xt6qfj2 — That Guy Shane (@ProfanityNewz) January 23, 2024

According to Fox4KC, police say the woman found one body on the back porch and two others in the backyard of the home.

They said they did not find any “obvious signs of foul play observed at or near the crime scene,” the television station reported, but the cause of death is awaiting toxicology tests that can take weeks.

The television station reported that a family member of Willis said Willis told people “his friends froze to death.”

A source told Fox News that Willis is “devastated” by the men’s deaths and “very depressed.” That source disputed that Willis never said that his friends froze to death.

“Not only is the whole country accusing him of murdering his friends without factual details, evidence or any charges at this time, but he also lost three close friends,” the source told Fox Nation.

Willis has not been arrested or accused by authorities in any way in connection with the deaths.

According to Fox News, Willis’s attorney says he was asleep for “a lot of” the time after he is accused of escorting “his friends out of his home” and the bodies being found. Although people were texting Willis, he did not see the messages, the attorney told Fox.

Other family members of the victims have raised questions about the deaths, according to Fox news.

