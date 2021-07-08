Kelly Clarkson Says Estranged Husband Has ‘No Intention’ of Reaching a Settlement in Divorce

Kelly Clarkson revealed in 2020 that she is getting a divorce from her now-estranged husband Brandon Blackstock. The host of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” and coach on NBC’s “The Voice” has since requested that the judge declare her single.

Us Weekly reported in July 2021 that Clarkson and her lawyer have filed for a trial to have her declared legally single, though divorce proceedings would continue.

According to Us Weekly, the documents claimed that Clarkson “has made good faith efforts to settle” but Blackstock and his lawyers “have no intention of reaching a global settlement of this matter anytime soon.”

Clarkson Wants to Move On

According to the court documents obtained by Us Weekly, there is no way Clarkson will get back into a relationship with Blackstock.

“Irreconcilable differences have existed and continue to exist between [Brandon] and me, which have caused our marriage to irretrievably break down,” Clarkson wrote, per the outlet. “No counseling or reconciliation effort will be of any value at this time. There will be no prejudice to [Brandon] if our marriage is immediately dissolved.”

The claim continued, “I have been attempting to reach a global settlement on this matter with [Brandon] since I filed for divorce in June 2020. [Brandon] and I both deserve the opportunity to build a new life. Therefore, I am asking that my request to bifurcate and terminate marital status be granted.”

TMZ reported in November 2020 that Clarkson has won full custody of her children in a Los Angeles court. The couple was fighting over the custody of their 6-year-old daughter River and their 4-year-old son Remy.

According to the article, Clarkson wanted to raise the kids in Los Angeles, but Blackstock wanted to have joint custody and continue living on their ranch in Montana.

Clarkson’s Divorce Has Been Messy

Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock share two children, which makes the divorce harder for her, Clarkson said on her show. Her daughter River is six years old, and her son is 4.

Blackstock also had two children from a previous marriage, meaning Clarkson has been the stepmother to those children for the seven years she has spent married to their father.

“We have four kids, and divorce is never easy,” Clarkson said on her show when she revealed she was getting divorced. “We’re both from divorced families, so we know the best thing here is to protect our children and their little hearts.”

Though she is generally pretty open about her personal life, Clarkson has said that she will be keeping most of the details of her divorce under wraps because her children are involved, and she wants to protect them.

“I will talk a little bit here and there about how it affects me personally, but probably won’t go too far into it because, you know, I’m a mama bear and my kids come first,” she added, saying that she does love her fans, though.

Clarkson also said that she’ll be as open as she can about her divorce in order to help others, according to ET.

