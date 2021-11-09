Kansas vs MSU Basketball 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Michigan State Spartans and the No. 3 ranked Kansas Jayhawks will clash at Madison Square Garden in the Champions Classic in New York City on November 9.

Kansas vs Michigan State Preview

After finishing with a 15-13 overall mark last year and a 9-11 record in the Big Ten, Tom Izzo’s squad is ready to see if they can do better this season. The Spartans averaged 69.4 points a game last year, and they shot 42.6% from the floor.

“I really like what I have to work with,” Izzo said about his lineup. “I like the guys and they’re good guys and good students. I’d like them to communicate a little more, I’d like them to be a little more demonstrative on each other, pushing each other. That’ll come. It’ll take some time, but it will come.”

He’ll have a solid core of returning players to work with, including Marcus Bingham Jr., Gabe Brown and Max Christie. The Spartans have some question marks at the point guard position, though, with Tyson Walker and A.J. Hoggard running the offense. They’ll face a tough test out of the gate in Kansas.

“I watched Kansas last night,” Izzo added. “Things get a little more real now.”

“It’s going to be a really good test for us right away, and we want it,” freshman shooting guard Max Christie said about facing Kansas. “We’re ready for the test and we want nothing more than to play the best teams in the country right away.”

On the other side, Kansas finished 21-9 last season, putting up 73.0 points a game on offense while shooting 43.6% from the floor. The Jayhawks had a disappointing exit from the NCAA Tournament, getting handed an ugly 34-point loss to Southern California in the second round.

Now, head coach Bill Self has to figure out how to improve after losing the likes of Marcus Garrett (11.0 ppg, 3.7 apg) and Bryce Thompson (4.6 ppg, 1.1 apg).

“The chemistry, I don’t think it’s there yet, but it’s getting there.” Self said about his team heading into this matchup. “I think the chemistry is getting better,” The KU coach added. “But I don’t see us being in mid-season form until mid-season.”

Kansas will be getting 6’10” forward David McCormack back in the frontcourt, and Jalen Wilson also returns, while transfer Cam Martin will be a nice addition, giving the Jayhawks another big man who can shoot capably from downtown.

This has all the makings to be a barn burner right out of the gate, with both teams eager to get off to a hot start.