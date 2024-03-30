Missouri Teen Kaylee Gain, Beaten on Video, Has Started Talking, Family Says

Missouri teen Kaylee Gain, who was beaten on video by another teenager, has started talking, her family’s attorney revealed in a new statement on March 29.

However, the teenager still has a long recovery as her ability to talk is “limited,” KRCGtv reported.

Gain’s lawyer Bryan Kaemmerer told KRCGtv that the teen now has “limited verbal communications.”

However, the television station reported that Gain, 16, “is still unable to walk without the assistance of hospital staff.”

Gain was beaten on March 8 on a sidewalk near Hazelwood East High School in Missouri. The video, which went viral, shows another girl striking Gain’s head against the concrete. That girl, 15, has now been charged with assault, according to The New York Post.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kaylee Gain Has Started Undergoing Speech Therapy, Her Family’s Lawyer Says

Kaemmerer told KRCGtv that Gain has started undergoing speech therapy. Heavy has reached out to the family’s attorney for additional comments.

“Kaylee also recently began speech therapy, and has gone on a few short walks with the assistance of hospital staff as she is still unable to ambulate on her own,” the attorney said, according to The New York Post, which reported that she is out of a coma.

“However, Kaylee does not have any recollection of the altercation that led to her hospitalization,” he continued, according to The Post.

The lawyer’s statement to KRCG also criticized the family of the girl accused of beating Gain, who defended her.

“If anything, the accused reported level of intelligence suggest that she was fully capable of understanding that violence of this nature would lead to the devastating injuries that Kaylee has sustained, and therefore provides a further reason why it is appropriate for her to be tried as an adult,” Kaemmerer wrote, according to the television station.

The family started a petition seeking leniency for the teen. It describes her as an “honor roll student at Hazelwood East High School in St. Louis County, MO. She is multilingual, speaking four languages including Spanish and Korean, plays the violin in the school orchestra, played on her school’s volleyball team and was recently selected for college-level AP classes due to her academic excellence. Prior to an incident on March 8th where she was seen defending herself from harassment and bullying, she had never been in trouble. Her work as a scholar was tainted by the bullying she had to endure at school.”

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey previously called for the girl accused in the beating to stand trial as an adult, writing on X, “This evil and complete disregard for human life has no place in Missouri, or anywhere. I am praying for the victim. The criminal should be charged and tried as an adult. If the victim dies, that offense should rise to a homicide.”

The Family of Kaylee Gain Has Also Shared Updates on Her Condition on GoFundMe Pages

Gain’s family previously shared an update on her condition on a GoFundMe page that has raised more than $400,000.

The latest update on that page is from March 22. It reads,

This is April Kaylees mom I wanted to come on here to first and foremost and thank everyone for the generousity, love & support u have shown for Kaylee and our family. To everyone that has donated and also sent there thoughts , love and prayers we wanted to thank you from the bottom of our hearts the overwhelming amount of support for Kaylee and our family has been amazing. We are so happy and blessed to announce that Kaylee is now stable, breathing on her own , and was moved out of the ICU. She still has an incredibly long journey ahead of her but she is strong. We will update Kaylees gofundme’s when we can as changes continue to happen. Thank you again to everybody for your support we are so grateful!

READ NEXT: Caitlin Clark’s Family.