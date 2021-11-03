Where to Watch Kansas vs Emporia State Basketball Exhibition 2021

The No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks host the Emporia State Hornets in an exhibition game at Allen Fieldhouse on Wednesday, November 3.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The game (8 p.m. ET start time) isn’t on TV, but anyone in the US can watch Emporia State vs Kansas live on ESPN+:

Get ESPN+

ESPN+ will have exclusive coverage of hundreds of college basketball games (including 10 Kansas games) during the 2021-22 season. It also includes dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) all for $6.99 for a month or $69.99 for a year.

Or, if you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $13.99 per month. Separately, the three streaming services would cost a total $20.97 per month, so you’re saving about 33 percent:

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch Emporia State vs Kansas live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

Emporia State vs Kansas 2021 Preview

The Jayhawks are fresh from playing a scrimmage against Tulsa that consisted of two 20-minute halves and an additional 10-minute period. No scores or statistics are allowed to be released, but KU was satisfied with the experience.

“You are trying to get prepared for the first two or three games of the season. They have definitely helped us in some ways,” Kansas head coach Bill Self said, via The Press Reader. “But being able to play someone of comparable size will probably prepare us more for that first game.”

“We are ready. We’re obviously not as prepared fully as we would be midseason, but we are ready to compete,” KU senior point guard Remy Martin said, per Kansas.com. “I just want to play. It’s time. We have the guys, veterans to do it. It’d be different if we had all freshman players. We have veteran guys who have been here a while.”

Emporia State finished 11-12 last year, shooting 48% from the floor and 32.3% beyond the arc. The team has four starters returning this year, led by Jumah’Ri Turner, who was the team’s leading scorer last season, averaging 18.8 points per game.

“When you get a call in early August that your returning All-Conference player who averaged 19 points per game wants to come back you get pretty excited about it,” head coach Craig Doty told KSNT.com last month at media day.

“He’s a huge piece for us. I mean, he leads us. He pushes us. He holds us accountable,” center Mason Thiessen added. “Any time you can have a guy like that back in the locker room it’s a good thing.”

“The sky is the limit for this group of guys. I believe that we can accomplish a lot of things this year,” Turner said, adding: “We’re going to put on show for you guys this year though for sure.”

There is a legal issue hanging over Kansas like a bit of a black cloud heading into the game. KU forward Jalen Wilson was arrested over the weekend he was suspected of driving drunk by the police, and there has been no word at the time of publication as to what his punishment will be.

The Jayhawks have won 31 exhibition games in a row dating back to 2012. The last time these two teams played, Kansas won, 93-55, on October 25, 2018.