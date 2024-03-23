Family of Beaten Missouri Teen Kaylee Gain Shares Major Update on Her Condition

The family of Kaylee Gain, the Missouri teen who was beaten in a scene captured on viral video, has shared positive news about her condition.

In a March 22 update to the GoFundMe page established by the family, relative Clinton Gain revealed that Kaylee is now “breathing on her own” and has been moved out of the intensive care unit. Kaylee’s mom April Nordstrom shared a similar update on a second GoFundMe page raising money for Kaylee’s care.

The optimistic update comes after the teen’s grandmother shared that Kaylee is “fighting for her life,” in a March 12 Facebook update.

According to KDSK-TV, Gain is a Hazelwood East High School student in St. Louis, Missouri, who was injured March 8 in a “fight” near campus. Video of the incident went viral and provoked outrage.

“The footage shows a girl slamming the victim’s head into the ground several times,” People reported.

A 15-year-old female was taken into custody “on assault charges,” according to the KDSK-TV. The video widely circulated online. According to The New York Post, the family of the girl, who was charged, are claiming she is the victim and asking that she not be moved to adult court.

The Family’s Update Says That Kaylee Gain Is in Stable Condition

According to the family’s update, there are several signs of progress.

“We are happy to share that Kaylee is breathing on her own, remains stable and the best news so far is that we have been moved out of the ICU. We are truly blessed by the outpouring of support and your prayers. It means so much to us!” the update says.

Hayden Gain organized the GoFundMe page on behalf of Clinton Gain. As of March 23, it had raised more than $41,000.

The new update was only the second post the family has made on the page. The first update, which was posted when the page was created, reads:

Kaylee is a great cousin, an amazing sister to her siblings & many would say a great daughter to her parents. But on March 8th she was violently attacked and has unfortunately suffered traumatic brain injuries. When her parents found out they were shocked and devastated. When I found out I knew I had to do something and that’s why I made this GoFundMe page. We the rest of the family and Kaylee’s parents are wishing her the best. Every dollar donated will go towards Kaylee’s care and help her recover. We are all hoping that Kaylee will be ok but until then we have a long road ahead until we know for sure. I am hoping I can help my cousin out of the hospital as soon as possible. Note from Kaylee’s parents – we are deeply touched that Kaylee’s cousin was moved to find a way to help the family during this crisis. We are so grateful for the amazing medical staff who have been working tirelessly to give her the best possible chance at a full recovery. We know she has a very long road ahead of her but we remain hopeful. We are so overwhelmed by all the support and love. Thank you!

The second GoFundMe page, organized by Kaylee’s mom, also contains an update. That page has raised more than $330,000.

That post, also shared on March 22, reads,

This is April Kaylees mom I wanted to come on here to first and foremost and thank everyone for the generousity, love & support u have shown for Kaylee and our family. To everyone that has donated and also sent there thoughts , love and prayers we wanted to thank you from the bottom of our hearts the overwhelming amount of support for Kaylee and our family has been amazing. We are so happy and blessed to announce that Kaylee is now stable, breathing on her own , and was moved out of the ICU. She still has an incredibly long journey ahead of her but she is strong. We will update Kaylees gofundme’s when we can as changes continue to happen. Thank you again to everybody for your support we are so grateful!

The Family’s Attorney Revealed in a Letter that Kaylee Gain ‘Suffered a Fractured Skull’

The page also contains a March 18 statement from the family’s lawyer, who says the 16-year-old girl’s parents had asked the lawyer to serve as their spokesperson.

“I was able to confirm the reports on social media and otherwise that the victim of this attack was, in fact, Kaylee Gain,” the letter says. It says that Kaylee “has suffered a fractured skull that resulted in brain bleeding and swelling,” and at the time of the letter she had not gained consciousness “in the week or so that has elapsed since this incident occurred. The full scope and extent of Kaylee’s injuries and prognosis for recovery cannot be determined until with God’s grace, she regains consciousness.”

The family asked for prayers.

The letter confirms that the two GoFundMe pages are legitimate and would help the family pay for the significant and ongoing medical bills.

“Although the family would like justice to eventually be served through the legal process their focus at this time is dedicated exclusively to Kaylee’s recovery.” The family asked all members of the community “to come together to denounce teen violence and bullying.” It was signed by attorney Bryan Kaemmerer.

Gain’s grandmother had earlier written on Facebook that the teen was in “extremely critical condition.”

She wrote on Facebook on March 13:

Calling all Angels and Prayer Warrior for Kaylee. Some of you know the vicious assault/attack on her last week. It went viral and every local news station and national was carrying this story. It unforgiveable what she endured and went through. Our granddaughter is in very critical condition and fighting for her life.

