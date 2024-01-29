Idaho Murder Victim Kaylee Goncalves Was ‘Trapped’ in Corner by Killer, Parents say

The parents of Idaho murder victim Kaylee Goncalves have released very disturbing details of how their daughter was found.

Goncalves’ parents spoke to “Good Morning America” on January 26.

Bryan Kohberger, a graduate student at the University of Idaho is accused in the November 2022 murders of Goncalves and her three friends in off-campus housing.

The parents shared “never before released images” of their daughter, according to GMA. Goncalves’s mom Kristi Goncalves and father Steve Goncalves told GMA they want a trial date to happen soon. According to Court TV, Kohberger’s trial won’t take place until at least spring 2025 due to the vast amount of evidence in the case.

“We’re just left in limbo,” her dad said.

“Justice is such a hard word for me because … there is no justice,” Kristi Goncalves said, according to GMA.

“This is like a book. That chapter will be closed, but the book never will be,” she said.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Mother of Kaylee Goncalves Says the Killer Had Her Daughter ‘Completely, Totally Trapped’ Because of the Bedroom’s Layout

In the interview, Goncalves’s mom said Goncalves was sleeping in a bedroom where the “bed was the entire room” when the killer attacked, leaving her “completely, totally trapped.”

“You could barely open the door without swiping the foot of the bed,” she told GMA. The mother added, “If you can imagine, Kaylee in an upright sort of position up in the corner slumped.”

That detail had not been released before. Her mother said Kaylee Goncalves was sitting up and had fought the killer.

“The way that room is put together, if you come through that door, you can’t get out of that room,” her father added.

The parents told GMA they are still waiting for a full digital copy of her phone.

“These are the last moments of your child’s life and you’re sitting here fighting with someone who just doesn’t care,” her father said.

The parents also expressed concerns because, when they were allowed to go into the home, they found a full trash can in Goncalves’s room that did not appear to have been examined by investigators because it had an applesauce packet in it, Kristi Goncalves told GMA.

The parents said they believe the home shouldn’t have been torn down this soon.

Kaylee Goncalves Was Looking Forward to Trips & a Job

Her sister told TODAY that Goncalves was looking forward to many things in the future.

“She had everything going for her, absolutely everything,” Alivea Goncalves Stevenson, told TODAY. “She had a job lined up. She’d worked really hard for it. She had trips planned.”

Goncalves died with two of her roommates and her roommate’s boyfriend.

“These individuals have been identified as Ethan Chapin, 20, Conway, WA; Madison Mogen, 21, Coeur d’Alene, ID; Xana Kernodle, 20, Avondale, AZ ; and Kaylee GonCalves, 21, Rathdrum, ID,” Moscow, Idaho, police wrote in a statement. “All four victims were students at the University of Idaho.” The cause of death was homicide. The victims were stabbed, according to the coroner.

