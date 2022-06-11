Kelley Foxx, Kim Foxx’s Husband: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Kelley Foxx is the husband of Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx and a manager at Instacart.

He was in the news after calling 911 in June 2022 to report that his wife had slapped him, a charge she denied. The couple has been together for 20 years, although they married and divorced early in their relationship.

Foxx is controversial for her stance on criminal prosecution and her handling of the Jussie Smollett case.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Kelley Foxx Called 911 & Accused His Wife of Becoming ‘Physical’ With Him During a Dispute in Their Home

You can see the police report in full on the site of CWB Chicago.

The police report says that, on June 4, 2022, at around 10:09 p.m., the police officer was dispatched “to a domestic” at the Foxx home.

Kelley Foxx dialed 911 to “report a domestic with his wife,” the police report says. Dispatch said the “domestic was physical and there were no injuries.”

Two officers responded to the call and found both Kelley and Kimberly standing on the front step to the home. The officers separated the two to talk to them.

Kelley explained “that Kimberly got mad about something that was posted on Facebook that he did. Kimberly asked him to leave and he refused. Kimberly then became physical. He explained that Kimberly blocked him from leaving a bathroom. Kimberly grabbed his collar and threw down his video game controller. He tried to turn on the TV and Kimberly snatched the controller out of his hand and threw the controller.”

Kelley said she slapped him on his left cheek but the officer “did not observe any indicators to support his claim of being struck. There was no redness or swelling visible on his face.”

When the officer explained that he did not see any marks, Kelley responded that he “just wants to be left alone…he wanted to make sure someone understands what is happening here…she is being physically aggressive. He added that he just wanted it to stop.”

Kimberly told the officer they had an argument and she wanted him (Kelley) to leave. Kelley said: “She can’t come in my personal space and put her hands on me.”

Kimberley told police “she did put her hands on Kelley, but it was only to help guide him out of the house. She never slapped him.”

Asked if she felt safe, she said, “I mean he’s not crazy.”

She believed he called police only to hurt her. The police officer “did not see any evidence to support an arrest.”

Neither chose to leave the house; it was the first time that police had responded to a domestic call involving the couple.

Later, a member of Kimberly’s executive protection unit stopped at Flossmoor Police Department and said if they needed anything, they could contact him, the police report says.

2. Kelley Fox Is Public Policy Manager for Instacart

Over the years, I’ve been proud to support @PersonalPAC. Their mission to protect abortion rights is critical at a time like this. This year’s luncheon feels particularly special, as my husband, Kelley Foxx, is receiving the Pro-Choice Leadership Award. Congratulations, Kelley! pic.twitter.com/7xAWXMoSU1 — Kim Foxx (@KimFoxx) October 20, 2021

Kelley is the public policy manager for the Midwest region and Canada for Instacart, the grocery delivery service. He has held that position for more than two years, according to his LinkedIn page.

Before that, he was a senior manager of government partnerships for Bird. “Helps to solve regulatory challenges related to entering and operating in multiple markets by developing a foundation for Bird to work in partnership with city and community stakeholders,” his LinkedIn explains.

He also worked as an anchor relationship manager for World Business, Chicago, and as a sales executive for the Horton Group.

“Regularly attends meetings of chambers of commerce, city councils, school and village boards in addition to other key associations and partners in assigned area,” part of his LinkedIn explanation says for the latter job.

He also worked as an associated account executive for Travelers and in the underwriting professional development program for Inland Marine. He was a multi-line claims specialist for SUA Insurance, and vice president and co-owner of Taygo.com, a startup company “performing all functions throughout the company with a primary focus of Sales and Marketing.”

Kelley Foxx was a commercial auto claims representative for the Hartford and a field network appraiser for Progressive.

3. Kelley Foxx, Who Changed His Name From Donny Foxx, Was Described as Having an ‘Uncanny Ability to Form Genuine Relationships’

Kelley Fox changed his name. According to the Chicago Tribune, when he was 18 and named Donny Foxx, he was “arrested by police in south suburban Matteson and charged with two misdemeanor counts of unlawful use of a weapon, including having a loaded revolver in his car.”

Five years later, he changed his name. Kimberly Foxx claimed he “changed his name in honor of his ailing mother.”

A woman who wrote a recommendation for Kelley Foxx on LinkedIn wrote:

I had the honor of working with Kelley for the past several months. Kelley has an uncanny ability to form genuine relationships and find common ground with people. For example, he was able to convince several aldermen to support micro-mobility in their districts despite their initial hesitation. He is an absolute pleasure to work with and brings his drive to make the world a better place to everything he does.

He is a leadership program fellow for the 2018 Chicago Urban League IMPACT program that supports “emerging African-American leaders.”

He is also board treasurer of Planned Parenthood of Illinois Action, according to his LinkedIn page.

4. The Couple Has Been Together More Than 20 Years & They Have Children Together

We are excited to announce that at this year’s 28th Annual Awards Luncheon we will be honoring Kelley Foxx with the #ProChoice Leadership Award! Please join us on October 20th to honor Kelley & his activism in Illinois. RSVP today: https://t.co/jv37jfWKSb pic.twitter.com/MVdwpE8YQS — Personal PAC (@PersonalPAC) September 5, 2021

The police report provides some details of the relationship, indicating the couple has children together.

The parents’ 19 year old daughter told police she heard a disagreement but did not see anything. Kelley said at one point that he needed to pick up his other daughter from her job at Culvers.

They both said they had been together for over 20 years and things have never been physical.

According to a 2018 article in Chicago Magazine, the couple’s daughters were then ages 12 and 15, and Kelley and Kimberly became guardians of two sisters, one a friend of their youngest daughter

The daughters are named Kendall and Kai, according to Chicago Reader.

Kim decided against running for state Attorney General after a discussion with her husband, according to Chicago Magazine.

5. Kelley Met Kim Foxx in College & They Reunited After Getting Married & Divorced

According to Chicago Magazine, the two met in college at SIU in 1996.

According to the Chicago Tribune,

During her last year of law school at Southern Illinois University, she met her future husband, and they wed nine months later. The marriage lasted a little more than two years. They got divorced when he went out of state to attend law school. But he dropped out in his second year, and they reunited and remarried.

“As I like to say, my ex-husband, I still keep in contact with him,” she said to the newspaper.

Kimberly Foxx had a difficult upbringing, according to Chicago Magazine, which wrote:

Sometimes fighting through tears, she talked about, among other things, hiding in the bathtub from stray gunfire when she was growing up in Cabrini-Green, being sexually assaulted at age 5 by a relative, having to move to a Salvation Army homeless shelter after her mother was suspended from her job, buying an Amtrak ticket to Carbondale to talk her way into a spot at Southern Illinois University, traveling with a bodyguard these days because of death threats, and, not least of all, suddenly having a place at tables where she never expected to sit.

